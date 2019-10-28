National United Resources : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2016 0 10/28/2019 | 05:07am EDT Send by mail :

National United Resources Holdings Limited 國家聯合資源控股有限公司 ( Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability ) (於香港註冊成立的有限公司) Stock Code 股份代號 : 254 2016 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 PRINCIPLE The Board (the "Board") of directors of National United Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") is pleased to present the Environmental, Social and Governance Report for the year ended 31 December 2016 ("Year 2016"), which aims to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Group's efforts in promoting sustainable development to internal and external stakeholders. This report is prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide in Appendix 27 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and mainly contains measures and activities on Environmental and Social areas of the Group for Year 2016. For information on the corporate governance of the Group, please refer to the Group's 2016 Annual Report. The Group is committed to maintaining sustainable development of its business and supporting environmental protection in communities where its operations are located. The Group prudently manages its business and provides high-quality products and services to customers through reasonable decision-making procedures. The Group maintains close relationships with its stakeholders and the Group strives to balance the views and interests of related stakeholders through constructive communications to determine the direction of the Group's long-term development. The Board is responsible for assessing and identifying risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters of the Group and ensuring that the relevant risk management and internal control systems are operated properly and effectively. 宗旨 國家聯合資源控股有限公司（「本公司」）連同其附 屬公司（ 統稱「本集團」）之董事會（「董事會」）於截 至2016年12月31日止本年度（「2016年度」）欣然發 佈 其《環 境、社 會 及 管 治 報 告》，旨 在 向 內 外 部 權 益人闡述本集團推動可持續發展的成效。 本 報 告 根 據《香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 證 券 上 巿 規則》附錄27的《環境、社會及管治報告指引》編 製，主要匯報本集團2016年度有關環境及社會範疇 的措施及活動。而有關集團的企業管治資料，請參 閱本集團的《2016年年報》。 本集團致力維持其業務的可持續發展，以及為環境 保護及營運所在地的社區提供支援。本集團審慎管 理業務，並根據合理的決策程序，為客戶提供優質 的產品和服務。本集團與利益相關人士保持緊密聯 繫，並透過具建設性的溝通，努力平衡該等利益相 關人士的意見和利益，從而釐定長遠的發展方向。 董事會負責評估及識別本集團的環境、社會及管治 風險，並確保相關風險管理及內部監控系統適當及 有效運作。 In Year 2016, the Group was mainly engaged in the provision of car rental 於2016年度，本集團透過其附屬公司北京天馬通馳 services and shuttle bus services through Beijing Tian Ma Tong Chi Car Rental 汽 車 租 賃 有 限 公 司 及 聯 營 公 司 北 京 天 馬 通 馳 旅 遊 Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, and Beijing Tian Ma Tong 客運有限公司（ 以下統稱「天馬通馳」），主要經營 Chi Travel Transportation Co., Ltd, an associate (collectively "TMTC"). 汽車租賃服務及穿梭巴士服務。 TMTC is a leading comprehensive vehicle service provider in Mainland China. 天馬通馳是國內領先的全方位汽車服務提供者，始 Since its establishment in 2006, it has been a specialised car rental company 於2006年，是通過政府各行業管理部門審核批准的 verified and approved by various industry administration departments of 專職汽車租賃公司，在多年的經營中，已成為集企 the government. After years of operation, it has become an integrated 業客車、旅遊租車、商務租車、機場接送、會議用車 enterprise capable of providing various services including corporate passenger 等多種服務為一體的企業。 vehicle, tour vehicle rental, business vehicle rental, airport transportation and conference service vehicle. 國家聯合資源控股有限公司 1 2016年環境、社會及管治報告 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 PRINCIPLE (cont'd) 宗旨（續） In 2009, TMTC was the first in the industry to obtain the ISO 9001 天馬通馳於2009年率先在業內通過完成了ISO9001 Quality Management System Certification. It was selected by the Transport 品質管制體系認證，2010年、2012年先後被北京市 Administration Bureau under the Commission of Transport of Beijing 交通委員會運輸管理局評為「年度良好企業」、「年 Municipal as the "Good Enterprise of the Year" and "Good Operation and 度經營服務考核良好企業」。天馬通馳為北京市道 Service Appraisal Enterprise of the Year" in 2010 and 2012 respectively. 路運輸協會會員單位、北京市道路運輸協會常務理 TMTC is a member and a standing council member of Beijing Road Transport 事、北京中小企業協會會員及北京計程車暨汽車租 Association, a member of Beijing Association of Small and Medium 賃協會會員。經過多年的發展，天馬通馳已成為汽 Enterprises and a member of Beijing Taxi and Automobile Leasing Association. 車租賃領域內信譽和品質的象徵。本集團「以人為 After years of development, TMTC has become the symbol of reputation and 本、客 戶 至 上」的 理 念，使 天 馬 通 馳 與 多 家 世 界 知 quality in the vehicle rental industry. With the ideal of "caring for our people, 名企業保持著良好、牢固的合作夥伴關係。 customer first", TMTC has maintained good and solid working partnerships with various famous corporations around the world. TMTC is our focus in the Environmental, Social and Corporate Report for Year 天馬通馳是本集團於2016年《環境、社會及管治報 2016. Its main businesses included: (i) shuttle bus services between working 告》重點關注範疇，其主要業務包括：(i)向 機構客 places/schools and different residential communities for employees/students 戶僱員╱學生提供穿梭巴士服務，以傳統能源汽車 of institutional customers by conventional energy cars and/or electric buses; 及 ╱ 或 電 動 巴 士 行 走 辦 公 地 方 ╱ 學 校 與 不 同 的 住 (ii) car rental services; and (iii) vehicle rental services for different business 宅社區之間；(ii)汽車租賃服務；及(iii)提供各種商務 and leisure purposes, such as pick-up services requested by institutional or 及休閒用途的汽車租賃服務，例如按機構或個人客 individual customers. In Year 2016, the disclosures in this report are focused 戶要求提供接送服務。於2016年度，本報告以上述 on the policies and performance of the aforesaid items in terms of three 項 目 的 三 個 環 境 範 疇 及 八 個 社 會 範 疇 之 政 策 及 表 environmental aspects and eight social aspects. 現作披露。 Passenger vehicles of TMTC 天馬通馳的客車 2 National United Resources Holdings Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2016 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT Stakeholder engagement is the core element of the Group's sustainable development. Focusing on the establishment of a regular communication mechanism for stakeholders, the Group has set up online and offline communication channels to demonstrate to the stakeholders the strategic planning and performance of sustainable development and to consult their opinions and needs in a timely manner, so as to clearly understand their demands and fulfil their expectations. The Group's stakeholders include its shareholders, staff, government and regulatory authorities, customers, suppliers and communities, potential and existing shareholders/institutional and individual investors, etc. The Group engages in discussions with its stakeholders on relevant issues through various channels. The stakeholders' expectations and the Group's feedback are as follows: 權益人的參與 權益人參與是本集團可持續發展工作的核心部分。 本集團注重與權益人建立常態化溝通機制，設立了 線上及線下的溝通管道，及時向權益人闡述本集團 可持續發展戰略規劃與績效表現，諮詢各方的意見 與要求，在更了解下以達至權益人的需求及乎合他 們的合理期望。 本集團的權益人包括股東、員工、政府及監管機構、 客 戶、供 應 商、社 區、潛 在 及 現 存 股 東 ╱ 機 構 及 個 人投資者等。本集團會就議題內容透過不同渠道與 權益人進行溝通，權益人的期望，以及本集團的反 饋如下： Stakeholders Expectations Communications and feedbacks 權益人 期望 溝通及反饋 Shareholders Financial results Growth in profitibility 股東 財務業績 提高盈利能力 Corporate transparency Regular disclosure of information 企業透明度 定期信息披露 Sound control over risks Optimisation of risk management and internal 完善的風險控制 control 優化風險管理及內部控制 Staff Platform for career development Promotion mechanism 員工 職業發展平台 晉升機制 Salaries and benefits Competitive salaries and employee benefits 薪金及福利 具競爭力的薪金及僱員福利 Safe working environment Provision of employee training and improvement 安全的工作環境 in safety awareness 提供僱員培訓及加強安全意識 Government and regulatory Compliance with rules and regulations Operational compliance authorities 遵守法例及規例 合規經營 政府及監管機構 Paying tax according to the law Full payment of tax when due 依法納稅 按時足額納稅 Customers Standards of logistics and delivery services Monitoring of delivery status with the product 客戶 物流及交付服務水準 tracking system 藉助產品跟蹤系統掌握交付狀態 Security of customer information Protection of customer privacy 客戶信息安全 客戶私隱保護 Protection of customers' rights and interests Marketing compliance 客戶權利及權益保障 合規營銷 國家聯合資源控股有限公司 3 2016年環境、社會及管治報告 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT (cont'd) 權益人的參與（續） Stakeholders Expectations Communications and feedbacks 權益人 期望 溝通及反饋 Suppliers Cooperation with integrity Establishment of a responsible supply chain 供應商 誠信合作 構建負責任的供應鏈 Business ethics and creditworthiness Performance of contracts according to the law 商業道德及信譽 依法履約 Communities Environmental protection Use of environmentally friendly and energy-saving 社區 環境保護 equipment 將環保節能設備投入使用 Job opportunities Provision of job opportunities 就業機會 提供就業機會 Potential and existing Annual general meetings and notices Platforms for communications with shareholders shareholders/institutional 股東周年大會及通知 提供與股東溝通的平台 and individual investors Regular corporate publications (including Results announcements 潛在及現存股東╱ financial statements) 業績公告 機構及個人投資者 定期的公司刊物（ 包括財務報表） Issue of circulars and announcements in due Increase in transparency of corporate development course 增加企業發展透明度 於實時發出通函及公告 MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT For the year ended 31 December 2016, the Group conducted a comprehensive materiality assessment, which involved group discussions, interviews or questionnaire surveys with internal and external stakeholders, to identify the environmental, social and operational issues which have the most significant impacts on the Company's business and the relevant issues concerned by stakeholders. With reference to the scope of disclosure as required under the "ESG Reporting Guide", as well as taking into consideration its business features, the Group identified and determined 22 issues covering greenhouse gas ("GHG") emission, energy consumption, employee welfare, occupational health and safety, training and development, supply chain management, customer privacy, anti-corruption, and community investment and other aspects with respect to business operation. 重要性評估 截至2016年12月31日止年度，本集團進行了全面的 重要性評估。這涉及與內部及外部權益人進行小組 討論、面談或問卷調查，以識別本公司業務對其影 響最為重大的環境、社會及營運的議題，以及與權 益人切實相關的議題。 參 考《環 境、社 會 及 管 治 報 告 指 引》規 定 的 披 露 範疇，結合本集團業務特點，識別並確定了22項議 題。議題涵蓋業務造成的溫室氣體排放、能源消耗、 僱 員 福 利、職 業 健 康 與 安 全、培 訓 及 發 展、供 應 鏈 管理、客戶私隱、反貪污及社區投資等方面。 4 National United Resources Holdings Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2016 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT (cont'd) 重要性評估（續） Materiality of ESG Issues 環境、社會及管治類別的重要性 Stakeholders 重要性 14 21 22 17 High ╱ 18 高 Relevance/Materiality to 權益人的相關程度 Environmental Aspect 環境範疇 GHG emission

溫室氣體排放 Energy consumption

能源消耗 Water consumption

耗水量 Waste

廢棄物 Environmental impact of business operation

業務造成的環境影響 Use of natural resources

使用天然資源 Customer engagement in environmental issues

環境議題的客戶參與 Use of chemicals

使用化學品 19 15 11 13 16 5 Medium 1 9 中 2 10 8 7 6 20 12 Low 低4 3 Relevance/Materiality to Business 對業務的相關程度╱重要性 Social Aspect Operational Aspect 社會範疇 營運範疇 9. Engagement of local community 17. Economic value generated 當地社區參與 產生的經濟價值 10. Community investment 18. Corporate governance 社區投資 企業管治 11. Occupational health and safety 19. Anti-corruption 職業健康及安全 反貪污 12. Labour standards in supply chain 20. Supply chain management 供應鏈勞工準則 供應鏈管理 13. Training and development 21. Customer satisfaction 培訓及發展 客戶滿意度 14. Employee welfare 22. Customer privacy 僱員福利 客戶私隱 Inclusion and equal opportunities

共融及平等機會 Talent attraction and retention

吸引及挽留人才 國家聯合資源控股有限公司 5 2016年環境、社會及管治報告 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 A. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION A. 環境保護 To fulfil its commitment on sustainability and to comply with the requirements under the laws and regulations in respect of environmental protection, the Group has been striving to reduce the impact of its operating activities on the environment. 為表明本集團堅持可持續發展的承諾以及遵守 環境保護相關法律法規的規定，本集團致力減 少經營活動對環境的影響。 A1: Emissions A1: 排放物 The top-level planning of environmental protection for the 2016年是確定「十三五」環境保護頂層設 "Thirteenth Five-year Plan" was finalized in 2016. Accordingly, the 計的一年，本集團嚴格執行相關的《中華 Group strictly implemented all the relevant laws, regulations and 人 民 共 和 國 大 氣 污 染 防 治 法》、《中 華 人 policies, including the Atmospheric Pollution Prevention Law of 民 共 和 國 環 境 保 護 法》、《國 務 院 關 於 印 the People's Republic of China (《中華人民共和國大氣污染防治 發〈「十三五」控制溫室氣體排放工作方 法》), the Environmental Protection Law of the People's Republic 案〉的 通 知》、《國 務 院 辦 公 廳 關 於 印 發 of China (《中 華 人 民 共 和 國 環 境 保 護 法》), the State Council's 〈控制污染物排放許可制實施方案〉的通 Circular on Print and Distribution of the Work Program for Control 知》、《國務院關於印發〈「十三五」節能 of Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the "Thirteenth Five-year Plan" 減排綜合工作方案〉的通知》等法律法規 (《國 務 院 關 於 印 發 ＜「十 三 五」控 制 溫 室 氣 體 排 放 工 作 方 案 ＞ 的 通 和政策。 知》), the Circular on Print and Distribution of the Implementation Scheme for the License System of Pollutant Discharge Control Issued by the General Office of the State Council (《國務院辦公廳關於 印發＜控制污染物排放許可制實施方案＞的通知》) and the State Council's Circular on Print and Distribution of the Comprehensive Work Scheme for Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction in the "Thirteenth Five-year Plan" (《國務院關於印發＜「十三五」節能 減排綜合工作方案＞的通知》). The emissions from TMTC were mainly from vehicle emissions, with 天馬通馳排放物主要是由汽車廢氣產生， vehicle exhausts being the major pollutants, comprising nitrogen 其中主要污染物為機動車廢氣，污染因子 oxide (NOx), sulphur oxide (SOx) and particulate matters (PM). 為氮氧化物(NOx)、硫氧化物(SOx)及懸浮 粒子(PM)。 In 2016, TMTC acquired two new energy electic vehicles and has 天 馬 通 馳 於2016年 度 已 增 加 新 能 源 電 動 planned to increase by 100, which can lower exhaust emission and 車2台，及已計劃於2017年增加100台可減 maintain good air quality in the compartments, so as to implement 少廢氣排放，並保持車廂空氣質素良好， and promote the idea of environmental protection. 以實踐宣導綠色環保理念。 6 National United Resources Holdings Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2016 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 A. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION (cont'd) A. 環境保護（續） A1: Emissions (cont'd) A1: 排放物（續） The main sources of the Group's GHG emissions were direct 本集團溫室氣體排放的主要來源為流動燃 emissions from the mobile combustion sources ("Scope 1"), indirect 燒源的直接排放（「範圍1」）、所獲電力排 emissions arising from the emissions related to acquired electricity 放的間接排放（「範圍2」）及其他間接排放 ("Scope 2") and other indirect emissions ("Scope 3"). （「範圍3」）。 Scope 1: represents diesel and gasoline consumed by motor 範圍1： 代表汽車所消耗的柴油及燃油； vehicles; Scope 2: represents electricity purchased from electricity suppliers; 範圍2： 代表從電力供應商購買的電力； and 及 Scope 3: represents scrap papers and water consumed. 範圍3： 代表消耗的廢紙及用水。 Compliance with relevant laws and regulations 遵守有關法律法規 For Year 2016, the Group was not aware of any material violation 於2016年度，本集團並沒發現有關本集團 of relevant laws and regulations that have significant impact 空氣及溫室氣體排放、向水及土地之排放 relating to air and GHG emissions, discharges into water and land, 以 及 產 生 有 害 及 無 害 廢 棄 物 產 生 之 重 大 and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes. The 影 響 之 有 關 法 律 法 規 之 任 何 重 大 違 規 情 Group strictly complied with local laws and regulations relating 況。本集團嚴格遵守與排放物有關的地方 to emissions, such as the Environmental Protection Law of the 法律法規，如《中華人民共和國環境保護 People's Republic of China (《中華人民共和國環境保護法》), the 法》、《中華人民共和國大氣污染防治法》 Atmospheric Pollution Prevention Law of the People's Republic of 及《機 動 車 尾 氣 排 放 管 理 制 度》。此 外， China (《中華人民共和國大氣污染防治法》) and the Vehicle Exhaust 2016年 度 亦 沒 有 因 未 遵 守 有 關 法 律 法 規 Emission Management System (《機 動 車 尾 氣 排 放 管 理 制 度》). 而遭受大額罰款或非貨幣制裁。 In addition, no significant fines or non-monetary sanctions were imposed on the Group due to non-compliance with the relevant laws and regulations in Year 2016. 國家聯合資源控股有限公司 7 2016年環境、社會及管治報告 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 A. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION (cont'd) A. 環境保護（續） A2: Use of resources A2: 資源使用 The Group not only strictly observed the Energy Conservation Law of the People's Republic of China (《中華人民共和國節約能源法》), but also encouraged its employees to develop resource saving and recycling habits in daily practices. To protect natural resources and enhance operational efficiency, the Group closely monitored the use of resources with a view to ensuring full utilisation of resources and preventing wastage. Each department of the Group regularly reported on its use of resources and took corrective actions for identified issues in a timely manner. With respect to office administration, our employees were provided with low-energy consumption computers, and energy-efficient lights were installed in the office. In addition, the Group enhanced employees' awareness of energy efficiency through channels such as e-mails and bulletins, encouraging employees to turn off lights and air-conditioners after work. The Group increased the number of video communication devices in the office and encouraged the use of video conference to reduce business trips, thereby reducing carbon emissions due to use of transportation by staff. 本集團不僅嚴格遵守《中華人民共和國節 約能源法》，更從日常工作中培養僱員節 約資源、循環再用的習慣。為保護自然資 源、提高營運效率，本集團密切留意資源 使 用，確 保 資 源 利 用 最 大 化，杜 絕 浪 費。 本集團各部門定期匯報資源使用狀況，並 針對問題及時作出整改行動。 行政辦公方面，本集團為僱員配置低耗能 的電腦，而辦公室內的照明系統也採用節 能照明燈。此外，本集團也透過電郵及告 示等渠道提高僱員的節能意識，例如向僱 員宣傳下班後關閉電燈及關閉空調等。本 集團增加辦公室內的視頻通訊設備，盡可 能通過視像會議溝通，減少出差次數，務 求 降 低 使 用 交 通 工 具 燃 油 所 產 生 的 碳 排 放。 A3: Environment and natural resources The Group stresses on environmental and natural resources protection and strictly complies with laws and regulations to reduce the pollutant discharges and resource consumption from operating activities. To ensure the sustainable development and operation of the Group, and to comply with relevant local environmental regulations and international general practices, the Group has established a series of policies and measures on natural resources conservation. The Group strives to enhance its efficiency in every energy usage with an aim to enhance the environmental protection and reduce the use of natural resources, including recycling of wastes, as well as reduction, classification and consultations on energy conservation and carbon reduction upon highly-efficient equipment or passenger cars. A3: 環境及天然資源 本集團注重環境及天然資源保護，為嚴格 遵守法律法規，以減少因經營活動帶來的 污染排放和資源消耗。 為確保本集團的可持續發展及經營，同時 依循相關地方的環保法規及國際通則，在 天 然 資 源 保 護 方 面 制 訂 了 一 系 列 的 政 策 及措施。本集團致力提升各項能源的使用 效益，並加強環境保護，減少使用天然資 源，包括對廢棄物循環再用及就高效能的 裝備或客車進行節能減碳諮詢、減量及分 類。 8 National United Resources Holdings Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2016 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 B. SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY B. 社會責任 The Group is deeply convinced that maintaining a good relationship 本集團深信與僱員保持良好關係是企業成功的 with its employees is one of the keys to success. To enhance 關鍵之一。為了提升僱員滿意度，本集團為僱 employee satisfaction, the Group provides employees with competitive 員提供具有競爭力的薪酬福利及完善的培訓計 remuneration packages and comprehensive training programs to 劃，鼓勵僱員發揮潛力並一展所長。本集團每 encourage them to show their strengths and potential in full play. The 年舉辦員工活動，提升僱員歸屬感，打造一個 Group organises activities for employees annually to enhance their 友好和諧的工作環境。 