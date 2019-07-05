Log in
National United Resources : (further Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2017

07/05/2019 | 07:53am EDT

FURTHER REVISED

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2017

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

National United Resources Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

05/07/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

00254

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares Stock

code :Description :

Par value

No. of preference

(State

Authorised share capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock

code :

Description :

Par value

No. of other

(State

Authorised share capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(State currency) :

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes of

(1)

(2)

shares

shares

Balance at close

of preceding

month

6,411,770,500

-

-

-

Increase/

(decrease) during

the month

-

-

-

-

Balance at close

of the month

6,411,770,500

-

-

-

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. 2002 Share

Option Scheme

Exercise price

HK$2.5536

(23/11/2007)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

7,761,905

(Note 1)

2. 2012 Share Option Scheme

(23/05/2014)

Ordinary shares

--

--

--

--

--

--

(Note 1)

3.

( / / )

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Convertible Bonds due 26 October 2017

HK$

26,500,000

-

26,500,000

-

100,000,000

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Subscription price

HK$0.265

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2. Convertible Bonds due 2018

HK$

55,580,000

-

55,580,000

-

138,950,000

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Subscription price

HK$0.40

GM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(16/10/2015)

3. Convertible Bonds due 2019

HK$

140,000,000

-

140,000,000

-

466,666,666

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Subscription price

HK$0.30

GM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(18/7/2016)

4. Convertible Bonds due 2020

HK$

13,220,018

-

13,220,018

-

33,050,045

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Subscription price

HK$0.40

GM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(16/10/2015)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National United Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 11:52:10 UTC
