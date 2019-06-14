Natixis Investment Managers : Announces Lower Risk Ratings and Distribution Changes

Natixis Investment Managers Canada LP (“Natixis”) today announced several changes to its mutual fund offering. Natixis is:

lowering the risk rating for certain funds,

changing the distribution rates of certain funds.

Risk Rating Changes

Effective today, Natixis announces lower risk ratings of certain Natixis Funds. These changes will be reflected in the renewal of the simplified prospectus for the funds.

Natixis reviews the risk rating for each fund at a minimum on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. The changes announced today are the result of its annual review and are not a result of any change to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds. The changes are a result of applying the methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds.

Fund Current Risk

Rating New Risk Rating Loomis Sayles Strategic Monthly Income Fund Low to Medium Low Natixis Intrinsic Balanced Registered Fund Medium Low to Medium Natixis Intrinsic Balanced Class Medium Low to Medium Natixis U.S. Dividend Plus Registered Fund Medium Low to Medium Natixis U.S. Dividend Plus Class Medium Low to Medium Natixis Global Equity Registered Fund Medium Low to Medium Natixis Global Equity Class Medium Low to Medium

Changes to Fixed Distribution Rates

As a result of Natixis’ annual review of distribution rates, effective today, Natixis has changed the distribution per share paid on each series of the Return of Capital and Dividend classes of the Natixis Funds and of the Natixis Trust Fund listed in the charts below:

Return of Capital class

Fund Current Annual Distribution

Rate ($) New Annual Distribution

Rate ($) Oakmark International Natixis Class 0.66 0.54

Dividend class

Fund Current Annual Distribution

Rate ($) New Annual Distribution Rate

($) Oakmark International Natixis Class 0.66 0.54

Trust Funds

Fund Current Annual Distribution

Rate ($) New Annual Distribution Rate

($) Loomis Sayles Strategic Monthly Income Fund 0.50 0.42

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of 24 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking® to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms1 with $960.3 billion / €855.4 billion AUM.2

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; Darius Capital Partners; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; McDonnell Investment Management;4 Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;5 and WCM Investment Management. Investment solutions are also offered through Natixis Advisors and Dynamic Solutions. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, and Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg) and its affiliated distribution entities in Europe and Asia.

In Canada: This material is provided by Natixis Investment Managers Canada LP.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.

2 Net asset value as of March 31, 2019. Assets under management (“AUM”), as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

4 Natixis Investment Managers, L.P. transferred ownership of McDonnell Investment Management, LLC to Loomis, Sayles & Company, Inc. on January 1, 2019.

5 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005400/en/