Natura : Distance Voting Ballot Extraordinary General Meeting

Last update: 03/31/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/30/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This remote voting bulletin ("Bulletin") refers to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Natura &Co S.A. ("Natura &Co" or "Company") to be held on April 30, 2020, at 12 p.m., ("EGM"), and it must be filled if the shareholder chooses to exercise their remote voting right, as per article 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6,404/1976 and CVM Rule 481/2009 ("CVM Rule 481").

If the shareholder wishes to exercise their remote voting right, they must fill the fields above with their full name (or corporate name, in case of a legal entity) and the CNPJ or CPF. Providing an e- mail address is advisable but not mandatory.

This Bulletin shall be deemed valid and the votes rendered therein shall be accounted as integral part of the EGM quorum if (i) all fields are duly completed; (ii) all pages are initialed by the shareholder (or their legal representative, as the case may be); and (iii) the shareholder (or their legal representative, as the case may be) has signed it.

The deadline for submission of this Bulletin, directly to the Company or through service providers (as per article 21-B of CVM Rule 481), is April 23, 2020 (including such date). The Bulletins received after this date will be ignored.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholder that chooses to exercise their respective remote voting right shall deliver this Bulletin directly to the Company or transmit the fill-out instructions to eligible service providers, as instructed below.

1. Casting a vote through service providers - Remote voting system

The shareholder that chooses to exercise their remote voting right through service providers must transmit their vote instructions to their respective custodian agent providing such service, in case of shareholders who hold shares in custody of the central depositary, or to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaú"), a financial institution engaged by the Company for the provision of securities bookkeeping services, in case of shares which are not in custody in the central depositary, subject to the rules and terms set forth thereby. In order to do so, the shareholder shall contact their custody agents or Itaú, as the case may be, and verify the procedures established thereby to issue Bulletin voting instructions, and the documents and information required thereby for such purpose.

The shareholder shall send the Bulletin fill-out instructions to their custody agents or to the bookkeeping agent before the EGM as set forth by CVM Rule 481 (that is, seven (7) days before the EGM, i.e., on or before April 23, 2020 (including such date), except if another term is set by their custody agents or the bookkeeping agent. Said service providers shall notify the shareholder that they received the voting instructions or that they must be rectified or sent again, providing for the applicable procedures and terms.

As determined by CVM Rule 481, said service providers, upon receiving the voting instructions of shareholders through their respective custody agents or bookkeeping agent, shall disregard any diverging instructions regarding a resolution that have been issued by the same CPF or CNPJ.

2. Bulletin sent by the shareholder directly to the Company

The shareholder that chooses to exercise their remote voting right by sending this Bulletin directly to the Company shall send the documents listed below to the following address: Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, room A17, block A, Parque Anhanguera, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05106-000, at the attention of "Tamires Quirino Parini - Investor Relations Office - AEGM 2020".