sense of belongings and create a friendly and harmonious working environment. B1: Employment The Group has implemented a rigorous recruitment procedure to select and attract outstanding talents for the Group through a combination of external recruitment and internal training. The Group has formulated and implemented the Staff Handbook to regulate comprehensively the behavior of all employees of the Group to meet the needs of modern enterprises. In the premise of compliance with the Labour Law of the People's Republic of China (《中 華 人 民 共 和 國 勞 動 法》), the Labour Contract Law of the People's Republic of China (《中 華 人 民 共 和 國 勞 動 合 同 法》) and Industrial Injury Insurance Regulations of the Peoples's Republic of China (《中華人民共和國工傷保險條例》), the Group has formulated management regulations in respect of recruitment, promotion, dismissal, working hours, holidays, remuneration, benefits and retirement. The Group provides employees with competitive salaries and benefits and makes adjustments to salaries and benefits in a timely manner according to the changes in labour market, so as to attract and retain talents and enhance their sense of belongings. The Group provides equal employment opportunities for employees free from any form of discrimination: age, nationality, race, gender and religious beliefs. We are committed to creating a corporate culture and a working atmosphere of equality, respect, diversity and mutual support. The Group protects the rights of staff and strives to establish harmonious labour relationship, with the provision of rest periods and holidays in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. Compliance with relevant laws and regulations The Group was not aware of any material violation of the relevant laws and regulations relating to the Group's compensation and dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination and other benefits and welfare in Year 2016. The Group strictly complies with relevant local laws and regulations relating to employment, including the Labour Law of People's Republic of China (《中華人民共和國勞 動法》), the Labour Contract Law of People's Republic of China (《中 華 人 民 共 和 國 勞 動 合 同 法》) and Industrial Injury Insurance Regulations of the Peoples's Republic of China (《中華人民共和國 工傷保險條例》). In addition, no significant fines or sanctions were imposed on the Group due to non-compliance with the relevant laws and regulations in Year 2016. B1: 僱傭 本集團執行嚴謹的招聘程序，通過外部引 進與內部培養相結合的方式為集團甄選及 吸納優秀的人才。 本集團已制定並執行《員工手冊》為全面 規範本集團全體僱員的言行舉止，以達現 代化企業需求。本集團除遵守中國之《中 華 人 民 共 和 國 勞 動 法》、《中 華 人 民 共 和 國勞動合同法》及《中華人民共和國工傷 保險條例》外，已對招聘、晉升、解僱、工 作時數、假期、薪酬、福利和退休等方面作 出管理規定。本集團為僱員提供了具有競 爭力的薪資及福利待遇，並根據勞動市場 變動及時調整薪資及待遇水平，以吸引及 保留人才，並提升僱員的主觀能動性。 本集團提供平等就業機會，保障僱員不因 年齡、民族、種族、性別、宗教信仰不同而 遭受歧視，致力營造平等、尊重、多元化、 互助友愛的企業文化與工作氛圍。本集團 根據相關政府法例及法規提供休息時間及 假期，從而保障員工權益及致力建立和諧 的勞工關係。 遵守有關法律法規 於2016年度，本集團並沒發現有關本集團 賠償及解僱、招聘及晉升、工作時間、休息 時間、平等機會、多元化、反歧視及其他福 利及待遇之產生重大影響之有關法律法規 之任何重大違規情況。本集團嚴格遵守與 僱傭有關的地方法律法規，如《中華人民 共 和 國 勞 動 法》、《中 華 人 民 共 和 國 勞 動 合同法》及《中華人民共和國工傷保險條 例》。此外，2016年度亦沒因未遵守有關 法律法規而遭受大額罰款或制裁。 國家聯合資源控股有限公司 9 2016年環境、社會及管治報告 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 B. SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (cont'd) B. 社會責任（續） B2: Health and Safety B2: 健康及安全 TMTC mainly provides passenger car rental services to all walks of community. Being responsible by upholding "safety as the most important", TMTC constantly enhances its management efficiency and technological application. All operation cars of TMTC have been installed with high-end safety equipment such as two-way global positioning system (GPS) and dashcam. It gives full play to the effects of computerized managing platform by not only providing 24-hour car surveillance but also achieving "accuracy, completeness and swiftness" in terms of working efficiency, so as to guarantee a quality service to the customers. With years of sophisticated experience in car quality, car maintenance, safety and protection, drivers' training and road establishment, TMTC strives to provide highly efficient passenger car solutions to corporations. With every passenger car provided with value-added services such as WIFI, first aid box, sewing kit and convenient bag, the satisfaction from the corporate employees on our passenger car is enhanced and unanimous recognition is gained from the cooperating corporations towards TMTC. TMTC conducts weekly safety meeting and establishes a corporate "safety service foundation" internally. TMTC would set aside a certain amount of capital at the beginning of the year, and any driver who violated safety regulation system or traffic rules within the year has to pay a "foundation fee". Moreover, drivers with good performance would be awarded with cash from the "safety service foundation" according to their performance and safety grading results. The establishment of the "safety service foundation" is to enhance the drivers' activeness in obeying safety regulation system as well as to promote and safeguard operation safety in an interesting and special way. Compliance with relevant laws and regulations In Year 2016, the Group was not aware of any material violation of relevant laws and regulations having a significant