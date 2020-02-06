Natura : Information Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy 0 02/06/2020 | 06:33pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. INFORMATION DISCLOSURE AND SECURITIES TRADING POLICY 1. Purposes 1.1. This Information Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy of Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Policy" and "Company", respectively), created in accordance with the rules of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission ("CVM"), has the following purposes: (i) establish the procedures related to the disclosure of relevant acts or facts; (ii) establish good conduct standards that must be observed by Related Persons; (iii) ensure compliance with the laws and rules that forbid the practice of Insider Trading; and (iv) establish the rules and guidelines that must be observed by the Company's Investor Relations Officer, by the Disclosure Committee and by the other Related Persons in order to ensure the observance of the best practices for the trading of Securities issued by the Company. 2. Scope 2.1. It applied to Related Persons and Close Relatives, even if they have not expressly adhered to this Policy by signing the Term of Adhesion, as per the model included in the Exhibit to this Policy. 3. References 3.1. This Policy uses as reference: (i) the corporate governance rules of the Company's bylaws; (ii) CVM Ruling No. 358, dated January 3, 2002 ("CVM Ruling No. 358"); (iii) the Corporations Act (as defined below); (iv) the Brazilian Corporate Governance Code - Publicly-Held Companies; and (v) the B3 Novo Mercado Regulations (as defined below). 4. Definitions 4.1. The following capitalized terms shall be interpreted according to their corresponding meaning, as indicated below: "Controlling Shareholder" is the shareholder or group of shareholders connected by means of a shareholders' agreement or under common control who hold partner's rights that secure them, on a permanent basis, the majority of the votes upon resolutions of the general meetings and the power to elect the majority of the Company's Managers; and that effectively uses their power to direct corporate activities and guide the operation of the company's bodies, pursuant to the Corporations Act. "Shares" are the shares issued by the Company. "Managers" are the members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Officers. "B3" is B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão. "Committees" are any statutory or non-statutory committees of the Company's Board of Directors. "Disclosure Committee" is the Company's Disclosure Committee. "Board of Directors" means the Board of Directors of the Company. "Fiscal Council" means the Fiscal Council of the Company, when instated. "Officer" is any member of the Board of Officers. "Investor Relations Officer" is the Company's Statutory Officer responsible for supplying information to investors, to the CVM and to the Market Entities, as well as for updating the Company's registration with the CVM, and of companies with shares traded in the Company's stock exchange with the CVM, and for implementing and monitoring such Policy. "Board of Officers" means the Company's Board of Officers. "Market Entities" means any stock exchange or over-the-counter market entities, in Brazil or abroad, wherein the Securities issued by the Company are or become accepted for trading. "Former Managers" are persons who have been Managers but who no longer belong to the Company's management. "Material Fact" is any decision by the Controlling Shareholder, resolution of the general meeting or the Company's management bodies, or any other act or fact of a political- administrative, technical, business or economic-financial nature, which has occurred or is related to the Company's business, which may considerably influence the (a) quotation of the Securities issued by the Company or referenced to them, or (b) investor's decision to buy, sell or maintain such Securities, or (c) decision of investors to exercise any rights inherent to the condition of holder of Securities issued by the Company or referenced to them. "Employees with access to Privileged Information" are employees of the Company who, due to their title, position or duties in the Company, have access to any Privileged Information. "Privileged Information" is any Material Fact that is yet to be disclosed to the market. "Insider Trading" is any trading of the Company's Securities by the Related Persons who, due to circumstantial facts, have access to Privileged Information related to the business and the situation of the Company, and use such information to their own benefit. "Corporations Act" means Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended. "Fiscal Council Members" are the sitting and alternate members of the Company's Fiscal Council, when instated, elected by resolution of the General Meeting. "Close Relatives" are persons who are related to Managers, Controlling Shareholders of the Company, Fiscal Council Members and members of the Committees, as follows: (i) the spouse, of whom he/she is not separated, whether on judicial or extrajudicial basis; the domestic partner; (iii) any dependents included in their annual income tax return; and (iv) the companies directly or indirectly controlled by the Controlling Shareholders, Managers, Committees members and Fiscal Council members or the persons listed in items "i" to "iii" above. "Trading Restriction