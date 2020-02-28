Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National economic strategy needed to get Canada back on track: Canadian Chamber of Commerce on GDP numbers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 08:50pm EST

OTTAWA, ON - February 28, 2020 - The Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Chief Economist and Vice President of Policy, Trevin Stratton, issued the following statement regarding today's GDP numbers.

'Today's GDP numbers confirm that the Canadian economy is in a slump. Canada ended 2019 with 0.1% Q4 growth, with export volumes falling 1.3%, business investment in machinery and equipment falling for the third consecutive quarter, and manufacturing sales declining for the final four months of the year.

Overall, 2019 was a disappointing year for the Canadian economy. Outside of a positive blip in Q2, Canada's GDP growth ran between 0.1% and 0.3% for every other quarter, finishing out 2019 with 1.6% annual growth. Business investment for the year is particularly concerning, with investment in machinery and equipment declining 1.4% and investment in intellectual property falling 4.7%.

The downward trajectory aligns with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's repeated concerns over the many economic challenges that we face. The Canadian economy already entered 2020 in a soft spot before taking into account the significant impact of rail disruptions, Teck's withdrawal from its Frontier Mine project, and the looming global economic impacts of coronavirus.

The Canadian Chamber has consistently pressed the government for a national strategy that can address our weakening economic fundamentals. As some key indicators begin flashing yellow, governments urgently need to work closely with the business community to improve our investment environment.

The Canadian Chamber is prepared to work with its network of over 200,000 businesses to address the unprecedented economic challenges Canadians are facing, and we invite governments at all levels to work with us as a partner in getting the economy back on track. Together, we can chart a serious, sustainable economic course for Canada.'

-30-

About the Canadian Chamber of Commerce - Because Business Matters

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce helps build the businesses that support our families, our communities and our country. We do this by influencing government policy, by providing essential business services and by connecting businesses to information they can use, to opportunities for growth and to a network of local chambers, businesses, decision-makers and peers from across the country, in every sector of the economy and at all levels of government, as well as internationally. We are unapologetic in our support for business and the vital role it plays in building and sustaining our great nation.

For more information, please contact:

Phil Taylor
ptaylor@chamber.ca (preferred and fastest response time)
613.797-1860

Disclaimer

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 01:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:24pDollar dives to seven-week low against yen on Fed rate cut hint
RE
10:19pELLIOTT BUILT A STAKE IN TWITTER, IS PUSHING FOR CHANGES : sources
RE
10:18pChina Purchasing Indexes Drop to Record Lows as Epidemic Stalls Output
DJ
09:36pChina's Service Sector Hit Hard by Epidemic
DJ
09:28pDollar dives to seven-week low against yen on Fed rate cut hint
RE
09:25pChina's factory activity posts record contraction as coronavirus bites
RE
09:18pVietnam February trade surplus likely $100 million - statistics office
RE
09:12pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Main Street leans toward Sanders, but Wall Street says Trump
RE
08:55pHarley-Davidson looks for new leadership to end its sales struggle
RE
08:51pUBS CEO's pay slips to $1 million a month as Swiss bank's top bosses pocket $113 million
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Goldman Sachs Asset Management added to stocks portfolio as markets tumbled
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES: Stocks That Defined the Week
3ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Venclexta Combination Study Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Intesa, UBI line up advisers to face off in takeover battle
5BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Medical Device Company Pulmonx Files for IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group