National Urban Fellows : Announces 50th Anniversary With Year-Long Celebrations

01/08/2019 | 07:06am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Urban Fellows (NUF), the premier public service leadership organization for minority professionals, is set to celebrate the organization's 50th anniversary with a year-long schedule of events.  NUF will kick off its 50th Anniversary Campaign: Breaking Barriers, Building Leaders during a gala at The Westin Times Square on January 30, 2019.  The fundraising event, hosted by NBC News Channel 4 anchor, Lynda Baquero will honor the first 10 of 50 influential alumni selected to be recognized.  Entrepreneur, Natalie Cofield is also confirmed as a speaker.  Throughout the year the organization will host a series of events across the country to honor NUF fellows, alumni, partners and supporters.

"It's with great pride that I join our board, fellows, employees and partners in celebrating NUF's 50th anniversary," said Miguel Garcia, Jr., CEO and President. "Our success is due not only to our ongoing strategy to build diversity leadership, but also to the 1700 alumni who share our vision and help to make it possible."

List of Alumni to Be Honored at NUF's NY 50th Anniversary Gala: 

Ezunial Burts, Retired – Class of 1972

Rev.  L.C. "Bob" Hopes, Retired – Class of 1981

Iris R. Jimenez-Hernandez, Senior Vice President, MAXIMUS – Class of 1983

Nina Martinez -Burger, Owner, Minerales de San Miguel LLC – Class of 1988

Grace A. Scales, Principal, G.A.S.  Consulting Services – Class of 1989

Ronald Langston, Principal, Langston Global Enterprises – Class of 1990

Michelle J.DePass, President & CEO Meyer,  Memorial Trust – Class of 1998

Honorable Francisco P. Moya, Councilman 21st District New York City Council – Class of 2000

Honorable Ron T. Kim, Assemblyman 40th District New York State Assembly – Class of 2005

Leticia Peguero, Vice President of Programs, Nathan Cummings Foundation – Class of 2008

Honorable Yuh-Line Niou, Assemblywoman 65th District New York State Assembly – Class of 2011

ABOUT NATIONAL URBAN FELLOWS
The National Urban Fellows is the premier leadership development organization and voice of authority on leadership diversity in the country.  Throughout the years, NUF's signature MPA program has graduated 45 classes since its inception with various academic institutions including Yale University, Occidental College, Bucknell University, and over the last 37 years with the CUNY Bernard M. Baruch Austin Marxe School of Public and International Affairs. This year NUF partnered with Georgetown University to make the McCourt School of  Public Policy the organization's new academic home. 

To Learn More About The NATIONAL URBAN FELLOWS Please Visit Us At www.NUF.org

Press Contact:
Tricia N. Newell 
Tricia@tricianewellinc.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-urban-fellows-announces-50th-anniversary-with-year-long-celebrations-300774445.html

SOURCE National Urban Fellows


© PRNewswire 2019
