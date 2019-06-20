Nationally Recognized Hampton University Center for Public Policy's Latest Poll Shows Biden Leads Crowded Democratic Presidential Nominee Pack

HAMPTON, Va., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Recognized nationally, the latest Hampton University Center for Public Policy (CPP) poll reveals former Vice President, Joe Biden, tops the list of surveyed Virginia Democratic voters.



The survey of 1,126 registered Virginian voters who all self-identify as Democrat were asked the question, “If the election were held today, which one of the Democratic candidates currently running for President would you vote for to be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020?"



Joe Biden is at the top of the list of contenders with 36%, far ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders who landed in second place with 17%. While Senator Elizabeth Warren came in a close third with 13%, slightly ahead of Mayor Pete Buttigieg who captured 11% from those surveyed. Trailing the pack at the top are Senator Kamala Harris (7%), U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke (3%), Senator Cory Booker (2%), and former San Antonio, Texas Mayor Julian Castro (2%). Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand all received 1% in the CPP survey. None of the other declared candidates received enough responses to register a percentage point.



The CPP poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading among women surveyed (41%), those 65 years of age and older (53%), with Blacks (58%) and in the Tidewater Region (42%).



Senator Bernie Sanders polled higher among men (21%), young registered voters between the ages of 18-34 (25%), whites (15%), and, in the Tidewater region (24%).



Women prefer Senator Elizabeth Warren (14%), young voters ages 18-34 (17%) and whites (15%) as well; however she has more support in the Northern Virginia and the Northern Neck regions (15%).



South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in fourth place in this survey and the last individual with double digit response rates among the Democratic candidates. He is favored by men (15%), 35-54 year olds (16%), whites (15%) and recognized more in the Northern Virginia and Northern Neck regions (15%).



The Presidential Election is November 3, 2020.





Q1. If the election were held today, which one of the Democratic candidates currently running for President would you vote for to be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020?

Former Vice President Joe Biden 36% Senator Bernie Sanders 17% Senator Elizabeth Warren 13% Mayor Pete Buttigieg 11% Senator Kamala Harris 7% U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke 3% Senator Cory Booker 2% Mayor Julian Castro 2% Andrew Yang 1% Governor Steve Bullock 1% Senator Kirsten Gillibrand 1% Senator Amy Klobuchar * U.S. Representative Seth Moulton * Senator Michael Bennet * Former U.S. Representative John Delaney * Governor Jay Inslee * U.S. Representative Tim Ryan * Mayor Bill de Blasio * U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard * Marianne Williamson * Former Governor John Hickenlooper * U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell * Mayor Wayne Messam -- Other 5% Blank * Note: Percentage less than 0.5 printed as *

The poll was conducted by the Center for Public Policy (CPP) at Hampton University and included 1,126 interviews of registered voters in Virginia who self-identify as Democrat. Using an adjusted and improved format to get the most accurate results, the CPP utilized the mail push to web format. Here, letters are sent inviting individuals to complete an online survey. Previous research done by the CPP found this approach yields more accurate results regarding voter profile and election outcomes. The survey field period, including letter distribution and data collection, began on May 29, 2019 and concluded on June 6, 2019.

The margin of error for the survey is +/- 4.3% for the full sample.

The HU Center for Public Policy is an objective, non-partisan source for information and solutions on a variety of topics. Along with HU’s mission of education and service, the Center for Public Policy stands to serve as the pulse of the people of Virginia. For top line results, the executive summary and more information on the Hampton University Center for Public Policy call 757-727-5426 or visit http://www.hamptonu.edu/cpp/polls/.

Over the course of the 2016 Presidential Election season, the CPP was recognized nationally by several media outlets. The CPP also made headlines on Fox News, MSNBC & in The New York Times and The Washington Post.

