National United Resources : (further Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2018

FURTHER REVISED
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/02/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
National United Resources Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
05/07/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
00254
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares Stock
code :Description :
Par value
No. of preference
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock
code :
Description :
Par value
No. of other
(State
Authorised share capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State currency) :
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes of
(1)
(2)
shares
shares
Balance at close
of preceding
month
6,411,770,500
-
-
-
Increase/
(decrease) during
the month
-
-
-
-
Balance at close
of the month
6,411,770,500
-
-
-
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. 2002 Share
Option Scheme
Exercise price
HK$2.5536
(23/11/2007)
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
7,761,905
(Note 1)
2. 2012 Share Option Scheme
(23/05/2014)
Ordinary shares
--
--
--
--
--
--
(Note 1)
3.
( / / )
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
Nil
|
|
N/A
(Other class)
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
Nil
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
|
Currency of Nominal value at
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
Description of warrants
|
nominal
|
close of
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
|
month
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value
|
preceding month
|
month
|
month
|
|
1. N/A
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Total B.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
|
Currency of
|
Amount at close
|
Converted
|
Amount at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
|
amount
|
of preceding
|
during the
|
close of the
|
|
month
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
|
1. Convertible Bonds due 26 October 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
26,500,000
|
-
|
26,500,000
|
-
|
100,000,000
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
HK$0.265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Convertible Bonds due 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
55,580,000
|
-
|
55,580,000
|
-
|
138,950,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
HK$0.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
(16/10/2015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Convertible Bonds due 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
140,000,000
|
-
|
140,000,000
|
-
|
466,666,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
HK$0.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
(18/7/2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Convertible Bonds due 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
13,220,018
|
-
|
13,220,018
|
-
|
33,050,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
HK$0.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(16/10/2015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
National United Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 11:52:11 UTC