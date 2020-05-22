Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National gas transmission tariffs to increase by 3.7 percent in 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 10:12am BST

The transmission tariffs of the Dutch transmission system operator for natural gas, Gasunie Transport Services (GTS), will increase, on average, by 3.7 percent in 2021. Consumers will hardly be affected by the tariff increase. This has been established by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets ().

The main reason for the increase is that, according to the court, GTS should have been able to earn more revenues between 2017 and 2019 than ACM determined at the time. The difference is now settled in the 2021 tariffs. Another reason for the increase is that GTS is selling less capacity. GTS's tariffs are determined by dividing the total allowed revenues by the forecasted contracted capacity. If that capacity decreases, the tariffs will rise.

Hardly any effects for consumers

Consumers are not directly charged the national gas transmission costs, but natural-gas retailers and other users of the GTS network are. They may pass these costs on to consumers. Consumers, however, will hardly be affected by said 3.7 percent tariff increase, because the national gas transmission tariffs account for less than 5 percent of consumers' total energy bills (3.7% of 5% = 0.185%).

Towards an affordable, secure, and sustainable supply of energy

ACM supports the objective of realizing an affordable, secure, and sustainable supply of energy, also in the energy transition. It regulates system operators, which enjoy a monopoly on the transmission and distribution of natural gas and electricity. ACM's regulation ensures that transmission tariffs are not higher than necessary. At the same time, it offers system operators a market-based return on their investments.

Disclaimer

Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 09:11:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35aCHINA'S GEELY TO EXPLORE DEEPER COOPERATION WITH DAIMLER : chairman
RE
05:32aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Transcript of Media Briefing by Official Spokesperson (May 21, 2020)
PU
05:24aJapan's finance minister, central bank governor meet on pandemic response
RE
05:21aU.S. STRIKES AT A HUAWEI PRIZE : chip juggernaut HiSilicon
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12aNational gas transmission tariffs to increase by 3.7 percent in 2021
PU
05:12aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Job protection is the new task of crisis management
PU
05:07aTurnover Index in Wholesale Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
05:07aTurnover Index for Motor Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RENAULT COULD DISAPPEAR AND MUST ADAPT: French finance minister
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group