Nativo Debuts Industry-First Self-Service Access For Premium Branded Content

09/12/2019 | 10:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nativo, the leading technology platform for brand content advertising, today announced the Nativo Self-Service Platform, an extension of the company’s technology suite that empowers advertisers to create, run and manage their own native advertising campaigns through one easy-to-use interface. For the first time, marketers can now elevate their media with Nativo’s native formats and industry-leading native marketplace, allowing them to scale campaigns and achieve business objectives.

Nativo’s self-service platform allows small- to medium-sized advertisers and agencies to plan, execute, and deliver native advertising campaigns from a Do-it-Yourself Platform, without needing a seat at a programmatic DSP and without any minimum spend requirements. In this respect, Nativo’s Self-Service Platform makes premium branded content accessible for all advertisers, akin to what Google’s AdSense did for traditional display.

“Sponsored content is a proven method for brands to engage with their audiences. It can be cost prohibitive and inefficient for smaller advertisers to scale their campaigns by having to work with several, individual publishers,” said Casey Wuestefeld, VP of Platform Operations at Nativo. “With the Self-Service Platform, advertisers of any size can now easily distribute their sponsored content across the largest marketplace of premium in-feed inventory.”

Much of the growth in digital advertising has come from the accessibility of in-feed native units provided by social platforms such as Facebook. US advertisers will spend almost $44 billion on native ads, according to eMarketer, and most of that will go to mobile placements, which already account for about 85% of the US native display ad market. By the end of 2020, advertisers will devote almost two-thirds of display budgets to native ads. Small- and medium- sized marketers want to take advantage of the trend but have largely lacked the right tools. Meanwhile, investment in comparable native advertising inventory from premium open web digital publishers has been led by large brands and media agencies with significant advertising budgets. Now, through Nativo’s Self-Service Platform, small to medium-sized businesses can leverage branded content on the open web as easily as they have within social platforms.

“Our regional clients understand the value in placing their content on premium publications, but high-budget minimums prevented them from using native advertising effectively within their campaigns,” said Troy Boehm, Digital Marketing Manager at ddm marketing & communications, a full service agency based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “With Nativo’s platform, clients like Metro Health – University of Michigan Health can easily access the high-value publications they want, while executing an integrated campaign.”

“Being able to offer access to Nativo's platform is a huge positive for our clients,” said Mike Juhas, EVP of Client Services at Digital Remedy. “The self-service platform gives us access to Nativo's premium publisher network, along with all the bells and whistles needed to drive brand engagement, without having to meet any minimums.”

For more about the Nativo Self-Service Platform, please visit: https://www.nativo.com/self-service

About Nativo
Nativo empowers brands and publishers with the world’s most advanced technology for content. For brands, Nativo enables storytelling at scale with the largest native reach and reveals insights that unlock return-on-content. For publishers, Nativo enriches monetization with the most comprehensive platform for next-generation ad formats and breakthrough technology for accelerated webpages. Nativo’s mission is to equip advertising for the age of content, improving the open web experience and creating meaningful connections for today’s digital consumer. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nikki Reyes
WIT Strategy for Nativo
nreyes@witstrategy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