impact regarding the provision of a safe working environment and the protection of employees from the Group's occupational hazards. The Group strictly complies with relevant local laws and regulations relating to health and safety, including the Law of the People's Republic of China on Road Traffic Safety (《中華人民共和國道路交通安全 法》), the Insurance Law of the People's Republic of China (《中華 人民共和國保險法》), the Industrial Injury Insurance Regulations of People's Republic of China（《中 華 人 民 共 和 國 工 傷 保 險 條 例》） and the Regulation on Compulsory Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance (《機動車交通事故強制保險條例》). In addition, no significant fines or sanctions were imposed on the Group due to non-compliance with the relevant laws and regulations in Year 2016. 天馬通馳主要向社會各界提供客運車輛租 賃服務，憑着「安全重於泰山」的責任感， 讓天馬通馳不斷提升其管理效益及科技應 用。天馬通馳的運營車輛全部安裝了雙向 全球定位系統(GPS)，以及行車紀錄儀等高 端的安全設備，企業充分發揮最新的電腦 管理平臺的作用，不僅做到了二十四小時 的車輛監控，更達到了「準、全、快」的工 作效率，為客戶提供更優質服務的保障。 天 馬 通 馳 致 力 於 為 企 業 提 供 客 車 高 效 運 營 解 決 方 案，對 於 車 輛 資 質、車 輛 保 養、 安全維護、車長培訓及道路設置等方面都 有多年資深經驗，每輛客車提供無線熱點 (WIFI)、急救箱、針線包、方便袋等增值服 務，提高企業員工對客車出行的滿意度， 贏得合作企業對天馬通馳的一致肯定。 天馬通馳於每週進行安全會議，並成立了 企業內部的「安全服務基金會」，天馬通馳 在每年初首先拿出一定金額的資金，如該 年 度 內 有 違 反 安 全 規 章 制 度 或 交 通 法 規 的 車 長，則 需 要 繳 納「會 費」。另 外，根 據 每個車長的表現，評出安全等級，發佈評 級 結 果，以「安 全 服 務 基 金 會」內 的 資 金 獎勵表現良好的車長。「安全服務基金會」 的成立，增加車長遵守安全規章制度的積 極性，以一種有趣、特別的方式，推動及保 障運營安全。 遵守有關法律法規 於2016年度，本集團並沒發現有關對提供 安全工作環境及保護僱員免受本集團職業 性危害產生重大影響之有關法律法規之任 何重大違規情況。本集團嚴格遵守與健康 及安全有關的地方法律法規，如《中華人 民 共 和 國 道 路 交 通 安 全 法》、《中 華 人 民 共 和 國 保 險 法》、《中 華 人 民 共 和 國 工 傷 保險條例》及《機動車交通事故強制保險 條例》。此外，2016年度亦沒因未遵守有 關法律法規而遭受大額罰款或制裁。 10 National United Resources Holdings Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2016 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 B. SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (cont'd) B. 社會責任（續） B3: Development and Training B3: 發展及培訓 The Group established a series of regulatory system for drivers, such 本 集 團 為 車 長 制 定 了 一 系 列 規 章 制 度， as a regular safety meeting every Monday. The relevant system is as 如每週一舉行安全例會，相關制度詳細如 follows: 下： First Monday of every month: Drivers to report violation of 每月的第一個週一： 車長彙報違章、交 regulation or traffic accidents; 通事故情況； Second Monday of every month: Invite relevant officials from 每月的第二個週一： 請 交 管 局 相 關 人 the Transport Administration 士講實用案例； B u r e a u t o h o l d t a l k s o n practical cases; Third Monday of every month: Re - show the Traffic Light programme of Ching Beijing TV Station, exchange driving experiences; and Fourth Monday of every month: Training on how to provide effective service to passengers. The system is running persistently with no stoppage since the establishment of TMTC. 每月的第三個週一： 重 播 北 京 電 視 臺 紅綠燈節目，交流 行車經驗；及 每月的第四個週一： 培 訓 如 何 對 乘 客 進行有效服務。 該制度自天馬通馳成立起一直堅持，從未 間斷。 B4: Labour Standards The Group is aware that the employment of child labour and forced labour is a serious breach of universal values and is therefore responsible for striving to prevent all employment of child labour and forced labour and is in strict compliance with all laws and regulations relating to the prohibition of employment of child labour and forced labour. The Group formulates and implements the Staff Handbook and strictly complies with the labour contract system. All employees will sign a labour contract or employment agreement with the Group upon official employment and the Group will check the relevant identity certificates of the employees when they are officially employed. Compliance with relevant laws and regulations In Year 2016, the Group was not aware of any material violation of the relevant laws and regulations prohibiting the employment of child labour or forced labour in the Group. The Group strictly complies with relevant local laws and regulations relating to labour standards, such as the Labour Law of the People's Republic of China (《中華人民共和國勞動法》), the Law on Protection of Minors of the People's Republic of China (《中華人民共和國未成年人保護法》) and the Provisions on Prohibition of Child Labour (《禁止使用童工規 定》）. In addition, there was no material penalty or sanction due to non-compliance with the relevant laws and regulations in Year 2016. B4: 勞工準則 本 集 團 深 知 僱 用 童 工 及 強 迫 勞 動 是 嚴 重 違反普世價值觀，因此承擔責任以竭力反 對一切僱用童工及強迫勞動的行為，嚴格 遵 守 所 有 針 對 禁 止 僱 用 童 工 及 強 迫 勞 動 之法律法規。本集團制定並執行《員工手 冊》，嚴 格 履 行 勞 動 合 同 制 度，所 有 入 職 僱員被正式錄用時會與本集團簽訂勞動合 同或聘用協議，另在正式入職時本集團會 再檢查員工的相關身份証明文件。 遵守有關法律法規 於2016年度，本集團並未發現有關禁止本 集團僱用童工或強迫勞動之有關法律法規 存在重大違規情況。本集團嚴格遵守與勞 工準則有關的地方法律法規，如《中華人 民共和國勞動法》、《中華人民共和國未成 年人保護法》及《禁止使用童工規定》。 此外，2016年度亦未有因未遵守有關法律 法規而遭受大額罰款或制裁。 國家聯合資源控股有限公司 11 2016年環境、社會及管治報告 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (cont'd)

