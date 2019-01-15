National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) Releases “Toward Collective Defense: How DHS Is Helping CISOs and the Private Sector Protect Against Cyberattacks” Whitepaper

Today, the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) published a
whitepaper titled “Toward Collective Defense: How DHS Is Helping CISOs
and the Private Sector Protect Against Cyberattacks.” This whitepaper
reviews the DHS’s recent evolution and key priorities over the last
year, gives an overview of what services DHS offers to help CISOs and
security teams share cyber threat intelligence, and explains why
participating with DHS helps strengthen a company’s security posture and
improves national security.
“While CISOs have raised some legitimate concerns about partnering with
DHS in the past, I’ve also found recently that many anecdotes and
perceptions do not align with where DHS is now,” said Patrick Gaul,
Executive Director of the NTSC. “Based on dialogue I’ve witnessed at
NTSC events between CISOs and DHS along with important information we’ve
gleaned about new and evolving DHS information sharing programs, I felt
it was important to set the record straight and offer a fresh
perspective about what DHS has to offer CISOs. While remaining objective
and critical, I also point out in this whitepaper that the cybersecurity
context has significantly changed in just a few years. In 2019,
partnering with DHS is not only beneficial to companies but also a
matter of strengthening national security.”
This whitepaper will offer CISOs, CIOs, and other security executives:
-
An overview of DHS’s evolution in 2018, including significant
advancements in the federal government’s overall cybersecurity
strategy.
-
How the cybersecurity landscape has changed since Automated Indicator
Sharing’s (AIS) inception in 2015.
-
Historical CISO concerns and perceptions about DHS, and why they
originated.
-
An overview of various DHS programs and services including AIS,
incident reporting and response teams, vulnerability scanning and
assessments, the Cyber Information Sharing and Collaboration Program
(CISCP), Enhanced Cybersecurity Services (ECS), and ISAOs.
-
How AIS is eliminating past problems and becoming more valuable to the
private sector.
About the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC)
The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) is a non-profit,
on-partisan organization that serves as the preeminent advocacy voice
for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the nation.
Through dialogue, education, and government relations, we unite both
public and private sector stakeholders around policies that improve
national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
