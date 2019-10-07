National Yang Ming University : NYMU Establishes the “One Health Research Center” to Develop Taiwan's Strategies for Epidemic Prevention

[2019/10/07]NYMU Establishes the 'One Health Research Center' to Develop Taiwan's Strategies for Epidemic Prevention

To help Taiwan develop a better human-animal-environment 'One Health' epidemic prevention strategy, National Yang-Ming University has established the 'One Health Research Center' that will cooperate with other Universities in Taiwan with the aim of trying to join the International One Health University Alliance. On September 25th, NYMU held its first 'One Health International Conference'. Vice President Chen Chien-jen, DR. Le Thi Huong who is the President of the Southeast Asia One Health University Networks (SEAOHUN), Dr. Wun-Ju Shieh and Dr. Michael Malison from the US Center of Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Nithima Sumpradit from the Ministry of Public Health, Thailand were present as invited speakers. At the Conference experts from home and abroad exchanged ideas on developing 'One Health' epidemic prevention strategies for Taiwan.

Many microorganisms, such as various viruses and bacteria, are frequently able to infect both humans and animals and a major consequence of this has been that many zoonotic diseases, including SARS, Ebola, and avian influenza, have emerged in recent years. An increased frequency of human and animal contacts also increases the chances of viral mutation, which may result in microorganisms that do not normally infect humans developing the ability to transmit to and infect humans. Therefore the WHO is advocating 'One Health' epidemic prevention strategies; these no longer distinguish between human and animal diseases and this approach strives to use the idea of environmental sanitation in order to prevent the risk for such diseases spreading. Universities around the world are establishing One Health University Network to face possible threats from zoonotic diseases in the future.

To prevent Taiwan from being left behind on the world stage, National Yang-Ming University has established the first 'One Health Research Center' and this new Center in Taiwan will assist with the development of national policies regarding zoonotic diseases and the biomedical industry. The Center will also promote interdisciplinary cooperation between Universities in Taiwan and help to establish an industry chain.

The Director of the NYMU One Health Research Center, Professor Ji, remarked that due to the close relationship between Taiwan and Southeast Asia, the pressure to help to prevent epidemics is both crucial and becoming of greater importance as time passes. NYMU is part of the University System of Taiwan (UST) and has signed a memorandum with the 'Vietnam One Health University Networks (VOHUN).' The expectation for the future is to join the Southeast Asia Network and then the International Network, both of which will allow Taiwan voice to be heard on the world stage in this important area of health policy.

The first 'One Health International Conference' involved both invited scholars from abroad and various experts from the Animal Health Research Institute, Taipei Medical University, Tamkang University, Mackay Memorial Hospital, National Cheng Kung University, and Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation. The aim was that these participants would help to promote the development of One Health epidemic prevention strategies for Taiwan and the world.

In addition, the cooperation with 'Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation' should help to cultivate the talent that Taiwan's needs in the area of vaccine development. Right now, 'Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation' focuses on research into Dengue fever vaccines, enterovirus vaccines, and influenza vaccines, with clinical trials being carried out across Southeast Asia. On the other hand, but in a similar context, NYMU provides professional level technology, while at the same time setting up courses on vaccine research and inspection techniques, all of which are required to cultivate new talent in the area of vaccines and zoonotic diseases.

