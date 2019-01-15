Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) Releases “Toward Collective Defense: How DHS Is Helping CISOs and the Private Sector Protect Against Cyberattacks” Whitepaper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 10:04am EST

Today, the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) published a whitepaper titled “Toward Collective Defense: How DHS Is Helping CISOs and the Private Sector Protect Against Cyberattacks.” This whitepaper reviews the DHS’s recent evolution and key priorities over the last year, gives an overview of what services DHS offers to help CISOs and security teams share cyber threat intelligence, and explains why participating with DHS helps strengthen a company’s security posture and improves national security.

“While CISOs have raised some legitimate concerns about partnering with DHS in the past, I’ve also found recently that many anecdotes and perceptions do not align with where DHS is now,” said Patrick Gaul, Executive Director of the NTSC. “Based on dialogue I’ve witnessed at NTSC events between CISOs and DHS along with important information we’ve gleaned about new and evolving DHS information sharing programs, I felt it was important to set the record straight and offer a fresh perspective about what DHS has to offer CISOs. While remaining objective and critical, I also point out in this whitepaper that the cybersecurity context has significantly changed in just a few years. In 2019, partnering with DHS is not only beneficial to companies but also a matter of strengthening national security.”

This whitepaper will offer CISOs, CIOs, and other security executives:

  • An overview of DHS’s evolution in 2018, including significant advancements in the federal government’s overall cybersecurity strategy.
  • How the cybersecurity landscape has changed since Automated Indicator Sharing’s (AIS) inception in 2015.
  • Historical CISO concerns and perceptions about DHS, and why they originated.
  • An overview of various DHS programs and services including AIS, incident reporting and response teams, vulnerability scanning and assessments, the Cyber Information Sharing and Collaboration Program (CISCP), Enhanced Cybersecurity Services (ECS), and ISAOs.
  • How AIS is eliminating past problems and becoming more valuable to the private sector.

About the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC)

The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) is a non-profit, on-partisan organization that serves as the preeminent advocacy voice for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the nation. Through dialogue, education, and government relations, we unite both public and private sector stakeholders around policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.

Twitter @NTSC_CISO


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:25aPG&E : No clear path for California as massive PG&E utility nears bankruptcy
AQ
10:25aNETCOMPANY I A/S : - Major shareholder announcement
AQ
10:25aMANPOWERGROUP : Here's how employers can combat workplace burnout
AQ
10:25aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. – MAXR
BU
10:24aBH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:24aCISCO : 3 Keys to Enabling DoD's Comply-to-Connect
PU
10:24aORACLE : Hey Alexa, 95% of Consumers Don't Want to Talk to a Robot When Shopping
PU
10:24aCRI Group's Anti-Bribery Certification Program Accredited by IAS
PR
10:24aKonica Minolta Healthcare Supports CME-Accredited, Ultrasound-Guided Interventional Workshops with Albert Einstein College of Medicine
GL
10:23aSMARTDOLLAR : ® Expands Its Financial Wellness Reach through Integration with ADP
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.
5SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.