Natixis Investment Managers : Announces Lower Risk Ratings and Distribution Changes

Natixis Investment Managers Canada LP (“Natixis”) today announced
several changes to its mutual fund offering. Natixis is:
-
lowering the risk rating for certain funds,
-
changing the distribution rates of certain funds.
Risk Rating Changes
Effective today, Natixis announces lower risk ratings of certain Natixis
Funds. These changes will be reflected in the renewal of the simplified
prospectus for the funds.
Natixis reviews the risk rating for each fund at a minimum on an annual
basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. The changes
announced today are the result of its annual review and are not a result
of any change to the investment objectives, strategies or management of
the funds. The changes are a result of applying the methodology mandated
by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of
mutual funds.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
Current Risk
Rating
|
|
|
New Risk Rating
|
Loomis Sayles Strategic Monthly Income Fund
|
|
|
Low to Medium
|
|
|
Low
|
Natixis Intrinsic Balanced Registered Fund
|
|
|
Medium
|
|
|
Low to Medium
|
Natixis Intrinsic Balanced Class
|
|
|
Medium
|
|
|
Low to Medium
|
Natixis U.S. Dividend Plus Registered Fund
|
|
|
Medium
|
|
|
Low to Medium
|
Natixis U.S. Dividend Plus Class
|
|
|
Medium
|
|
|
Low to Medium
|
Natixis Global Equity Registered Fund
|
|
|
Medium
|
|
|
Low to Medium
|
Natixis Global Equity Class
|
|
|
Medium
|
|
|
Low to Medium
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes to Fixed Distribution Rates
As a result of Natixis’ annual review of distribution rates, effective
today, Natixis has changed the distribution per share paid on each
series of the Return of Capital and Dividend classes of the Natixis
Funds and of the Natixis Trust Fund listed in the charts below:
Return of Capital class
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
Current Annual Distribution
Rate ($)
|
|
|
New Annual Distribution
Rate ($)
|
Oakmark International Natixis Class
|
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend class
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
Current Annual Distribution
Rate ($)
|
|
|
New Annual Distribution Rate
($)
|
Oakmark International Natixis Class
|
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
0.54
Trust Funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
Current Annual Distribution
Rate ($)
|
|
|
New Annual Distribution Rate
($)
|
Loomis Sayles Strategic Monthly Income Fund
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Natixis Investment Managers
Natixis Investment
Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to
construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of 24 specialized
investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking® to
deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in
all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world’s largest
asset management firms1 with $960.3 billion / €855.4 billion
AUM.2
Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a
subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a
subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis
Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW;
Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; Darius Capital Partners; DNCA
Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners;
Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management; Harris Associates;
Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; McDonnell Investment
Management;4 Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam;
Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset
Management; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment
Managers;5 and WCM Investment Management. Investment
solutions are also offered through Natixis Advisors and Dynamic
Solutions. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For
additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’
website at im.natixis.com
| LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.
Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include
Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the
distributor of various registered investment companies for which
advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment
Managers, and Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg) and its
affiliated distribution entities in Europe and Asia.
In Canada: This material is provided by Natixis Investment
Managers Canada LP.
Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts
document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing
commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund
investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change
frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018 ranked
Natixis Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in the
world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.
2
Net asset value as of March 31, 2019. Assets under management (“AUM”),
as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets,
assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of
non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis
Investment Managers.
3 A brand of DNCA Finance.
4
Natixis Investment Managers, L.P. transferred ownership of McDonnell
Investment Management, LLC to Loomis, Sayles & Company, Inc. on January
1, 2019.
5 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth
Management.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005400/en/