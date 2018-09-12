Natori : Returns to Its Origins with New Nationwide #MyNatori : Campaign

Natori,
the fashion house behind some of the industry’s most recognizable
designer brand labels, including Josie Natori, Natori, Josie, and N
Natori, today announces the launch of its new nationwide #MyNatori
campaign. The #MyNatori campaign is a nod to the brand’s more than
forty-year commitment to honoring its own international origins, while
celebrating the diverse backgrounds, ages, body shapes and sizes of its
customers.
Natori’s campaign launched with the release of four digital videos on
social media and digital channels, and the phased unveiling of 14
influencer collaborations. On September 17 the campaign will extend
outdoors to Taxi TV, digital bus shelters and taxi tops in New York
City, San Francisco and Chicago. (NYC digital bus shelter locations are
available upon request.)
Inspiration for the #MyNatori campaign came from insights provided by
Natori’s on-the-ground store coordinators and artificial intelligence
marketing partner Albert.
Natori’s in-store coordinators, who work directly with the brand’s
brick-and-mortar retail partners, suggested that Natori use models that
more closely represent the brand’s evolving audience. This sentiment was
reiterated by Albert, which, over the past year, has identified a number
of high-value audience niches that would benefit from creative designed
specifically to reflect their unique preferences and needs.
The Natori team quickly committed to adjusting existing efforts and
focusing on campaigns that are more reflective of its diverse roots. The
campaign slogan—“Your shade. Your size. Your fit. Your desire.”—
translates the brand’s everyday philosophy into language that speaks
directly to the consumer.
“This campaign has created a renewed sense of pride and an almost
frenetic energy within the walls of Natori,” said Josie Natori, The
Natori Company’s CEO and Chief Creative Officer. “It gave us the
opportunity to take a step back and reconnect with the original vision
we launched with in 1977. We first got to let our team see that mission
through their own eyes; now they’re translating it into something the
real women who wear our bras can see through theirs. My Natori is
now every woman’s Natori.”
#MyNatori is a departure from the brand’s traditional campaigns, which
are generally geared toward generating awareness for new product styles
or fashion colors. Instead, Natori chose to focus on the basic colors of
its most popular bra styles: Feathers (originally released
January 2009), Flora (February 2017), Pure Luxe (October
2014), and Bliss Perfection (May 2015). These bras are featured
on women of all ages, shapes, ethnicities and sizes, and interspersed
with testimonials from real Natori customers.
“Creating content that better represents our customers was step one,”
added Ken Natori, President of Natori. “Making sure our customers see it
is step two. We’ve assembled a team of our most trusted and established
partners to ensure that women everywhere not only see this campaign, but
also feel empowered and recognized by it.”
Natori conceived of the #MyNatori campaign and worked with long-time
creative agency Cool
Gray Seven to create the four digital videos and still
photo content. Natori worked with The
Shelf to identify 14 social media influencers who represent the
spirit of the campaign, and then challenged partners, such as Anna
Krylova, Ashley Dorough and Tandya Steward, to let the
world see the Natori brand through their eyes with social media content.
Natori’s AI Marketing partner Albert
will enable Natori to scale its reach with precision audience
segmentation and targeting on social media channels, while programmatic
partner FuelX
will extend the campaign’s presence on digital channels. Natori is
working with Blue
Line Media on all outdoor components. New York City
communications firm Channel
V Media has partnered with Natori on earned media awareness.
The #MyNatori campaign kicks off in September, and will run through the
end of October.
ABOUT THE NATORI COMPANY:
The Natori Company was founded in 1977 and today is one of the fashion
industry's most recognizable designer brands. Each of the Natori brand
collections -- Josie Natori, Natori, N Natori and Josie by Natori -- is
a reflection of the namesake designer's distinctive, East/West
aesthetic, with products ranging from ready-to-wear, evening wear,
lingerie, sleepwear, and legwear, to home textiles and accessories,
bath, and fragrance. Natori products are available in the world's
leading retailers and specialty stores, including Neiman Marcus, Saks
Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, and Dillard's, among many others.
