National United Resources : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

NATIONAL UNITED RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

國 家 聯 合 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 254)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of National United Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in the year

2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2018