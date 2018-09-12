Natori : Returns to Its Origins with New Nationwide #MyNatori : Campaign

The Lingerie and Apparel Brand Responds to In-Store and Artificial Intelligence Insights;

Celebrates Its 40-Year Journey—Across Cultures, Generations and Trends—With “Origins”-Focused

Multi-Media Campaign

Natori, the fashion house behind some of the industry’s most recognizable designer brand labels, including Josie Natori, Natori, Josie, and N Natori, today announces the launch of its new nationwide #MyNatori campaign. The #MyNatori campaign is a nod to the brand’s more than forty-year commitment to honoring its own international origins, while celebrating the diverse backgrounds, ages, body shapes and sizes of its customers.

Natori’s campaign launched with the release of four digital videos on social media and digital channels, and the phased unveiling of 14 influencer collaborations. On September 17 the campaign will extend outdoors to Taxi TV, digital bus shelters and taxi tops in New York City, San Francisco and Chicago. (NYC digital bus shelter locations are available upon request.)

Inspiration for the #MyNatori campaign came from insights provided by Natori’s on-the-ground store coordinators and artificial intelligence marketing partner Albert. Natori’s in-store coordinators, who work directly with the brand’s brick-and-mortar retail partners, suggested that Natori use models that more closely represent the brand’s evolving audience. This sentiment was reiterated by Albert, which, over the past year, has identified a number of high-value audience niches that would benefit from creative designed specifically to reflect their unique preferences and needs.

The Natori team quickly committed to adjusting existing efforts and focusing on campaigns that are more reflective of its diverse roots. The campaign slogan—“Your shade. Your size. Your fit. Your desire.”— translates the brand’s everyday philosophy into language that speaks directly to the consumer.

“This campaign has created a renewed sense of pride and an almost frenetic energy within the walls of Natori,” said Josie Natori, The Natori Company’s CEO and Chief Creative Officer. “It gave us the opportunity to take a step back and reconnect with the original vision we launched with in 1977. We first got to let our team see that mission through their own eyes; now they’re translating it into something the real women who wear our bras can see through theirs. My Natori is now every woman’s Natori.”

#MyNatori is a departure from the brand’s traditional campaigns, which are generally geared toward generating awareness for new product styles or fashion colors. Instead, Natori chose to focus on the basic colors of its most popular bra styles: Feathers (originally released January 2009), Flora (February 2017), Pure Luxe (October 2014), and Bliss Perfection (May 2015). These bras are featured on women of all ages, shapes, ethnicities and sizes, and interspersed with testimonials from real Natori customers.

“Creating content that better represents our customers was step one,” added Ken Natori, President of Natori. “Making sure our customers see it is step two. We’ve assembled a team of our most trusted and established partners to ensure that women everywhere not only see this campaign, but also feel empowered and recognized by it.”

Natori conceived of the #MyNatori campaign and worked with long-time creative agency Cool Gray Seven to create the four digital videos and still photo content. Natori worked with The Shelf to identify 14 social media influencers who represent the spirit of the campaign, and then challenged partners, such as Anna Krylova, Ashley Dorough and Tandya Steward, to let the world see the Natori brand through their eyes with social media content.

Natori’s AI Marketing partner Albert will enable Natori to scale its reach with precision audience segmentation and targeting on social media channels, while programmatic partner FuelX will extend the campaign’s presence on digital channels. Natori is working with Blue Line Media on all outdoor components. New York City communications firm Channel V Media has partnered with Natori on earned media awareness.

The #MyNatori campaign kicks off in September, and will run through the end of October.

ABOUT THE NATORI COMPANY:

The Natori Company was founded in 1977 and today is one of the fashion industry's most recognizable designer brands. Each of the Natori brand collections -- Josie Natori, Natori, N Natori and Josie by Natori -- is a reflection of the namesake designer's distinctive, East/West aesthetic, with products ranging from ready-to-wear, evening wear, lingerie, sleepwear, and legwear, to home textiles and accessories, bath, and fragrance. Natori products are available in the world's leading retailers and specialty stores, including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, and Dillard's, among many others.

