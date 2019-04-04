National University System : Launches Workforce Education Solutions to Expand Educational Pathways for Employees in High-Demand Fields

The nonprofit National
University System (NUS), a network of undergraduate and graduate
universities that provide quality, affordable higher education for more
than 45,000 working adults, announced today that it is launching
Workforce Education Solutions to expand its efforts nationally to create
educational pathways for employees in high-demand fields. Workforce
Education Solutions aligns degree programs with employer-defined
professional competencies so that students can pursue a more direct and
affordable pathway to degree completion. Through this approach, students
acquire skills that allow them to advance their careers and fill future
job demands while ensuing employers can benefit from a highly-skilled
workforce.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005855/en/
Chris Graham is President of Workforce Education Solutions at National University System (Photo: Business Wire)
Workforce
Education Solutions addresses a troubling skills gap nationwide in
connecting higher education programs to the specific needs of employers
and industry sectors. Due to this workforce skills gap, employers are
finding it more challenging to attract and retain qualified candidates.
As a result, according to industry forecasts an estimated 6.5 million
jobs are likely to remain unfilled. Workforce Education Solutions
leverages and represents a strong commitment to further advance the
National University System’s strong track record of serving diverse
student populations, including adult learners, and creating workforce
collaborations with organizations and public agencies representing
healthcare, banking, public safety, and K-12 and community college
education.
“Workforce Education Solutions is addressing a critical need in
addressing the nationwide need for highly-skilled workers through
collaborations with organizations, companies and the public sector to
develop educational and market-driven opportunities for our students,”
said Chris Graham, President of Workforce Education Solutions at the
National University System. “We look forward to expanding access to our
online platforms and personalized learning approaches that are designed
to support student success from the classroom to the workforce.”
“The National University System is pleased be expanding our efforts
nationally to support student success and employer needs through
Workforce Education Solutions,” said Dr. Michael R. Cunningham, National
University System Chancellor. “At the National University System, we
believe that addressing the workforce skills gap is essential to
ensuring our nation’s future, and we are dedicated to creating academic,
career-focused pathways that provide access to a quality, affordable
degree.”
Addressing Workforce Needs, Starting in Five Fields
Workforce Education Solutions leverages the strength of the National
University System affiliated institutions, building on partnerships
already in place and initiated by National University, City University
of Seattle, John F. Kennedy University and Northcentral University.
Workforce Education Solutions is focusing initially on five
market-driven verticals with the intention to expand to additional
categories in the near future. The initial areas of focus are:
-
BANKING AND CORPORATE: Workforce Education Solutions will work
with banking industry groups, starting with the Washington Banker’s
Association, to expand on a concept developed by NUS affiliate City
University of Seattle to offer a credit
alignment program for banking employees based on standards
outlined by the American Bankers Association’s (ABA). Students with
sufficient ABA credits may waive up to 25 percent of their MBA and
undergraduate programs, significantly reducing time and cost. National
University is aligning banking principle competencies into its MBA and
Finance programs. Meanwhile, City University of Seattle has offered
credit alignments with Boeing’s training programs to create a pathway
for thousands of employees to obtain their B.A. in Management and
advance their careers.
-
PUBLIC SAFETY: National University has launched a program that
incorporates prior academy education for public safety and law
enforcement groups, resulting in a reduction of time and cost to
obtain a degree. Workforce Education Solutions has created academic
credit articulations with training credit approved by the
California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST),
making it possible in some cases to reduce program time and cost by 40
percent and earn a bachelor’s degree in less than a year. The concept
is being expanded nationally.
-
HEALTH CARE: Workforce Education Solutions, through National
University’s School of Health and Human Services, has aligned courses
with Planetree International’s standards for patient-centered care.
This partnership positions National University as a leader in
collaborating with other health care facilities, including Sharp
hospitals and medical care centers, that have also achieved Planetree
recognition and a commitment to achieving the highest quality patient
outcomes while serving diverse communities through a person-centered
model of care.
-
K-12 EDUCATION: Workforce Education Solutions is piloting
teacher pathways to increase greater diversity in the nation’s teacher
workforce through partnerships with high schools and community
colleges and access to affordable degree options from National
University’s Sanford College of Education, which is among the Top Ten
largest schools in the country. In addition, academic pathways are
being developed at National University that include a focus on special
education administrators, and para-professionals. The Applied
Behavioral Analysis program, for example, prepares educators for the
national Board Certified Behavior Analysis exam.
-
COMMUNITY COLLEGES: Workforce Education Solutions and
Northcentral University will help faculty, staff and part-time workers
earn Ph.D.’s and professional degrees, to provide additional education
for administrators for career advancement. National University, which
has partnership with 114 community colleges in California, is also
strengthening its educational pathways for transfer students in
career-specific fields.
National University System’s expertise supporting workforce education is
based on its roots serving adult learners. National University was
founded nearly 50 years ago by Dr. David Chigos, who identified a need
to better serve and support the up-skilling of employees while working
as director of learning for General Dynamics. While there, he saw the
challenges faced by employees serving in the military who were regularly
deployed and unable to complete their education at traditional
institutions. He was inspired to create National University, which is
dedicated to providing affordable, quality education for working
professionals. Today, Workforce Education Solutions is working with
numerous companies, including Wells Fargo, Easter Seals, Scripps Health,
and Sharp Health Care, through National University System partnerships.
About National University System. Established in 2001 to meet the
emerging challenges and demands of education in the 21st Century, the
National University System is a network of accredited nonprofit
education institutions serving higher education and K-12 students that
includes National University, Northcentral University, John F. Kennedy
University, City University of Seattle, and the Division of Pre-College
Programs. Learn more at National
University System.
About Workforce Education Solutions. The workforce development
arm of National University System, seeks to help the nation meet its
need for highly skilled workers by developing educational pathways for
working adults in key industries to advance their careers and earning
power. WES partners with corporations, industries, and government
agencies to align training with degree-bearing credits and keeps cost
low for employees by recognizing prior learning and eliminating
duplication between new courses and previous in-house training.
Workforce training solutions are customized to meet industry needs by
embedding desired industry practices/standards and competencies into
coursework. Visit nusystem.org/partnership.
