Nativo and Oracle Data Cloud Announce Enhanced Audience Engagement with Deep Contextual Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nativo, the leading distribution, monetization, and analytics platform for brand content and native formats, today announced an agreement with Oracle Data Cloud to increase audience engagement through deep contextual intelligence. The collaboration provides publishers with high-impact contextual solutions to reach audiences based on the real-time content they are viewing, while providing tighter controls to protect brand safety.



Powered by technology from its Grapeshot acquisition, Oracle Data Cloud’s contextual solutions are now integrated with Nativo’s platform, allowing advertisers and publishers to select relevant categories and keywords to reach the right audiences at the homepage, section front, and article page levels. As a result, publishers can continue engaging audiences at scale with relevant messaging with tools beyond cookie-based audience data.

The collaboration also highlights Nativo’s commitment to brand safety and consumer privacy. It provides the option to filter certain sensitive categories depending on campaign objectives. Oracle Data Cloud technology then helps Nativo decide on a pre-bid basis when content is inappropriate or unsafe, so an advertisement is not served next to it.

“Working with Oracle Data Cloud, we can offer advanced contextual solutions that will help publishers more effectively reach their intended audiences based on the content they are viewing. Contextual options ranging from the category to keyword levels are imperative now more than ever,” said Eugene Cherny, vice president of Product for Nativo. “The end user benefits as well by getting impactful contextually-relevant content related to the content they are viewing.”

About Nativo

Nativo is the leading advertising technology platform for brand advertisers and open web publishers to distribute, optimize, and measure brand content and native advertising. Nativo arms brand advertisers with a comprehensive catalog of native formats and the ultimate content advertising platform that combines automation and insights for the highest-quality reach and clearest ROI. For media companies, Nativo provides an integrated native technology stack that makes it easy to sell, deploy, and optimize native ads across their media properties expanding their revenue potential while delivering a better, non-interruptive experience for their audiences. More than 600 brands and 400 publishers converge on the Nativo platform to power the new paradigm in digital advertising. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