Period" is any period in which the trading of Securities issued by the Company is forbidden by regulatory determination or by resolution of the Investor Relations Officer. "Related Persons" are the persons indicated in article 13 of CVM Ruling No. 358, including the Company, the Controlling Shareholders, Officers, Members of the Board of Directors, Fiscal Council Members, Employees with access to Privileged Information and, also, members of any Committee, including any appointed observers, or other statutory bodies of the Company that may be created with technical or advisory duties and, also, any person who, due to their title or position at the Company or its Subsidiaries, has expressly adhered to the Term of Adhesion and may have knowledge of Privileged Information regarding the Company. "Investment Plan" is an individual investment plan formalized by a Related Person, in compliance with article 15-A of CVM Ruling No. 358. "Subsidiaries" are the entities controlled by the Company. "Term of Adhesion" is the term of adhesion related to this Policy, which shall be signed in accordance with the model included in the Exhibit, in compliance with article 15, paragraph 1, item I, of CVM Ruling No. 358. "Securities" are any shares, debentures, subscription warrants, receipts and subscription rights, promissory notes, stock options, indexes and derivatives of any kind, or also any securities or collective investment agreements issued by the Company or referenced to them which, by legal definition, are deemed "securities". 5. Guidelines 5.1. This Policy is based on the following principles and objectives: provide appropriate information to the shareholders and Market Entities; ensure full and timely disclosure of Material Facts, as well as ensure their confidentiality until they are disclosed; consolidate good corporate governance practices; and cooperate with the transparency and development of the Brazilian capital market. 6. Responsibilities of the Related Persons and the Investor Relations Officer 6.1. Related Persons are responsible for: observing and ensuring compliance with this Policy, as well as the applicable legislation; whenever necessary, contact the Investor Relations Officer to carry out consultation regarding situations of conflict with this Policy or upon occurrence of situations described herein; and maintain the Investor Relations Officer fully informed regarding the development of business and significant events of the Company, which may be deemed Material Facts. 6.2. The Investor Relations Officer shall be responsible, without prejudice to the other powers and duties set out in this Policy and the support provided by the Disclosure Committee, for: disclose and inform the CVM and B3, immediately after their awareness and analysis, any Material Fact occurred or related to the Company; disclose to the CVM and B3 Communication to the Market, in situations they deem necessary; ensure the full and immediate dissemination of the Material Fact simultaneously in all markets in which the Securities issued by the Company are accepted for trading; and provide to the relevant bodies, when duly requested, additional clarifications to the disclosure of the Material Fact or Communication to the Market. 7. Disclosure Committee 7.1. The Company shall have a Disclosure Committee, responsible for advising and issuing recommendations to the Investor Relations Officer regarding the treatment to be given to any information submitted thereto for analysis and its need to be disclosure to the public. The Disclosure Committee shall be composed of four (4) members, with one of them being the statutory Investor Relations Officer, who shall preside over the Committee, the Corporate Matters Officer, the Legal Department Officer and the non- statutory Investor Relations Officer. The decision of the Investor Relations Officer of the Company on the relevance of the information in the concrete case, its classification as a Material Fact or the need for its disclosure by means of Communication to the Market shall take into account the context and dimension of the Company's business, by means of analysis and recommendation of the Disclosure Committee, which may seek guidance from other areas of the Company or external entities (auditors, attorneys or other external consultants). 7.1.4. The Disclosure Committee is responsible for: assisting in the management of the Policy, resolving upon doubts on the interpretation of its text, reviewing it periodically and ensure its compliance; discussing and preparing non-binding recommendation to the Investors Relations Officer regarding the disclosure or maintenance of secrecy of Material Facts and Communications to the Market, as the case may be, and according to the criteria defined in this Policy, rendering an opinion, if applicable, on the form and content of the disclosure to the capital market agents; analyzing any rumors and speculations in the market regarding the Company and rendering an opinion on the pertinence and form of answer and/or communication to the market, taking into account if any such rumors and speculations may characterize the indication of leakage of information related to the Material Fact; monitoring the control of access to the information, according to their degree of relevance; assisting in the monitoring of the quotation of the bonds to check any leakage and enabling the timely taking of measures to duly inform the market; and analyzing official questions of regulatory bodies and assisting in the preparation of the respective answers of the Investor Relations Officer. 