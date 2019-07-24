Log in
National Vision : 7.24.19 - National Vision Awards $7,000 in Grants for Fourth Year Students at National Optometric Association Convention (pdf)

07/24/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Company Recognizes Three NOSA Members for Commitment to Advancing the Eye Health of Diverse Populations

DULUTH, Ga. (July 24, 2019) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation's largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, presented a total of $7,000 in grants to three members of the National Optometric Student Association (NOSA) at the 51st Annual National Optometric Association (NOA) Convention on Friday, July 12 in Atlanta.

The NOSA grant is made possible through National Vision's partnership with the NOA. It invites all active NOSA members in good standing with an optometry school in the U.S. or Puerto Rico to enter by submitting responses to an essay topic in a 500-word essay or short video. This year's topic focused on advancing the eye health of diverse populations, challenging entrants to share how they planned to support the visual health of at-risk minority groups.

The 2019 National Vision NOSA grant winners included:

  • 1stPlace ($4,000 Prize): Tasneem Maner, Salus Pennsylvania College of Optometry, Class of 2020
  • 2ndPlace ($2,000 Prize): Irina Yakubin, Inter American University of Puerto Rico School of Optometry, Class of 2020
  • 3rdPlace ($1,000 Prize): Manjot 'Missy' Batth, Inter American University of Puerto Rico School of Optometry, Class of 2021

Guided by a mutual belief that access to care is essential to all, National Vision established the grant program in partnership with the NOA to encourage students to continue their work in primary care and to recognize its importance in today's environment. In its fourth year partnering with the NOA to award the grants, National Vision sought to inspire the next generation of optometrists to use education to help fight on-the-rise chronic and systemic diseases that are more prevalent in minority communities. The three winners announced Friday answered the call with thoughtful, actionable plans to break down barriers and make a positive impact, further supported by impressive resumes.

'Our mission at National Vision is to make eye care and eyewear more accessible and affordable, and NOA shares this commitment,' said Alexander Smith, OD, vice president professional services, National Vision. 'We're inspired by the thinking brought forward by these passionate students for furthering this mission and honored to support their bright futures ahead.'

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,100 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centersinside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

###

Disclaimer

National Vision Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 23:29:04 UTC
