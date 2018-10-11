National University : Named a Sharp HealthCare Preferred Higher Education Partner

The private, nonprofit National University and Sharp HealthCare have
announced a new scholarship program for Sharp HealthCare employees that
will expand their community of professionals trained in skills and
specialties that align with the needs of San Diego’s largest and most
comprehensive health care system. Sharp HealthCare is among the Top Five
employers of National University alumni, and the agreement builds on
that strong connection by offering a 25 percent scholarship for all
qualified employees. With National University designated as a Sharp
HealthCare preferred higher education partner, the two institutional
powerhouses will collaborate even more closely to strengthen regional
workforce skills that benefit and improve health care for the region’s
population.
The National University-Sharp HealthCare educational and scholarship
partnership allows for the organization’s 18,000 qualified employees to
advance their education through the University’s more than 100 programs,
including through the School
of Health and Human Services. It also creates a framework for
solidifying more externship and hiring opportunities for National
University graduates. The partnership with National
University is part of a wider workforce partnership and scholarship
initiative by the private, nonprofit National University System, which
also includes John F. Kennedy University and City University of Seattle.
The partnerships, many of which include a scholarship component, include
Boeing and YMCA. Scholarship opportunities have also been made available
through the public sector, including City of San Diego, the County of
San Diego and numerous law enforcement agencies.
“We are very pleased to be partnering with Sharp HealthCare, a
world-class organization that is committed to supporting healthier
communities and the highest quality of health care by offering their
employees access to a quality, affordable education through National
University,” said Dr. Michael R. Cunningham, Chancellor of the National
University System. “National University System is committed to
developing comprehensive organizational partnerships that align
workforce needs with customized educational offerings across a range of
sectors that benefit the communities we serve nationwide.”
The partnership solidifies natural alignments between the two
organizations. Sharp HealthCare and National University, through its
School of Health and Human Services, have also both been recognized as
leaders in person-centered healthcare principles by Planetree
International Inc., a mission-based nonprofit that partners with
healthcare organizations around the world dedicated to providing
person-centered care, which is defined broadly as the active
participation of patients and their families throughout the health care
process – factors that are increasingly linked to measurements of
positive health care outcomes. In the San Diego region, Planetree Gold
Designation has been achieved by Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp
Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital. In addition, the National
University School of Health and Human Services in 2017 was awarded
Planetree Silver Recognition for Significant Advancement in
Person-Centered Care, thus becoming the first academic institution in
the world to achieve Planetree Recognition.
“At Sharp HealthCare, we are committed to offering our communities an
exceptional standard of health care by creating a truly personalized
experience that places patients and families at the center of what we
do,” said Michael W. Murphy, CEO of Sharp
HealthCare. “The partnership with National University aligns with
our commitment to provide employees with access to affordable, ongoing
academic and professional development opportunities at academic
institutions to advance their professional opportunities and assist us
in meeting the health care needs of the communities we serve.”
The new scholarship is open to Sharp HealthCare’s 18,000 qualified
employees across the organization and offers them a chance to continue
their education in a range of related programs such as nursing,
organizational leadership, accounting, data analytics and tech-related
fields. Heath care providers that pursue advanced degrees not only
benefit patients but also can lead to greater salary compensation and
specialization paths.
In addition to campuses located throughout San Diego County, National
University offers online programs that make a quality education
accessible to working adults, including in the health care fields. The
School of Health and Human Services consists of the departments of
Community Health, Health Sciences and Nursing, which offer 17 degree
programs and provide a wide range of online and onsite undergraduate and
graduate programs. The School has also spearheaded the creation of a
network of community-based clinics, which provide students opportunities
to explore public health projects in the Los Angeles area that use
telehealth technologies to connect the region’s most under-served
residents with access to ongoing health care services.
About National University
Founded in 1971, National University is among the largest, private,
nonprofit universities in California with more than 150,000 alumni.
National University is headquartered in La Jolla, California. http://www.nu.edu
About Sharp HealthCare
Sharp HealthCare, San Diego's most comprehensive health care delivery
system, is recognized for clinical excellence in cardiac, cancer,
multi-organ transplantation, orthopedics, rehabilitation, behavioral
health, women's health, home health and hospice services. Sharp
