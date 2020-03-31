Log in
Natura : Distance Voting Ballot Extraordinary General Meeting

03/31/2020 | 07:56pm EDT

Last update: 03/31/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/30/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This remote voting bulletin ("Bulletin") refers to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Natura &Co S.A. ("Natura &Co" or "Company") to be held on April 30, 2020, at 12 p.m., ("EGM"), and it must be filled if the shareholder chooses to exercise their remote voting right, as per article 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6,404/1976 and CVM Rule 481/2009 ("CVM Rule 481").

If the shareholder wishes to exercise their remote voting right, they must fill the fields above with their full name (or corporate name, in case of a legal entity) and the CNPJ or CPF. Providing an e- mail address is advisable but not mandatory.

This Bulletin shall be deemed valid and the votes rendered therein shall be accounted as integral part of the EGM quorum if (i) all fields are duly completed; (ii) all pages are initialed by the shareholder (or their legal representative, as the case may be); and (iii) the shareholder (or their legal representative, as the case may be) has signed it.

The deadline for submission of this Bulletin, directly to the Company or through service providers (as per article 21-B of CVM Rule 481), is April 23, 2020 (including such date). The Bulletins received after this date will be ignored.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholder that chooses to exercise their respective remote voting right shall deliver this Bulletin directly to the Company or transmit the fill-out instructions to eligible service providers, as instructed below.

1. Casting a vote through service providers - Remote voting system

The shareholder that chooses to exercise their remote voting right through service providers must transmit their vote instructions to their respective custodian agent providing such service, in case of shareholders who hold shares in custody of the central depositary, or to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaú"), a financial institution engaged by the Company for the provision of securities bookkeeping services, in case of shares which are not in custody in the central depositary, subject to the rules and terms set forth thereby. In order to do so, the shareholder shall contact their custody agents or Itaú, as the case may be, and verify the procedures established thereby to issue Bulletin voting instructions, and the documents and information required thereby for such purpose.

The shareholder shall send the Bulletin fill-out instructions to their custody agents or to the bookkeeping agent before the EGM as set forth by CVM Rule 481 (that is, seven (7) days before the EGM, i.e., on or before April 23, 2020 (including such date), except if another term is set by their custody agents or the bookkeeping agent. Said service providers shall notify the shareholder that they received the voting instructions or that they must be rectified or sent again, providing for the applicable procedures and terms.

As determined by CVM Rule 481, said service providers, upon receiving the voting instructions of shareholders through their respective custody agents or bookkeeping agent, shall disregard any diverging instructions regarding a resolution that have been issued by the same CPF or CNPJ.

2. Bulletin sent by the shareholder directly to the Company

The shareholder that chooses to exercise their remote voting right by sending this Bulletin directly to the Company shall send the documents listed below to the following address: Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, room A17, block A, Parque Anhanguera, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05106-000, at the attention of "Tamires Quirino Parini - Investor Relations Office - AEGM 2020".

  1. a hard copy of this Bulletin, duly filled out, initialed and signed, with the signature being certified by a notary public; and
  2. a certified copy of the following documents: (a) individual shareholders: an identification document with photograph; (b) legal entity shareholders: certified copies of the last restatement of the bylaws or articles of association and documentation proving the representation (minutes of the election of the officers and/or power of attorney) and identification document with photograph of the legal representative(s); (c) shareholders that are investment funds: certified copies of the latest restated rules of the fund, bylaws or articles of association of its managers and evidentiary documentation of representation (minutes of the election of the officers and/or power of attorney) and identification document with a photograph of the legal representative(s).

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/30/2020

The Company will not demand certification of signature and/or consularization or apostille of the proxy instruments granted by the shareholder to their respective representatives, nor will it demand a sworn translation of the powers of attorney and documents drawn up or translated into Portuguese or English, or those documents attached with the respective translations into such languages.

The Bulletin and the relevant documentation shall only be deemed received by the Company and, therefore, taken into consideration for the quorums of the EGM, if the Company receives the hard copy of such documents as per items (i) and (ii) above, up to seven (7) days before the date the EGM is to be held, that is, up to April 23, 2020 (including such date). The Bulletins and the relevant documentation received after this date will be ignored.

The Bulletin may also be sent to the electronic address ri@natura.net (Subject: Remote Voting Bulletin), and, in such case, it will also be necessary to send a hardcopy of the original and related documentation.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Electronic address: ri@natura.net

Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, room A17, block A, Parque Anhanguera, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05106-000, to "Tamires Quirino Parini - Investor Relations Office

- AEGM 2020".

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo, SP

Phone: +55 (11) 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions)

Phone: +55 (11) 0800 7209285 (other locations)

Service hours: business days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution

1. Approval of the management proposal for absorption of the losses assessed in the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019 into the capital reserve account related to the premium in the issue/sale of shares.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Approval of the management proposal for the amendment of the main section and paragraph 2, and the exclusion of paragraph 6, of article 16, the amendment of article 18 and its paragraphs, the amendment of paragraph 3 of article 19 and the inclusion of new item "xxvii" to article 20 of the Company's Bylaws, to (i) change the unified term of office of the Board of Directors from up to one

(1) year to two (2) years; (ii) create the position of Chief Executive of the Group and to specify its attributions; (iii) change and specify the attributions of the Co-Chairmen and of the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and; and (iv) implement adjustments to the operation rules and competences of the Board of Directors.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Approval of the management proposal for amendment of article 21 and its paragraphs, the amendment of item "ii" of article 22, the exclusion of article 23, the amendment of article 24 and its paragraphs and the amendment of the main section, and the inclusion of new item "c" to paragraph 2 of article 25 of the Company's Bylaws, to change the composition and structure of the Executive Board of the Company, in order to create and assign specific roles for the positions of Executive Officer for Latin America, Financial Officer, Investor's Relations Officer, Corporate Governance Offer and Global Operations and Procurement Officer, and to reflect the creation of the position of Chief Executive of the Group.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/30/2020

Simple Resolution

4. Approval of the management proposal for creation of the Group Operating Committee, with the respective creation of Subsection IV of Section II of Chapter III of the Company's Bylaws.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

5. Approval of the management proposal for amendment of article 41 and exclusion of article 42, sole paragraph of the Company's Bylaws, due to the Company's current corporate structure.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

6. Approval of the management proposal for restatement of the Company's Bylaws, including with the renumbering of articles, to reflect the modifications indicated above, as well as the amendment to article 5 of the Bylaws to state the updated figures for both the capital stock amount and the number of shares.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

7. If a second call is necessary regarding the EGM, may the voting instructions included in this Bulletin be considered also in the event of resolution for the matters of the EGM at a second call?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 23:55:05 UTC