8. Disclosure of Information 8.1. Disclosure Procedures 8.1.1. The disclosure and immediate communication of a Material Fact to the CVM and the Market Entities, as well as the adoption of other procedures established herein are the responsibility of the Investors Relations Officer, in accordance with the terms below: the disclosure shall be made simultaneously to the CVM and the Market Entities, either prior or after the end of trading at the Market Entities. If and when the Securities issued by the Company were simultaneously traded in Brazilian and foreign Market Entities, the disclosure shall be made, as a rule, either prior or after the end of trading in all countries, and, in case of incompatibility, the operation times of the Brazilian market shall prevail; the disclosure shall be made in full in the news portal used by the Company (as disclosed in its Registration Form) and on the website of investor relations of the Company: natu.infovest.com.br. 8.1.2. Those Related Persons who have access to information on Material Facts shall be responsible for communicating such information to the Investors Relations Officer and shall verify if, after the communication, the Investor Relations Officer has taken the measures set out in this Policy and in the applicable legislation, in relation to the disclosure of such information. 8.1.2.1. If those Related Persons who have personal knowledge of a Material Fact, pursuant to Clause 8.1.2 above, verify the omission of the Investor Relations Officer in complying with his/her duty of communication and disclosure and, as long as the issue of maintaining secrecy regarding the Material Fact does not result from a disclosure exception, as per Clauses 8.2.1 and 8.2.2 of this Policy, such Related Persons shall communicate the Material Fact immediately to the CVM. 8.1.3. Whenever the CVM or the Market Entities require from the Investor Relations Officer additional clarifications to the communication and disclosure of the Material Fact, or if there is an atypical fluctuation in the quotation or trading volume of the Securities issued by the Company or referenced to them, the Investor Relations Officer shall inquire the persons with access to information on the Material Fact, so as to verify whether such persons have knowledge of the information that must be disclosed to the market. 8.1.3.1. The Company's Managers and other employees who may be inquired, as set out in this item, shall immediately respond to the request made by the Investor Relations Officer. In case it is not possible to contact the Investors Relations Officer on the same day as the Managers or employees have had knowledge of the requirement made by CVM or the Market Entities, the Managers or employees in question shall send an email with the information and clarifications to ri@natura.net. 8.1.3.2. In case it is imperative that the disclosure of the Material Facts occur during trading times, the Investor Relations Officer may request, always simultaneously to the Brazilian and foreign Market Entities, the suspension of the trading of Securities issued by the Company or referenced to them, during the time necessary in order to complete the appropriate dissemination of such information, with due regard to the procedures set out in the regulations enacted by the corresponding Market Entities regarding the matter. 8.2. Disclosure Exceptions Exceptionally, the Material Facts may not be disclosed if any of the Controlling Shareholders or the Managers of the Company understand that their disclosure will put the Company's lawful interest at risk. In such cases, the procedures set out in this Policy shall be adopted in order to ensure the confidentiality of such Material Facts. In case the Material Fact is related to transactions that directly and/or only involve any of the Controlling Shareholders, they shall inform the Investor Relations Officer and, exceptionally, they may instruct the Investor Relations Officer not to disclose the Material Fact, exposing the reasons for which they consider that the disclosure would put the Company's lawful interest at risk. In such cases, the procedures set out in this Policy shall be adopted in order to ensure the confidentiality of such Material Fact. The Controlling Shareholder or Managers of the Company shall be required, either directly or through the Investor Relations Officer, to immediately disclose the Material Fact, in any of the following cases: the information has become known by third parties not related to the Company and to the potential business that characterizes the Material Fact, without being connected with the Company and any business the characterizes the Material Fact, without being linked to an obligation of confidentiality with the Company; there are concrete indications and substantiated concern that a violation of the Material Fact has occurred; or there is atypical fluctuation in the quotation or trade volume of the Securities issued by the Company or referenced to them, due to a fact related to a Material Fact. If the Investor Relations Officer does not take the necessary measures for the immediate disclosure mentioned in this item, it shall be incumbent, as the case may be, on the Controlling Shareholder or the Board of Directors, by means of its chairman, to adopt such due measures. The Investor Relations Officer shall always be informed of the Material Fact maintained under secrecy and it is its responsibility, along with other persons aware of such information, to ensure the adoption of appropriate procedures to ensure confidentiality. 