Natura : Distance Voting Ballot Extraordinary General Meeting

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/30/2020
The Company will not demand certification of signature and/or consularization or apostille of the proxy instruments granted by the shareholder to their respective representatives, nor will it demand a sworn translation of the powers of attorney and documents drawn up or translated into Portuguese or English, or those documents attached with the respective translations into such languages.
The Bulletin and the relevant documentation shall only be deemed received by the Company and, therefore, taken into consideration for the quorums of the EGM, if the Company receives the hard copy of such documents as per items (i) and (ii) above, up to seven (7) days before the date the EGM is to be held, that is, up to April 23, 2020 (including such date). The Bulletins and the relevant documentation received after this date will be ignored.
The Bulletin may also be sent to the electronic address ri@natura.net (Subject: Remote Voting Bulletin), and, in such case, it will also be necessary to send a hardcopy of the original and related documentation.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company
Electronic address: ri@natura.net
Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, room A17, block A, Parque Anhanguera, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05106-000, to "Tamires Quirino Parini - Investor Relations Office
- AEGM 2020".
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo, SP
Phone: +55 (11) 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions)
Phone: +55 (11) 0800 7209285 (other locations)
Service hours: business days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br
Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
Simple Resolution
1. Approval of the management proposal for absorption of the losses assessed in the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019 into the capital reserve account related to the premium in the issue/sale of shares.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
2. Approval of the management proposal for the amendment of the main section and paragraph 2, and the exclusion of paragraph 6, of article 16, the amendment of article 18 and its paragraphs, the amendment of paragraph 3 of article 19 and the inclusion of new item "xxvii" to article 20 of the Company's Bylaws, to (i) change the unified term of office of the Board of Directors from up to one
(1) year to two (2) years; (ii) create the position of Chief Executive of the Group and to specify its attributions; (iii) change and specify the attributions of the Co-Chairmen and of the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and; and (iv) implement adjustments to the operation rules and competences of the Board of Directors.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
3. Approval of the management proposal for amendment of article 21 and its paragraphs, the amendment of item "ii" of article 22, the exclusion of article 23, the amendment of article 24 and its paragraphs and the amendment of the main section, and the inclusion of new item "c" to paragraph 2 of article 25 of the Company's Bylaws, to change the composition and structure of the Executive Board of the Company, in order to create and assign specific roles for the positions of Executive Officer for Latin America, Financial Officer, Investor's Relations Officer, Corporate Governance Offer and Global Operations and Procurement Officer, and to reflect the creation of the position of Chief Executive of the Group.