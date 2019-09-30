National United Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHAREHOLDER'S FORUM ON ABUSE OF PROCESS BY THE LISTING COMMITTEE

Some shareholders were particularly upset by the condescending remark of the Listing Committee that "the Listing Committee may regulate its meetings in such manner as it thinks fit ". Shareholders have demanded the Company to seek redress from the Listing Committee or the Securities and Futures Commission on the arrogant and total disregard of procedure fairness by the Listing Committee.

In order to alleviate the anger of our shareholders, and address questions they might have, the Company will host the second shareholders' forum. Dim sum and tea will be served at the forum.