8.2.6. Whenever there is doubt regarding the legitimacy of the non-disclosure of information, by those who have knowledge of the Material Fact maintained under secrecy, the matter may be presented to the CVM, in a confidential manner, as set out in the applicable rules. 8.3. Secrecy Preservation Procedures Related Persons shall maintain secrecy of the information related to Material Facts, to which they have privileged access due to their title, position or duty held until its actual disclosure to the market, and ensure that trusted subordinates and third parties also do so, being jointly and severally liable, in case of non-compliance. The procedures below shall also be observed: involve only persons deemed necessary for actions that may result in Material Facts; not to discuss confidential information in the presence of third parties that are not aware of them, even if it is expected that such third parties are not able to perceive the meaning of the conversation; not to discuss confidential information on conference calls in which there is no certainty of who the participants are; take the necessary and appropriate measures in order to maintain the confidentiality of the documents, in physical or electronic format, which contain confidential information (security, protection through password etc.); and without prejudice to the responsibility of the party that is transmitting confidential information, demanding from a third party who does not belong to the Company and needs access to confidential information, the execution of an instrument of confidentiality, wherein the nature of the information must be specified and shall contain the declaration that the third party acknowledges its confidential nature, committing not to disclose to any other person, nor trading with the Securities issued by the Company, prior to the disclosure of the information to the market. 8.3.3. When the confidential information is required to be disclosed to the Company's employees or other persons with a title or position within the Company, its Controlling Shareholders, Subsidiaries or affiliates, except a Manager, Fiscal Council members, members of any Committees or any statutory bodies of the Company that may be created with technical or advisory duties, the person in charge of the transmission of such confidential information shall ensure the person who will receive the confidential information has knowledge of the provisions included in this Policy. 8.3.4. Any Related Person who, without warning or authorization, informs, whether in person or through third parties, a Material Fact prior to its disclosure to the market, any means of communication, including the press or meeting of class entities, investors, analysts or with the selected public, in the Country or abroad, shall immediately inform the occurrence to the Investors Relations Officer so that the latter may take the appropriate measures. 9. Trading of Securities 9.1. Trading Prohibition The prohibitions set out in this Policy apply to (i) transactions carried out in Market Entities as well as transactions performed without the intermediation of an institution integrating the distribution system; and (ii) loan transactions entailing Securities carried out by Related Persons. The prohibitions governed in this Policy also apply to any trades directly or indirectly carried out by Related Persons or Close Relatives, including cases in which such transactions have been made by means of: a company controlled by the persons mentioned above, whether directly or indirectly; third parties with whom a management agreement, trust or investment portfolio management of financial assets has been executed; attorneys-in-fact or agents; spouses from whom they are not separated, whether on judicial or extrajudicial basis, domestic partner(s) and any other dependents included in their annual income tax return; and any persons who have had knowledge of Privileged Information, through any of the persons prevented from trading, being aware that it is yet to be disclosed to the market. 9.1.3. For purposes of this Policy, the trading carried out by investment funds, the quotaholders of which are the persons mentioned in the item above, shall not be deemed an indirect trading, provided that: (i) the investment funds are not exclusive; and (ii) the trading decisions made by the funds manager or investment funds manager cannot, in any way, be influenced by its quotaholders. 9.2. Trading Restriction Period Related Persons are forbidden from exercising call options, restricted shares and/or trading other Securities during the Trade Restriction Period. In addition to the Trading Restriction Periods determined by the applicable laws and regulations, the Investors Relations Officer may decide on the imposition of a Trading Restriction Period. In such case, he/she shall clearly point out to the Related Persons the start and end of effectiveness of such additional Trading Restriction Periods. The Investor Relations Officer is not required to inform the reasons for determining the Trading Restriction Period. In all cases, Related Persons shall keep confidentiality of the information on the determination of the Trading Restriction Period decided by the Investor Relations Officer. The lack of communication on the part of the Investor Relations Officer regarding the Trading Restriction Period shall not exempt the Related Persons from compliance with this Policy and the provisions of CVM Ruling No.358, in addition to other CVM rules. 9.3. Trading Restriction Period in case of non-disclosure of a Material Fact 9.3.1. In case of existence and access or knowledge of a Privileged Information, Related Persons shall be forbidden from trading Securities until the disclosure to the market of the Privileged Information. Such rule also applies to the Material Facts related to the following situations: when (x) the acquisition or disposal of Securities by the Company, its Subsidiaries or another company under the common control is in progress, or (y) an option or term of office has been granted with such purposes and, in such cases, the prohibition shall only be valid on the dates on which the actual Company trades shares issued by itself; and if there is the intention to carry out a consolidation, spin-off (partial or total), merger, transformation or corporate reorganization of the Company. 9.4. Trading Restriction Period After the Disclosure of the Material Fact 9.4.1. In the cases described above, even after the disclosure of the Material Fact, the trading restriction shall continue to prevail if it can interfere in the trading conditions of the Securities, and in case such interference may result in damage to the Company or to its shareholders. Such additional restriction shall be informed by the Investor Relations Officer. 9.5. Trade Restriction Period Prior to the Disclosure of Financial Information Related Persons shall not trade Securities, in the period of fifteen (15) days prior to the disclosure or publication, as the case may be, of: (i) quarterly information of the Company (ITR); (ii) standardized financial statements of the Company (DFP); and (iii) any early disclosure of the financial information mentioned in items (i) or (ii) of this paragraph. The Trading Restriction Period of fifteen (15) days shall be anticipated in case of early disclosure of the financial information. In such case, the Investor Relations Officer shall inform the Related Persons, as soon as possible, after being aware of such early disclosure of the financial information. 9.6. Trading Restriction Period for Former Managers 9.6.1. Those Former Managers who did not integrate the Company's management prior to the public disclosure of a Material Fact related to any transaction or fact initiated during its management period shall not trade Securities for a period of six (6) months after their exit or until the disclosure by the Company of such Material Fact to the market, whichever occurs last, with due regard to the provisions in Clause 9.6.2 below. 9.6.2 . If the trading of Securities, even after the disclosure of the Material Fact, can interfere in the conditions of such trade, and such interference may cause a loss to the Company or its shareholders, the Former Manager shall be forbidden from trading Securities during a minimum period of six (6) months after their exit. 9.7. Special Prohibitions 9.7.1. Notwithstanding the prohibitions set out above and in CVM Ruling No. 358, the Related Persons are forbidden from trading, directly or indirectly, Securities issued by the Company in the period that precedes the disclosure of any Material Fact related to the decision made by the Controlling Shareholders, by means of resolution of the shareholders' general meeting or by the Company's management bodies in relation to: change in the Company's share capital by means of the subscription of Shares; approval of trades made by the Company with its own Securities, subject to the provisions in Clause 9.8.1 below; distribution of dividends or interest on net equity; and transfer of the Company's share control. 9.7.1.1. In the events set out above, the Controlling Shareholders, or the chairman of the Board of Directors, in case of decision made by the Board of Directors, shall communicate to the Investor Relations Officer, so such officer may inform the Related Persons of the prohibition on trading of Securities issued by the Company. 9.8. Investment Plans 9.8.1. This Policy does not allow the use of Investment Plans. 9.9. Treasury Transactions 9.9.1. The Company shall not trade its own Securities during Trading Restriction Periods, except in case of settlement of the exercise of Share call option. 9.10. Information Disclosure on Trading carried out by Managers and Related Persons 9.10.1. All Officers, Board of Directors members, Fiscal Council members, Committees members, including any observers, and members of any other statutory bodies of the Company that may be created with technical or advisory duties shall inform the Company of the ownership and trading carried out with Securities, as well as the Securities held by Close Relatives. 9.10.1.1. For purposes of this article, any investment, redemption and trading of investment fund quotas the regulation of which sets out that their share portfolio is exclusively composed of Shares shall be held equivalent to a trade with Securities. 9.10.2. The communication required in the previous article shall be made in compliance with the standard form, which shall be submitted by the Investor Relations Officer, and shall be sent via email to the Investors Relations Officer, (a) on the first business days after investiture in the position; and (b) within a term of five (5) days after each trading of Securities, to the following address: ri@natura.net. The persons mentioned in item 9.10.1 shall present, in the standard form, a list containing the name and enrollment number in the National Register of Legal Entities or in the Individual Taxpayer's Register of the Close Relatives. The persons mentioned in item 9.10.1 shall inform the company of any changes in the information in the standard form, within a term of up to fifteen (15) days counted as of the data of the change. 