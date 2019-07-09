|
National United Resources : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2017
07/09/2019 | 08:48pm EDT
NATIONAL UNITED RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED
國 家 聯 合 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 254)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017
ANNUAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of National United Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2017, which have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in the year
2016 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 December 2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
58,566
|
|
51,737
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(25,638)
|
(32,482)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
32,928
|
|
19,255
|
|
Other income
|
|
3,956
|
|
34,732
|
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
|
-
|
(4,312)
|
Administrative and other operating expenses
|
|
(122,334)
|
(106,236)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(85,450)
|
(56,561)
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(85,450)
|
(56,561)
|
Finance cost
|
5
|
(52,790)
|
(37,604)
|
Fair value (loss)/gain of derivative instruments
|
|
(276)
|
213,319
|
|
Provision of prepayment
|
|
-
|
(233,679)
|
Reversal of impairment losses/(impairment losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
on property, plant and equipment
|
|
1,842
|
|
(25,312)
|
Impairment losses on goodwill
|
|
-
|
(791,122)
|
Impairment losses on intangible assets
|
|
(497)
|
(77,006)
|
Impairment losses on trade receivables
|
|
-
|
(770)
|
Impairment losses on interests in associates
|
|
-
|
(208,944)
|
Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|
6
|
-
|
(238,905)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before tax
|
|
(137,171)
|
(1,456,584)
|
Income tax expense
|
7
|
-
|
14,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the year
|
8
|
(137,171)
|
(1,442,449)
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(131,036)
|
(1,438,382)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(6,135)
|
(4,067)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(137,171)
|
(1,442,449)
|
Loss per share attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of the Company
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (HK cents per share)
|
|
(2.04)
|
(23.12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted (HK cents per share)
|
|
(2.04)
|
(23.12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Loss for the year
|
8
|
(137,171)
|
(1,442,449)
|
Other comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign operations
|
|
(5,442)
|
1,778
|
|
Exchange differences reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|
|
-
|
4,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year
|
|
(142,593)
|
(1,435,987)
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(136,646)
|
(1,431,615)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(5,947)
|
(4,372)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(142,593)
|
(1,435,987)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
189,355
|
|
165,341
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
189,355
|
|
165,341
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
10
|
438
|
|
404
|
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
|
165,446
|
|
188,037
|
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
-
|
2,325
|
Pledged bank deposits
|
|
-
|
65,000
|
Bank and cash balances
|
|
6,580
|
47,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
172,464
|
|
303,223
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
11
|
38,605
|
|
44,949
|
|
Other payables and accruals
|
|
248,199
|
|
150,150
|
|
Derivative instruments
|
|
-
|
10,000
|
Borrowings
|
12
|
167,240
|
|
217,455
|
|
Convertible bonds
|
13
|
198,920
|
|
24,652
|
|
Non-convertible bonds
|
|
90,352
|
|
10,963
|
|
Finance lease payables
|
|
8,710
|
|
31,453
|
|
Tax payable
|
|
23,276
|
24,496
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
775,302
|
|
514,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current liabilities
|
|
(602,838)
|
(210,895)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
(413,483)
|
(45,554)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible bonds
|
12
|
-
|
133,316
|
|
Non-convertible bonds
|
|
-
|
89,892
|
|
Finance lease payables
|
|
181,872
|
|
185,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
181,872
|
|
409,144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET LIABILITIES
|
|
(595,355)
|
(454,698)
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
3,178,754
|
|
3,178,754
|
|
Reserves
|
|
(3,775,110)
|
(3,640,400)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
(596,356)
|
461,646
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
1,001
|
|
6,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
(595,355)
|
(454,698)
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
