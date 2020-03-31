Log in
Natura : Distance Voting Ballot Annual General Meeting

03/31/2020 | 07:46pm EDT

Last update: 03/31/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/30/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This remote voting Bulletin ("Bulletin") refers to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Natura &Co S.A. ("Natura &Co" or "Company") to be held on April 30, 2020, at 12 p.m., ("AGM"), and it must be filled if the shareholder chooses to exercise their remote voting right, as per article 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6,404/1976 and CVM Rule 481/2009 ("CVM Rule 481").

If the shareholder wishes to exercise their remote voting right, they must fill the fields above with their full name (or corporate name, in case of a legal entity) and the CNPJ or CPF. Providing an e- mail address is advisable but not mandatory.

For this Bulletin to be considered valid and for the votes cast through it to be counted as an integral part of the quorum of AGM (i) all fields must be properly filled; (ii) all pages must be initialed by the shareholder (or their legal representative, as the case may be); and (iii) the shareholder (or their legal representative, as the case may be) shall sign it at the end.

The deadline for submission of this Bulletin directly to the Company or through service providers (as per article 21-B of CVM Rule 481) is April 23, 2020 (including such date). The Bulletins received after such date will be ignored.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholder that opts to exercise their respective remote voting right shall deliver this Bulletin directly to the Company or transmit the fill-out instructions to eligible service providers, as instructed below.

1. Casting a vote through service providers - Remote voting system

The shareholders that choose to exercise their remote voting right through service providers shall send their voting instructions to their respective custody agents that provide this service, in case of shareholders who hold shares in custody of the central depositary or to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaú"), a financial institution hired by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services, in case of shares not in custody by the central depositary, with due regard to the rules and terms set by them. In order to do so, the shareholder shall contact their custody agents or Itaú, as the case may be, and verify the procedures established thereby to issue Bulletin voting instructions, and the documents and information required thereby for such purpose.

The shareholder shall send the Bulletin fill-out instructions to their custody agents or to the bookkeeping agent before the AGM as set forth by CVM Rule 481 (that is, seven (7) days before the AGM, or April 23, 2020 (including such date), except if another term is set by their custody agents or the bookkeeping agent. Said service providers shall notify the shareholder that they received the voting instructions or that they must be rectified or sent again, providing for the applicable procedures and terms.

As determined by CVM Rule 481, said service providers, upon receiving the voting instructions of shareholders through their respective custody agents or bookkeeping agent, shall disregard any diverging instructions regarding a resolution that have been issued by the same CPF or CNPJ.

2. Bulletin sent by the shareholder directly to the Company

The shareholder that chooses to exercise their remote voting right by sending this Bulletin directly to the Company shall send the documents listed below to the following address: Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, room A17, block A, Parque Anhanguera, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05106-000, at the attention of "Tamires Quirino Parini - Investor Relations Office - AEGM 2020".

  1. a hard copy of the Bulletin, duly filled out, initialed and signed, with the signature being certified by a notary public; and
  2. a certified copy of the following documents: (a) individual shareholders: an identification document with a photograph; (b) legal entity shareholders: certified copies of the last restatement of the bylaws or articles of association and documentation proving the representation (minutes of the election of the officers and/or power of attorney) and identification document with a photograph of the legal representative(s); and (c) shareholders that are investment funds: certified copies of the latest restated internal regulations of the fund, bylaws or articles of association of its manager and documentation proving the representation (minutes of the election of the officers and/or power of attorney and identification document with a photograph of the legal representative(s).

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/30/2020

The Company will not demand certification of signature and/or consularization or apostille of the powers of attorney granted by the shareholder to their respective representatives, nor will it demand a sworn translation of the powers of attorney and documents drawn up or translated into Portuguese or English, or those documents attached with the respective translations into such languages.

The Bulletin and the relevant documentation shall only be deemed received by the Company and, therefore, taken into consideration for the quorums of the AGM, if the Company receives the hard copy of such documents as per items (i) and (ii) above, up to seven (7) days before the date the AGM is to be held, that is, up to April 23, 2020 (including such date). The Bulletins and the relevant documentation received after this date will be ignored.

The Bulletin may also be sent to the electronic address ri@natura.net (Subject: Remote Voting Bulletin), and, in such case, it will also be necessary to send a hardcopy of the original and related documentation.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Electronic address: ri@natura.net

Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, room A17, block A, Parque Anhanguera, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05106-000, to "Tamires Quirino Parini - Investor Relations Office

- AEGM 2020".

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo, SP

Phone: +55 (11) 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions)

Phone: +55 (11) 0800 7209285 (other locations)

Service hours: business days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution

1. Approval of the management's report and of the financial statements, together with the independent auditors' report, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Approval of the proposal for allocation of the losses assessed in the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019 to the Company's accrued losses account.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Approve the management proposal for definition of the number of twelve (12) members to compose the Company's Board of Directors, with a unified term of office as set forth in the Bylaws.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

4. Resolution about the characterization of Messrs./Mses. Carla Schmitzberger, Gilberto Mifano, Fábio Colletti Barbosa, Jessica DiLullo Herrin, Ian Martin Bickley, Nancy Killefer, W. Don Cornwell and Andrew George McMaster Jr. as candidates to independent members of the Board of Directors.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/30/2020

Chapa Única

Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos

Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra

Guilherme Peirão Leal

Carla Schmitzberger

Roberto de Oliveira Marques

Gilberto Mifano

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

Jessica DiLullo Herrin

Ian Martin Bickley

Nancy Killefer

W. Don Cornwell

Andrew George McMaster Jr.

5. Appointment of all names that compose the single slate (The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder holding voting shares also completes field 9 and the separate election referred therein occurs). - Chapa Única

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

6. If one of the candidates that compose the chosen slate leaves it, do the votes corresponding to their shares may keep being attributed to the chosen slate?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

7. In the event of adoption of the multiple voting procedure, do the votes corresponding to their shares need to be distributed in equal percentages to the members of the slate that you have chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "abstain" and the election occurs with the multiple voting procedure, his/her vote must be counted as abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

8. Vizualization of all candidates that compose the single slate to the indication of the % (percentage) of votes to be attributed.

Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos [

] %

Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra [

] %

Guilherme Peirão Leal

[

] %

Carla Schmitzberger [

] %

Roberto de Oliveira Marques [

] %

Gilberto Mifano [

] %

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

[

] %

Jessica DiLullo Herrin

[

] %

Ian Martin Bickley

[

] %

Nancy Killefer [

] %

W. Don Cornwell [

] %

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/30/2020

Andrew George McMaster Jr. [ ] %

Simple Question

9. Do you wish to request the separate election of member of the board of directors, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 4, II of Law 6,404 of 1976?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

10. Do you wish to request adoption of the multiple voting procedure for election of the board of directors, pursuant to article 141of Law 6,404 of 1976?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

11. Approval of the management proposal to resolve on the overall compensation of the Company's managers, to be paid up to the date of the annual general meeting at which the Company's shareholders vote on the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

12. Do you wish to request the instatement of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to article 161 of Law 6,404 of 1976?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

13. If a second call is necessary regarding the AGM, may the voting instructions included in this Remote Voting Bulletin be considered also in the event of resolution for the matters of the AGM at a second call?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 23:45:04 UTC
