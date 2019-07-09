National United Resources : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

Log in
0
07/09/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NATIONAL UNITED RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

國 家 聯 合 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 254)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of National United Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2017, which have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in the year

2016 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2017

2017

2016

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

58,566

51,737

Cost of sales

(25,638)

(32,482)

Gross profit

32,928

19,255

Other income

3,956

34,732

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

(4,312)

Administrative and other operating expenses

(122,334)

(106,236)

Loss from operations

(85,450)

(56,561)

1

2017

2016

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss from operations

(85,450)

(56,561)

Finance cost

5

(52,790)

(37,604)

Fair value (loss)/gain of derivative instruments

(276)

213,319

Provision of prepayment

-

(233,679)

Reversal of impairment losses/(impairment losses)

on property, plant and equipment

1,842

(25,312)

Impairment losses on goodwill

-

(791,122)

Impairment losses on intangible assets

(497)

(77,006)

Impairment losses on trade receivables

-

(770)

Impairment losses on interests in associates

-

(208,944)

Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

6

-

(238,905)

Loss before tax

(137,171)

(1,456,584)

Income tax expense

7

-

14,135

Loss for the year

8

(137,171)

(1,442,449)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(131,036)

(1,438,382)

Non-controlling interests

(6,135)

(4,067)

(137,171)

(1,442,449)

Loss per share attributable to

owners of the Company

9

Basic (HK cents per share)

(2.04)

(23.12)

Diluted (HK cents per share)

(2.04)

(23.12)

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2017

2017

2016

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the year

8

(137,171)

(1,442,449)

Other comprehensive loss:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

(5,442)

1,778

Exchange differences reclassified to profit or loss

on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

-

4,684

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(142,593)

(1,435,987)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(136,646)

(1,431,615)

Non-controlling interests

(5,947)

(4,372)

(142,593)

(1,435,987)

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2017

2017

2016

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

189,355

165,341

189,355

165,341

Current assets

Trade receivables

10

438

404

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

165,446

188,037

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

-

2,325

Pledged bank deposits

-

65,000

Bank and cash balances

6,580

47,457

172,464

303,223

Current liabilities

Trade payables

11

38,605

44,949

Other payables and accruals

248,199

150,150

Derivative instruments

-

10,000

Borrowings

12

167,240

217,455

Convertible bonds

13

198,920

24,652

Non-convertible bonds

90,352

10,963

Finance lease payables

8,710

31,453

Tax payable

23,276

24,496

775,302

514,118

Net current liabilities

(602,838)

(210,895)

Total assets less current liabilities

(413,483)

(45,554)

4

2017

2016

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Convertible bonds

12

-

133,316

Non-convertible bonds

-

89,892

Finance lease payables

181,872

185,936

181,872

409,144

NET LIABILITIES

(595,355)

(454,698)

Capital and reserves

Share capital

3,178,754

3,178,754

Reserves

(3,775,110)

(3,640,400)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

(596,356)

461,646

Non-controlling interests

1,001

6,948

TOTAL EQUITY

(595,355)

(454,698)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National United Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 00:47:03 UTC
