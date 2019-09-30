National Vision : 9.30.19 - National Vision Opens 2019-2020 Grant Program for Entries, Challenges Optometry Students to Share '2020 Vision' for Profession (pdf)

$7,000 in Grants to be Awarded to Three Third- and Fourth-Year Optometry Students

Duluth, Ga. (September 27, 2019) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation's largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, is now accepting entries for its annual grant program for third- and fourth-year optometry students. In honor of 2020's playful connection to visual acuity, this year's essay topic calls on students to share their '2020 Vision' detailing their predictions for how the optometry profession will evolve in the upcoming decade. National Vision is also challenging students to explain how they'll shape the future of the profession in a positive way. For the fifth consecutive year, the company will offer entrants the chance to win a $5,000 grant and two runner-up grants totaling $1,000 each.

'The upcoming decade is set to be a monumental one for the optometry profession,' said Alexander Smith, OD, vice president professional services, National Vision. 'With the rapid pace at which technology is evolving, it's more important than ever to be at the forefront of providing optimal patient care. We take great pride in supporting the next wave of optometry students in shaping the profession's future as they start their careers in this new decade.'

In order to enter, applicants must be a third- or fourth-year optometry student in good standing with a school in the U.S, Puerto Rico or Canada. Students have the option of answering the essay prompt in the form of a 500-word written essay or a short video (no longer than five minutes). In either format, applicants are encouraged to address questions about what future they foresee for the industry and why, such as:

Have you observed any changes in the profession recently that you feel will grow in the years to come?

Are you following any research that could change the way optometrists practice in the future?

Do you think patient expectations or needs will evolve in the decade of the 2020s?

Additional information about the program and entry requirements is available on the Students section of the Optometry Careers page of the National Vision website, www.nationalvision.com.

All submissions and questions regarding the 2019-2020 grant program should be sent to Carly.Schenck@nationalvision.com by January 31, 2020. The winners, including two runner-up recipients, will be announced by March 1, 2020.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,100 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Optical s inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

