Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nationally Recognized Hampton University Center for Public Policy's Latest Poll Shows Biden Leads Crowded Democratic Presidential Nominee Pack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 02:32pm EDT

HAMPTON, Va., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Recognized nationally, the latest Hampton University Center for Public Policy (CPP) poll reveals former Vice President, Joe Biden, tops the list of surveyed Virginia Democratic voters.

The survey of 1,126 registered Virginian voters who all self-identify as Democrat were asked the question, “If the election were held today, which one of the Democratic candidates currently running for President would you vote for to be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020?"

Joe Biden is at the top of the list of contenders with 36%, far ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders who landed in second place with 17%. While Senator Elizabeth Warren came in a close third with 13%, slightly ahead of Mayor Pete Buttigieg who captured 11% from those surveyed. Trailing the pack at the top are Senator Kamala Harris (7%), U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke (3%), Senator Cory Booker (2%), and former San Antonio, Texas Mayor Julian Castro (2%). Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand all received 1% in the CPP survey. None of the other declared candidates received enough responses to register a percentage point.

The CPP poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading among women surveyed (41%), those 65 years of age and older (53%), with Blacks (58%) and in the Tidewater Region (42%).

Senator Bernie Sanders polled higher among men (21%), young registered voters between the ages of 18-34 (25%), whites (15%), and, in the Tidewater region (24%).

Women prefer Senator Elizabeth Warren (14%), young voters ages 18-34 (17%) and whites (15%) as well; however she has more support in the Northern Virginia and the Northern Neck regions (15%).

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in fourth place in this survey and the last individual with double digit response rates among the Democratic candidates. He is favored by men (15%), 35-54 year olds (16%), whites (15%) and recognized more in the Northern Virginia and Northern Neck regions (15%).

    The Presidential Election is November 3, 2020.

Q1.    If the election were held today, which one of the Democratic candidates currently running for President would you vote for to be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020?

Former Vice President Joe Biden36%
Senator Bernie Sanders17%
Senator Elizabeth Warren13%
Mayor Pete Buttigieg11%
Senator Kamala Harris7%
U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke3%
Senator Cory Booker2%
Mayor Julian Castro2%
Andrew Yang1%
Governor Steve Bullock1%
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand1%
Senator Amy Klobuchar*
U.S. Representative Seth Moulton*
Senator Michael Bennet*
Former U.S. Representative John Delaney*
Governor Jay Inslee*
U.S. Representative Tim Ryan*
Mayor Bill de Blasio*
U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard*
Marianne Williamson*
Former Governor John Hickenlooper*
U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell*
Mayor Wayne Messam--
Other5%
Blank*
Note: Percentage less than 0.5 printed as *

 

The poll was conducted by the Center for Public Policy (CPP) at Hampton University and included 1,126 interviews of registered voters in Virginia who self-identify as Democrat. Using an adjusted and improved format to get the most accurate results, the CPP utilized the mail push to web format. Here, letters are sent inviting individuals to complete an online survey. Previous research done by the CPP found this approach yields more accurate results regarding voter profile and election outcomes. The survey field period, including letter distribution and data collection, began on May 29, 2019 and concluded on June 6, 2019.

The margin of error for the survey is +/- 4.3% for the full sample.

The HU Center for Public Policy is an objective, non-partisan source for information and solutions on a variety of topics. Along with HU’s mission of education and service, the Center for Public Policy stands to serve as the pulse of the people of Virginia.  For top line results, the executive summary and more information on the Hampton University Center for Public Policy call 757-727-5426 or visit http://www.hamptonu.edu/cpp/polls/.

Over the course of the 2016 Presidential Election season, the CPP was recognized nationally by several media outlets.  The CPP also made headlines on Fox News, MSNBC & in The New York Times and The Washington Post.

 

Attachment 

Matthew A. White
Hampton University
757-727-5253
matthew.white@hamptonu.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intersect ENT, Inc. - XENT
PR
03:14pWASTE MANAGEMENT : Unveils Innovative Driver & Technician Training Center Supporting ‘Safety, People First Culture'
PU
03:14pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Offers Flooding Precautions During Summer Storms
PU
03:14pCISCO : A Look Back at Cisco Live 2019
PU
03:14pWEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : Helps Simplify the Journey™ in China
PU
03:14pColumbia Care Announces Launch of Pioneering Research Study to Identify Genetic Factors Affecting the Efficacy and Safety of Medical Cannabis
BU
03:12pCORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Resumption - CGP
AQ
03:11pITAFOS : Provides Update on Itafos : Arraias Repurpose Plan, Announces A Multi-Year Phosphate Rock Supply Agreement With the OCP Group
AQ
03:10pPEUGEOT : Start of production at the Kenitra plant
PU
03:10pEAST ASIA MINERALS : Provides Correction to News Release Issued June 19, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
5Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About