Nationally Acclaimed Speakers to Present at TXCPA's Forensic, Litigation and Valuation Services Conference in San Antonio

07/15/2019 | 03:51pm EDT

Dallas, TX, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Society of CPAs (TXCPA) will host the 2019 Forensic, Litigation and Valuation Services Conference at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio on Aug. 8-9. This year’s event will feature an impressive lineup of nationally acclaimed speakers who will present on a variety of business valuation topics.

Featured speakers for the conference include:

Neil Beaton, CPA/ABV/CFF, CFA, ASA
Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Valuation Services, LLC
Session: Valuing Venture Capital Funds and Private Equity

Beaton has over 25 years of experience analyzing both closely and publicly held companies. He has appeared as an expert witness across the country, is a frequent lecturer at local universities, an instructor for the American Institute of CPAs’ (AICPA) business valuation courses and speaks nationally on business valuation with a special emphasis on early stage and high technology companies. He has also served on a number of AICPA committees and task forces.


Jim Hitchner, CPA/ABV/CFF, ASA
Managing Director, Financial Valuation Advisors
President, The Financial Consulting Group
Session: Best and Worst Practices in Business Valuation

Hitchner has spent over 39 years in valuation services, including as a shareholder with Phillips Hitchner Group, partner-in-charge of valuation services for the Southern Region of Coopers & Lybrand (currently PricewaterhouseCoopers), and senior appraiser with American Appraisal Associates. In the valuation area, he has coauthored over 20 courses, taught over 60 courses, published over 150 articles, and has made over 350 conference and webinar presentations.  Hitchner is an inductee in the AICPA Business Valuation Hall of Fame and a two-time recipient of the AICPA’s Business Valuation Volunteer of the Year award. He was also one of the four original members of the AICPA Business Valuation Standards Writing Task Force.

James Harrington
Director of Valuation Service, Duff & Phelps
Session: Case Study: Support, Benchmark and Strengthen Your Cost of Capital Estimates With U.S. Industry Data
Harrington is a leading contributor to Duff & Phelps’ efforts in the development of studies, surveys, online content and tools, firm-wide valuation models, data distribution platforms, and published thought leadership. Previously, Harrington served as director of valuation research in Morningstar's Financial Communications Business. He is a co-author of the Duff & Phelps “Valuation Handbook” series and is a contributing author to Cost of Capital: Applications and Examples, 5th ed. Harrington is also a contributor to Duff & Phelps’ Stocks, Bonds, Bills, and Inflation (SBBI) Yearbook.

Registration for the conference is open to both TXCPA members ($275) and nonmembers ($375). Savings are available for registrations made by July 25. Find more information, view the conference brochure and register online here.

The Texas Society of CPAs (TXCPA) is the premiere professional membership organization for CPAs in Texas. Founded in 1915, the society empowers members to lead and succeed by promoting professional excellence, advocating on behalf of CPAs, and supporting a sense of community and connection among its members. With 20 local chapters and 28,000 members, TXCPA has one of the largest memberships of any CPA society in the U.S.

 

Kari Owen
Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants 
972-687-8688
kowen@tscpa.net

© GlobeNewswire 2019
