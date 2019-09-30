National United Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHAREHOLDER'S FORUM ON ABUSE OF PROCESS BY THE LISTING COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
NATIONAL UNITED RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED
國 家 聯 合 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 254)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
SHAREHOLDER'S FORUM ON
ABUSE OF PROCESS BY THE LISTING COMMITTEE
3:00 pm, Thursday, 10 October 2019 VIP Room 1, The Square, Shop 401, 4/F Exchange Square Two, Podium Central, Hong Kong
The Company received many complaints from furious shareholders about the abusive conducts of the Listing Committee after the publication of the Company's announcement on 18 September 2019. Shareholders were aggrieved by the Listing Committee's decision to deny the attendance and representation of the Company at the Listing Committee hearing, but at the same time permitted the Listing Department to attend to advocate the delisting of the Company. The result was, the Company had no idea what the Listing Department told the Listing Committee, and was deprived of a critical opportunity to defend the delisting at the hearing at all even if the Listing Department's arguments were totally prejudicial and erroneous.