National University : Offers Accelerated Pathway for Public Safety Employees to Earn a College Degree

National University, which is identifying new degree pathways aligned
with workforce development and industry demands, such as incorporating
prior learning experiences, is making its degree programs even more
attainable and cost effective for public safety employees by applying
credit earned through state-approved training academies. By
incorporating prior academy education, the length of time to obtain a
degree from the private, nonprofit university and the cost of a degree
are substantially reduced. In some cases, the tuition scholarship is
reduced by 40 percent and the time to obtain a bachelor’s degree is less
than a year.
The credit alignment offer, initially launched in California, has been
the most impactful on the Bachelor
of Science Program in Criminal Justice Administration, which
articulates training credit approved by the California Commission on
Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). More than 600 agencies
participate in the state-approved program according to the POST website,
and under the University’s new offer, qualified law enforcement will
automatically have fulfilled seven of the criminal justice degree
program’s 16 upper division courses, in addition to one lower division
class, for a total of eight courses. Combined with National University’s
four-week class format, students can now earn the bachelor’s degree in
Criminal Justice Administration in just over three years – or as little
as eleven months if the student has earned an associate degree before
enrolling at National University. In addition to the criminal justice
degree, graduates of POST-approved academies may also qualify to waive
credit for degrees in Public Administration and Homeland Security &
Emergency Management.
“Through this initiative, students will be able to save substantial time
and tuition in their journey toward a bachelor’s degree, and that is a
goal that National University is dedicated to expanding and exploring on
behalf of all students,” said Dr. David Andrews, President of National
University. “National University is pleased to be offering this
opportunity to members of law enforcement and public safety as part of a
wider institutional focus on personalizing the higher education
experience.”
A 25 percent tuition scholarship is being made available nationwide to
employees of public safety agencies and 10 percent tuition reduction to
their dependents to pursue a degree from any of National University’s
more than 100 programs. For qualifying sworn officers seeking a
bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, the 25 percent
National University tuition scholarship can bring the total cost of the
degree to as low as $12,000 when factoring in employer tuition
reimbursement programs. These time and cost-saving opportunities are
available at campus locations, and online, through National University,
which is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission.
This unique offer to law enforcement and public safety employees is
being publicly announced by the University on January 9 – Law
Enforcement Appreciation Day, from San Diego Police Department
headquarters and will include various law enforcement officials.
“I am very excited for the opportunity National University is giving the
men and women of the San Diego Police Department. As a corporate partner
with the City, they are offering our employees and their dependents a
more affordable option to pursue higher education while also
accommodating those who have nontraditional work schedules,” San Diego
Police Chief David Nisleit.
Exploring new ways to assess prior training and education, which
includes identifying competency-based and prior-learning approaches, is
part of a larger industry partnership and scholarship initiative by the
National University System, which includes National University, City
University of Seattle, John F. Kennedy and Northcentral University. The
private, nonprofit university system has established credit policies and
workforce partnerships, many of which include a scholarship component,
with Boeing, YMCA, various financial institutions, and numerous public
safety agencies.
In addition to the POST academy credit alignment, National University
also articulated prior learning credit agreements for graduates of
a California State Probation, Parole or Corrections Academy. Adolfo
Gonzales, San Diego County Chief Probation Officer and National
University alumnus, stated, “I am pleased at the development of
initiatives such as this one that provides pathways for sworn and
nonsworn law enforcement personnel to advance their educational and
professional development.”
National University's online Master’s
Degree Program in Criminal Justice is ranked in the Top 20
nationwide for Best Online Graduate Criminal Justice Programs in the
nation by U.S. News & World Report. Dr. Jack B. Hamlin, a
former police officer, defense attorney and Superior Court Judge Pro
Tem, now serves as Department Chair and Professor in National
University’s School of Professional Studies, which houses the Criminal
Justice Administration degrees, among other degrees. He notes that a
college degree will enhance an officer’s opportunity for promotion by
achieving intermediate and advanced POST certificates. Looking to the
future, an officer contemplating retirement has many more
post-retirement employment opportunities with a degree. He also noted
that anyone seeking employment with a Federal Law Enforcement agency
will need at minimum a bachelor’s degree.
Scores of law enforcement officials at agencies across the country have
earned a bachelor’s or master’s degree from National University. Some
notable alumni who have earned degrees through National University and
have achieved prominent posts in law enforcement include former San
Diego Police Chief and Mayor Jerry Sanders; Stockton Police Chief Eric
Jones; Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims; and John Bolduc,
Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, who was formerly Chief of
the San Diego Harbor Police. Among those who have earned a bachelor’s
degree in Criminal Justice Administration at National University are:
Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Phillip Tingrides, Elko
(Nevada) Police Chief Ben Reed, and Culver City Police Chief Scott Bixby.
To learn more, visit nu.edu/lawenforcement.
About National University
Founded in 1971, National University is one of the largest private,
nonprofit institutions of higher education in California. More than 100
graduate and undergraduate degrees and 23 teacher credentials are
offered at locations throughout California and across the nation and are
also available online. National University is headquartered in La Jolla,
California. To learn more, visit http://nu.edu.
