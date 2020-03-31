Natura : Distance Voting Ballot Annual General Meeting

Last update: 03/31/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/30/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This remote voting Bulletin ("Bulletin") refers to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Natura &Co S.A. ("Natura &Co" or "Company") to be held on April 30, 2020, at 12 p.m., ("AGM"), and it must be filled if the shareholder chooses to exercise their remote voting right, as per article 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6,404/1976 and CVM Rule 481/2009 ("CVM Rule 481").

If the shareholder wishes to exercise their remote voting right, they must fill the fields above with their full name (or corporate name, in case of a legal entity) and the CNPJ or CPF. Providing an e- mail address is advisable but not mandatory.

For this Bulletin to be considered valid and for the votes cast through it to be counted as an integral part of the quorum of AGM (i) all fields must be properly filled; (ii) all pages must be initialed by the shareholder (or their legal representative, as the case may be); and (iii) the shareholder (or their legal representative, as the case may be) shall sign it at the end.

The deadline for submission of this Bulletin directly to the Company or through service providers (as per article 21-B of CVM Rule 481) is April 23, 2020 (including such date). The Bulletins received after such date will be ignored.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholder that opts to exercise their respective remote voting right shall deliver this Bulletin directly to the Company or transmit the fill-out instructions to eligible service providers, as instructed below.

1. Casting a vote through service providers - Remote voting system

The shareholders that choose to exercise their remote voting right through service providers shall send their voting instructions to their respective custody agents that provide this service, in case of shareholders who hold shares in custody of the central depositary or to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaú"), a financial institution hired by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services, in case of shares not in custody by the central depositary, with due regard to the rules and terms set by them. In order to do so, the shareholder shall contact their custody agents or Itaú, as the case may be, and verify the procedures established thereby to issue Bulletin voting instructions, and the documents and information required thereby for such purpose.

The shareholder shall send the Bulletin fill-out instructions to their custody agents or to the bookkeeping agent before the AGM as set forth by CVM Rule 481 (that is, seven (7) days before the AGM, or April 23, 2020 (including such date), except if another term is set by their custody agents or the bookkeeping agent. Said service providers shall notify the shareholder that they received the voting instructions or that they must be rectified or sent again, providing for the applicable procedures and terms.

As determined by CVM Rule 481, said service providers, upon receiving the voting instructions of shareholders through their respective custody agents or bookkeeping agent, shall disregard any diverging instructions regarding a resolution that have been issued by the same CPF or CNPJ.

2. Bulletin sent by the shareholder directly to the Company

The shareholder that chooses to exercise their remote voting right by sending this Bulletin directly to the Company shall send the documents listed below to the following address: Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, room A17, block A, Parque Anhanguera, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05106-000, at the attention of "Tamires Quirino Parini - Investor Relations Office - AEGM 2020".