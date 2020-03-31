Natura : Distance Voting Ballot Annual General Meeting

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/30/2020
The Company will not demand certification of signature and/or consularization or apostille of the powers of attorney granted by the shareholder to their respective representatives, nor will it demand a sworn translation of the powers of attorney and documents drawn up or translated into Portuguese or English, or those documents attached with the respective translations into such languages.
The Bulletin and the relevant documentation shall only be deemed received by the Company and, therefore, taken into consideration for the quorums of the AGM, if the Company receives the hard copy of such documents as per items (i) and (ii) above, up to seven (7) days before the date the AGM is to be held, that is, up to April 23, 2020 (including such date). The Bulletins and the relevant documentation received after this date will be ignored.
The Bulletin may also be sent to the electronic address ri@natura.net (Subject: Remote Voting Bulletin), and, in such case, it will also be necessary to send a hardcopy of the original and related documentation.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company
Electronic address: ri@natura.net
Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, room A17, block A, Parque Anhanguera, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05106-000, to "Tamires Quirino Parini - Investor Relations Office
- AEGM 2020".
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo, SP
Phone: +55 (11) 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions)
Phone: +55 (11) 0800 7209285 (other locations)
Service hours: business days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br
Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Simple Resolution
1. Approval of the management's report and of the financial statements, together with the independent auditors' report, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
2. Approval of the proposal for allocation of the losses assessed in the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019 to the Company's accrued losses account.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
3. Approve the management proposal for definition of the number of twelve (12) members to compose the Company's Board of Directors, with a unified term of office as set forth in the Bylaws.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
4. Resolution about the characterization of Messrs./Mses. Carla Schmitzberger, Gilberto Mifano, Fábio Colletti Barbosa, Jessica DiLullo Herrin, Ian Martin Bickley, Nancy Killefer, W. Don Cornwell and Andrew George McMaster Jr. as candidates to independent members of the Board of Directors.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain