Natixis Announces Launch of Five New SMAs from WCM Investment Management

Natixis Investment Managers (“Natixis”) and WCM Investment Management (“WCM”) today announced that five new WCM US equity and international equity strategies are now available to financial advisors and their clients through retail separately managed accounts (“SMAs”).

Effective immediately, clients and advisors now have access to:

Natixis/WCM Focused SMID Cap; Natixis/WCM Focused Mid Cap; Natixis/WCM Focused International Value; Natixis/WCM Focused US Growth (SMID Growth); and Natixis/WCM Select US Growth (Mid Growth).

WCM is best known for managing low-turnover, alpha-seeking equity portfolios with a focused, bottom-up approach. Based in Laguna Beach, California, the firm’s distinctive investment culture and process is the linchpin in its success. To date, the majority of WCM’s $53 billion in assets under management1 are invested across the firm’s mutual funds, institutional SMAs, and private funds. This launch offers advisors and their clients a unique opportunity to access WCM’s strategies in a retail SMA format.

“We are excited to offer this new opportunity for financial advisors and their clients to access WCM strategies,” says David Giunta, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers in the US. “At Natixis, we’re committed to providing advisors with the tools to best meet their clients’ investing needs, and these five new SMAs give investors an efficient new way to access the active management expertise of WCM Investment Management.”

“As a firm, our goal is to provide long-term excess returns to our clients, particularly in asset classes where we see opportunities to exploit the structural inefficiencies of the index,” explains Paul Black, co-CEO of WCM Investment Management. “That is why we originally launched these five strategies, and that is why we are excited to expand our distribution partnership with Natixis to offer these strategies to advisors and their clients.”

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking® to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms2 with $908.9 billion / €828.4 billion assets under management.3

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;4 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;5 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, and Natixis Advisors offers other investment services through its AIA and MPA division. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

About WCM Investment Management

WCM's primary goal is to generate long-term, sustainable, excess returns for clients by nurturing a culture of innovation, by closely aligning employee incentives with client objectives, and by preserving a flat power structure that fosters meritocracy and debate. WCM offers innovative, equity investment management services for a variety of clients, including corporations, individuals, public and private funds, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments, and foundations. Original equity research provides the foundation for WCM’s goal of long-term excess returns. WCM is motivated by a spirit of broad-based employee ownership, and is based in Laguna Beach, California.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk including the loss of principal.

3138976.1.1

1 As of May 31, 2020

2 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2019 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2018.

3 Assets under management (“AUM”) as of March 31, 2020. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

4 A brand of DNCA Finance.

5 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

