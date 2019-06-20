National United Resources : Announcements and Notices - Update on Suspension of Trading

publish all the outstanding financial results in accordance with the Listing Rules and address any audit modifications; and

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 31 July 2018, the Stock Exchange requested the Company to fulfill the following resumption conditions (the "Resumption Conditions"):

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 19 August 2016, 10 October 2017, 24 April 2018, 31 May 2018, 29 June 2018, 31 July 2018, 14 August 2018, 12 October 2018, 30 October 2018, 3 December 2018, 25 January 2019, 31 January 2019, 29 March 2019 and 30 April 2019 in relation to, among others, the update of suspension of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange (collectively, the "Announcements"). The Board of the Company provides to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") further update as follows:

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of National United Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

demonstrate that the Company has put in place adequate internal control systems.

Under Rule 6.01A(2)(b)(ii) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of an issuer if trading in the issuer's share has remained suspended for 12 continuous months from the effective date of the amendments to the delisting framework under the Listing Rules (i.e. 1 August 2018). The 12-month period will expire on 31 July 2019 (the "Period"). The Stock Exchange requests the Company to fulfill the above-mentioned Resumption Conditions before the expiry of the Period to avoid delisting of the Company.

LATEST DEVELOPMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company submitted a resumption proposal to the Stock Exchange on 19 June 2019. In relation to the resumption proposal, the Company has also entered into certain agreements in relation to its debt restructuring plan and proposed a fund raising plan in order to fulfill the Resumption Conditions. Further details of the fund raising plan and debt restructuring plan of the Company will be disclosed in separate announcement(s) to be released by the Company.

Please note that the above-mentioned resumption proposal submission does not necessarily indicate that trading in the Company's shares will be resumed. Accordingly, shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the Company's shares.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF THE SHARES

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange, which was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 August 2016, remains suspended and will continue to be so until further notice.

