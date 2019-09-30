National United Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHAREHOLDER'S FORUM ON ABUSE OF PROCESS BY THE LISTING COMMITTEE

Log in
09/30/2019 | 09:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NATIONAL UNITED RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

國 家 聯 合 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 254)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHAREHOLDER'S FORUM ON

ABUSE OF PROCESS BY THE LISTING COMMITTEE

3:00 pm, Thursday, 10 October 2019 VIP Room 1, The Square, Shop 401, 4/F Exchange Square Two, Podium Central, Hong Kong

The Company received many complaints from furious shareholders about the abusive conducts of the Listing Committee after the publication of the Company's announcement on 18 September 2019. Shareholders were aggrieved by the Listing Committee's decision to deny the attendance and representation of the Company at the Listing Committee hearing, but at the same time permitted the Listing Department to attend to advocate the delisting of the Company. The result was, the Company had no idea what the Listing Department told the Listing Committee, and was deprived of a critical opportunity to defend the delisting at the hearing at all even if the Listing Department's arguments were totally prejudicial and erroneous.

Some shareholders were particularly upset by the condescending remark of the Listing Committee that "the Listing Committee may regulate its meetings in such manner as it thinks fit ". Shareholders have demanded the Company to seek redress from the Listing Committee or the Securities and Futures Commission on the arrogant and total disregard of procedure fairness by the Listing Committee.

In order to alleviate the anger of our shareholders, and address questions they might have, the Company will host the second shareholders' forum. Dim sum and tea will be served at the forum.

By Order of the Board

NATIONAL UNITED RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Ji Kaiping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ji Kaiping (Chairman) and Mr. Guo Peiyuan, the non-executive Director is Mr. An Jingwen, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Wen, Mr. Qiu Ke and Ms. Chen Yen Yung.

Disclaimer

National United Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:37:01 UTC