B5: Supply Chain Management After the establishment of the Company in 2006, with vision and judgment as well as the ideal of premium customer value, the chairman of the Group commenced the passenger car rental business as the main operation, and it has become the brand corporation of the industry within several years. As TMTC's reputation and business volume grow bigger, many International 500 companies have become good cooperation partners and suppliers of TMTC. The chairman of the Group said that a Company has to produce better hardware under the guidance of correct ideals before it can maintain a long and healthy development in the industry. Navigating into the "Blue Ocean" of passenger car market also needs quality "ships" hoisting the "sail" of the brand. The Group strives to provide high quality services to car users, including investing resources to improve the interior and exterior of the vehicle as well as the comfortness derived from accessories, with special emphasis on the quality of interior air purification system. With the society's car preference shifting to environment friendly vehicle in the future, TMTC had purchased pure electric vehicle for the planning of trial operation. 社會責任 （續）

B5: 供應鏈管理

本 集 團 董 事 長 憑 藉 遠 見 的 判 斷，於 2006 年成立公司後，在尊重客戶價值的經營理 念下，開始了以客車租賃為經營主體的工 作，並在數年內已成為業內的品牌企業。 因 為 天 馬 通 馳 的 知 名 度 和 業 務 量 越 來 越 大，更 已 有 不 少 國 際 500 強 中 的 公 司 成 為 了天馬通馳良好的合作夥伴及供應商。 本集團董事長表示若要在行業長久健康發 展，首先要在正確理念指導下產生出更好 的 硬 體。要 駛 入 客 運 客 車 這 片「藍 海」市 場，同樣需要品質優良的「船」才能揚起品 牌的「帆」。 本 集 團 致 力 提 供 高 標 準 的 服 務 予 用 車 客 戶，包括投放資源改善車輛內外觀、配置 的舒適性，以及提升車內空氣淨化設施的 品質。今後選用環保車型更是整個社會的 用車方向，所以天馬通馳已購置純電通勤 車進行試運營的規劃。 The Passenger Vehicle Delivery Ceremony between TMTC and the supplier Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co., Ltd. 天馬通馳從供應商厦門金龍旅行車有限公司 進行交接客車儀式 12 National United Resources Holdings Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2016 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (cont'd)

B6: Product Responsibility The chairman of the Group said, "We have to think a bit more than others, do a bit more than others, provide customers with a bit more service and be a bit more affordable than others." This is the belief that TMTC perseveres. TMTC has an excellent service team that brings energy to the Company and leaves a deep impression on the customers with high quality services. The chairman of the Group said, "In the past, we signed one year contract with a company on cooperation of provision of passenger car service. With the efforts of the service team, we renewed the contract with a two-year term. At present, we renewed the contract on a four-year term with this company." Credits are owed to the service team aiming for the best, which gives us an opportunity to continue providing services to our customers. Every driver of TMTC is a civilized and polite service provider, who has received more than one compliments from our car users. TMTC provides services to multi-national corporations and joint ventures in Beijing in a peaceful manner and constantly provides passenger car services to many famous enterprises. TMTC specially equips umbrellas, shoe covers, medicine and vomit bags in corporate service cars for passenger usage. Some corporate passenger cars are equipped with shoe covers for passengers not to stain the car when entering in sleeting weather. In addition, TMTC has offered such shoe covers for passengers not to stain their shoes when leaving the car and walking on muddy road. TMTC provides corporate staff with passenger car online service including fuzzy inquiry, passenger car instant position inquiry, emergency communication and demand gathering. Bespoke passenger car experience is provided to our customers in addition to traditional basic transportation services. 社會責任 （續）

B6: 產品責任 本集團董事長表述：「我們要比別人想的 多一點，幹的多一點，比別人給客戶多一 點服務，多一點實惠。」這是天馬通馳一直 堅守的信念。 天馬通馳擁有出色服務團隊，為天馬通馳 帶來了動力，高品質的服務給客戶留下了 深刻印象。本集團董事長表述：「之前我們 與某家公司合作客車業務，都是一次簽一 年的合同，在服務團隊的努力下，再簽合 同時一次簽了兩年，現在，我們與這家企 業一次簽了四年合同。」能夠有機會持續 地向客戶提供服務，歸功於精益求精的服 務團隊，天馬通馳的每位車長都是文明有 禮的服務者，不止一次受到用車單位的讚 揚。天馬通馳和諧地服務於北京市多家跨 國公司、合資企業，不間斷地為眾多知名 企業提供客車服務。 天馬通馳在為企業服務的客車之上，專門 配備了雨傘、鞋套、藥品、嘔吐袋等乘客可 能用得到的物品，雨雪天氣時，有些客運 企業的客車配備的鞋套，是在乘客上車時 使用，目的是為了防止乘客將客車弄髒。 另外，天馬通馳配備的鞋套，是在乘客下 車時使用，防止泥濘的路面將乘客的鞋弄 髒。天馬通馳為企業員工提供包括模糊查 詢、客 車 即 時 位 置 查 詢、應 急 通 信、需 求 搜集等在內的客車線上服務，在傳統的基 本運輸服務外，附加更周到的客車乘坐體 驗。 國家聯合資源控股有限公司 13 2016年環境、社會及管治報告 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (cont'd)

B6: Product Responsibility (cont'd) TMTC and D1 Technology (Beijing) Company Limited（ 嘀 一 科 技（ 北 京 ）有 限 公 司 ）formed a strategic cooperate partnership to effectively integrate resources and dedicate to providing a comfortable and safe bus service platform that caters for the demands for office commutes and leisure trips. Online and offline integration capabilities are utilized to provide intimate services to corporate users and personal users. By using internet technology to gather ideas and addressing the many problems of traditional commute and passenger car services, corporate users are serviced with special cooperation models. By leveraging information management capabilities to reduce operation cost for corporations, rationalise and improve passenger car operation mechanism and widen the scope of service, the users can genuinely maximize their personal interests. Many current users are locally and internationally renowned corporations, include Baidu, Lucent, ABB China, Oracle, Microsoft China, Reuters and Daimler-Benz. 社會責任 （續）

