National United Resources : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

0
07/09/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NATIONAL UNITED RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

國 家 聯 合 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 254)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of National United Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in the year

2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

54,697

58,566

Cost of sales

(12,369)

(25,638)

Gross profit

42,328

32,928

Other income

15,619

3,956

Administrative and other operating expenses

(22,841)

(122,334)

Profit/(loss) from operations

35,106

(85,450)

1

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit/(loss) from operations

35,106

(85,450)

Finance cost

5

(51,753)

(52,790)

Fair value loss of derivative instruments

-

(276)

Reversal of impairment losses on property,

plant and equipment

1,339

1,842

Impairment losses on intangible assets

-

(497)

Loss before tax

(15,308)

(137,171)

Income tax expense

6

-

-

Loss for the year

7

(15,308)

(137,171)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(14,673)

(131,036)

Non-controlling interests

(635)

(6,135)

(15,308)

(137,171)

Loss per share attributable to

owners of the Company

8

Basic (HK cents per share)

(0.23)

(2.04)

Diluted (HK cents per share)

(0.23)

(2.04)

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the year

7

(15,308)

(137,171)

Other comprehensive loss:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

11,275

(5,422)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(4,033)

(142,593)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(3,048)

(136,646)

Non-controlling interests

(985)

(5,947)

(4,033)

(142,593)

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

168,491

189,355

168,491

189,355

Current assets

Trade receivables

9

559

438

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

195,117

165,446

Bank and cash balances

1,119

6,580

196,795

172,464

Current liabilities

Trade payables

10

38,590

38,605

Other payables and accruals

237,795

248,199

Borrowings

11

159,035

167,240

Convertible bonds

12

232,551

198,920

Non-convertible bonds

90,500

90,352

Finance lease payables

19,692

8,710

Tax payable

22,651

23,276

800,814

775,302

Net current liabilities

(604,019)

(602,838)

Total assets less current liabilities

(435,528)

(413,483)

4

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Finance lease payables

163,860

181,872

163,860

181,872

NET LIABILITIES

(599,388)

(595,355)

Capital and reserves

Share capital

3,178,754

3,178,754

Reserves

(3,778,158)

(3,775,112)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

(599,404)

(596,356)

Non-controlling interests

16

1,001

TOTAL EQUITY

(599,388)

(595,355)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National United Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 00:47:03 UTC
