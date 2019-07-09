Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National United Resources : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2016

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NATIONAL UNITED RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

國 家 聯 合 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 254)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of National United Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2016, which have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in the year

2015 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2016

2016

2015

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

Revenue

4

51,737

77,818

Cost of sales

(32,482)

(52,966)

Gross profit

19,255

24,852

Other income

34,732

33,737

Other loss

3

-

(65,574)

Amortisation of intangible assets

(4,312)

(6,120)

Administrative and other operating expenses

(106,236)

(91,998)

Loss from operations

(56,561)

(105,103)

1

2016

2015

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

Loss from operations

(56,561)

(105,103)

Finance cost

6

(37,604)

(23,597)

Fair value gain of derivative instruments

213,319

33,573

Provision of prepayment

(233,679)

(40,000)

Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment

(25,312)

-

Impairment losses on goodwill

(791,122)

-

Impairment losses on intangible assets

(77,006)

-

Impairment losses on trade receivables

(770)

-

Impairment losses on interests in associates

(208,944)

-

Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

7

(238,905)

-

Share of profits and losses of associates

-

3,728

Loss before tax

(1,456,584)

(131,399)

Income tax credit/(expense)

8

14,135

(1,968)

Loss for the year

9

(1,442,449)

(133,367)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(1,438,382)

(132,674)

Non-controlling interests

(4,067)

(693)

(1,442,449)

(133,367)

Loss per share attributable to

owners of the Company

10

(restated)

Basic (HK cents per share)

(23.12)

(2.78)

Diluted (HK cents per share)

(23.12)

(2.78)

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2016

2016

2015

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Restated)

Loss for the year

9

(1,442,449)

(133,367)

Other comprehensive loss:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

1,778

(1,462)

Exchange differences on translation of associates

-

(5,690)

Exchange differences reclassified to profit or

loss on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

4,684

-

Exchange differences reclassified to profit or

loss on disposal of subsidiaries

-

(3,566)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(1,435,987)

(144,085)

Total comprehensive loss

for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(1,431,615)

(142,289)

Non-controlling interests

(4,372)

(1,796)

(1,435,987)

(144,085)

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2016

2016

2015

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

165,341

61,328

Goodwill

-

326,342

Intangible assets

-

178,093

Club membership

-

150

Interests in associates

-

208,944

Deposits for acquisition of property,

plant and equipment

-

2,629

165,341

777,486

Current assets

Inventories

-

5,325

Trade receivables

11

404

20,351

Bonds receivable

-

75,780

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

188,037

580,557

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

2,325

2,387

Pledged bank deposits

65,000

237,478

Bank and cash balances

47,457

183,409

303,223

1,105,287

Current liabilities

Trade payables

12

44,949

73,256

Other payables and accruals

150,150

56,966

Derivative instruments

10,000

-

Borrowings

13

217,455

251,773

Convertible bonds

14

24,652

-

Non-convertible bonds

10,963

243,959

Finance lease payables

31,453

980

Tax payable

24,496

28,172

514,118

655,106

Net current (liabilities)/assets

(210,895)

450,181

Total assets less current liabilities

(45,554)

1,227,667

4

2016

2015

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

Non-current liabilities

Derivative instruments

-

223,319

Convertible bonds

14

133,316

62,889

Non-convertible bonds

89,892

10,795

Finance lease payables

185,936

2,527

Deferred tax liabilities

-

43,126

409,144

342,656

NET (LIABILITIES)/ASSETS

(454,698)

885,011

Capital and reserves

Share capital

3,178,754

3,080,114

Reserves

(3,640,400)

(2,231,088)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

(461,646)

849,026

Non-controlling interests

6,948

35,985

TOTAL EQUITY

(454,698)

885,011

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National United Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 00:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:43pCENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY : JR Central unveils 1st battery-powered bullet train
AQ
09:37pENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (ASX : ECT) Technology Acquisition & Voluntary Suspension Exit
AQ
09:33pASTELLAS PHARMA : Launch of Smyraf® Tablets - Provides a new therapeutic option for rheumatoid arthritis in patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies -
PU
09:33pCOPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for June 2019
PU
09:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CBL & Associates Properties, Floor & Decor Holdings, RCI Hospitality Holdings, and Livent Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS (NYSE : INS) and Encourages Intelligent Systems Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PriceSmart, Hecla Mining Company, A.O. Smith Corporation, and Community Health Systems and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:26pJapan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
RE
09:23pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Entitlement Offer to raise $1m
PU
09:23pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Mexico calls out Louis Vuitton for using traditio..
4BP PLC : BP evacuates staff, shuts in production at four U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms
5LEVI STRAUSS & CO. : LEVI STRAUSS : sees slower sales growth in second half, shares fall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About