B6: 產品責任 （續） 天馬通馳與嘀一科技（ 北京）有限公司作 為戰略合作夥伴，有效將資源進行整合， 致力於為白領通勤、遊玩等各種需求的出 行 提 供 舒 適 安 全 的 巴 士 服 務 平 台。運 用 對線上線下的整合能力，深度服務企業使 用者與個人使用者，以互聯網技術整合思 維，結合傳統通勤客車領域面臨的諸多問 題，為企業提供專項合作模式，利用資料 管理功能為企業減少運營成本，合理優化 客車運營機制，提高服務寬度，真正為使 用者實現自身利益最優化。現服務的使用 者有百度、朗訊、ABB中國、甲骨文、微軟 中國、路透社、戴姆勒賓士等國內外知名 企業。 Compliance with relevant laws and regulations 遵守有關法律法規 In Year 2016, the Group was not aware of any material violation 於2016年度，本集團並未發現有關本集團 of the relevant laws and regulations having a significant impact in 所提供有關產品之健康及安全、廣告、標 relation to the health and safety, advertising, labeling and privacy 籤 及 私 隱 權 方 面 以 及 補 救 方 法 之 產 生 重 of the products provided by the Group and the remedial methods. 大 影 響 之 有 關 法 律 法 規 之 任 何 重 大 違 規 The Group strictly complies with relevant local laws and regulations 情況。本集團嚴格遵守與產品責任有關的 relating to product liability, such as the Advertising Law of the 地方法律法規，如《中華人民共和國廣告 People's Republic of China (《中 華 人 民 共 和 國 廣 告 法》), the 法》、《中華人民共和國商標法》及《中華 Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China (《中華人民共和 人民共和國專利法》。此外，2016年度沒 國商標法》) and the Patent Law of the People's Republic of China 有因違規而遭受大額罰款。 (《中華人民共和國專利法》). In addition, no significant fines were imposed on the Group due to non-compliance in Year 2016. B7: ANTI-CORRUPTION The Group places great importance to anti-corruption work. The Staff Handbook set out in detail about the standards of conduct that all employees are required to follow. The Group has set up a complaints unit and has a dedicated suggestion box in place to enable whistleblowers to report any unlawful or fraudulent conduct to the complaints unit in a confidential manner, and the whistleblowers will be protected. The anti-corruption reporting e-mail address is (service@itongchi. com) and is published on the Group's website at (http://www. itongchi.com/default/contactUs). Regarding corruption, fraud or practices harming the interests and reputation of the Group, if it is reported by the staff or prevented beforehand, and thus prevent the Group from suffering material loss, a top-level merit will be recorded for the staff. B7: 反貪污 本 集 團 非 常 注 重 反 貪 污 工 作。《員 工 手 冊》詳細列明了所有僱員均須遵守的行為 標準。本集團成立了投訴部門，並設有專 用的意見箱，讓知情人士以保密形式向投 訴部門舉報任何非法或欺詐的行為，而作 出舉報的人士均受到保護。 舉 報 反 貪 專 用 電 郵 為(service@itongchi. com)，該電郵已刊載於本集團網站(http:// www.itongchi.com/default/contactUs)。 對於貪污、舞弊或有危害集團權益及聲譽 事情，如能有員工事先舉報或防止，而使 本集團避免重大損失，本集團都會記予大 功給該員工作鼓勵。 14 National United Resources Holdings Limited Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2016 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環境、社會及管治報告 B. SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (cont'd) B. 社會責任（續） B7: ANTI-CORRUPTION(cont'd) B7: 反貪污（續） Compliance with relevant laws and regulations 遵守有關法律法規 In Year 2016, none of the Group or its employees was involved in 於2016年度，本集團或其僱員概無參與有 any legal proceedings relating to bribery, extortion, fraud or money 關賄賂、勒索、欺詐或洗黑錢之任何法律 laundering. The Group has strictly complied with the Anti-Unfair 案件。本集團嚴格遵守《中華人民共和國 Competition Law of the People's Republic of China (《中華人民共和 反不正當競爭法》及其他反貪污有關的地 國反不正當競爭法》) and other local laws and regulations relating 方法律法規。 to anti-corruption. B8: COMMUNITY INVESTMENT The Group strives to become a positive power in the community where its operations are located. It has always been in close touch and interaction with the community in order to contribute to the community development from time to time. Apart from paying attention to details of daily services, TMTC organised social activities with customers such as annual badminton competitions to enhance communication with customers. The Group pays attention to these kinds of small detail, and it is such details that play an important role in the stable increase of TMTC's customers. The Group seeks to enhance its social image and sense of social responsibility through community investment, and encourages all of its employees to take the initiatives to help and support local communities and neighborhoods. The Group greatly supports environmental protection activities. By organizing volunteering activities, we seek to enhance employees' environmental awareness and draw more attention of the general public to the importance of environmental protection. B8: 社區投資 本集團努力尋求成為營運所處社區之正面 力量，並一直與社區維持密切溝通及互動 以不時為社區發展作出貢獻。 除了注重日常服務的細節外，天馬通馳每 年與客戶舉辦羽毛球比賽等聯誼活動，增 進與客戶之間的交流，本集團關注這些點 點滴滴，正是這些點滴的細節，在天馬通 馳客戶穩定遞增中起了重要作用。 本集團致力通過社區投資改善社會形象及 社會責任感，並鼓勵所有僱員主動幫助及 支持當地社區及鄰里。本集團鼎力支持各 種環保活動，組織員工志願者活動，幫助 員工樹立更強的環保意識，同時也可以讓 廣大市民了解環保的重要性。 國家聯合資源控股有限公司 15 2016年環境、社會及管治報告 Attachments Original document