9.10.3. The Investor Relations Office shall also send a monthly email, requesting the Managers, Fiscal Council Members, Committee members, including observers, and members of the Company's statutory bodies that they fill out and return this standard form to the Investor Relations Officer, with information on the initial position, Securities transactions carried out and end balance of the previous month, for purposes of compulsory disclosure of information to the CVM and B3 on the 10th day of the subsequent month. 9.11. Disclosure of Amendments to the Material Corporate Ownership According to the provisions of article 12 of CVM Ruling No. 358, and for purposes of this Policy, a "Material Trading" shall be understood as the transaction or set of transaction through which any shareholder or group of shareholders that is operating independently or bound by voting agreements, becomes the holder of a number of shares that represent a part of the share capital or voting rights greater than, or equal to, 5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any whole number that is a multiple of such percentage, that is, ten percent (10%), fifteen per cent (15%) and so forth. Any shareholder or group of shareholders, that is operating independently or bound by voting agreements, who carry out Material Trading, shall notify the Company. The Notification shall be immediately sent after the limit indicated in item 9.11.1 has been reached or exceeded. The obligation to inform the Company also applies when the percentage of the capital or voting rights of shareholder or group of shareholders that is acting independently or related by voting agreements, it below each one of the aforementioned limits. The notification set out in item 9.11.2 above shall include all information required in accordance with article 12 of CVM Ruling No. 358, including (a) the total number of shares and voting rights, as well as securities convertible or exchangeable for shares and the voting rights potentially referenced to them, derivative financial instruments referenced in such shares, be it of physical or financial settlement; (b) information regarding any agreement or contract governing the exercise of the voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company; and (c) identification of the parties involved in the Material Trade. The obligations set out in the items above also extend to the acquisition of any rights over the shares and other Securities issued by the Company, as well as the execution of any derivative financial instruments referenced in shares issued by the Company, even if without provision of physical settlement, with due regard to the rules set out in article 12, paragraph 3, of CVM Ruling No. 358, which sets out the form of calculation of derivative financial instruments for purposes of verifying the percentages indicated in item 9.11.1 above. If the aforementioned increases in the corporate ownership or in the voting rights of the Company seek to conduct or lead to a change in the control or administrative structure of the Company, as well as in cases in which it causes a requirement of public acquisition offering, with due regard to the provisions of the Company's Bylaws, the shareholder or group of shareholders shall also provide and disclose such information to the market by means of the publication of announcements on the same communication channels usually used by the Company for its own publications. 10. Amendments to the Disclosure and Trading Policy 10.1. This Policy may be amended in accordance with the resolutions of the Board of Directors in the following situations: when expressly determined in this respect by the CVM; in view of the amendment of applicable legal and regulatory rules, so as to implement the necessary adjustments; and when the Board of Directors, in the process of assessing the effectiveness of the adopted procedures, identify the need for amendments. The amendment to the Company's Policy shall be notified to the CVM and the Market Entities by the Investor Relations Officer, as required by the applicable legal and regulatory rules, as well as the persons mentioned in the list included in Clause 11.1 below. This Policy shall not be amended in case the yet to be disclosed Material Fact is pending. 11. Miscellaneous 11.1. The Company shall send the Controlling Shareholders, Managers, Committee members, including observers and Fiscal Council Members, a copy of this Policy, requesting the return to the Company of the Term of Adhesion duly signed, in accordance with the Exhibit I to this Policy, which shall be filed at the Company's principal place of business. After the execution of the instrument of investiture of new Managers and Fiscal Council members and after the appointment of the members of the Committees (if they are not included among those mentioned above), the execution of the instrument included in the Exhibit I shall be required, in order to inform the new Manager, Fiscal Council Member and Committee member, including observers, if any, of this Policy. The communication regarding this Policy, as well as the requirement to sign the instrument mentioned in the Exhibit I, to the persons mentioned in Clause 11.1 above shall be made, to the extent possible, before such person performs any trading of Securities issued by the Company. The Company shall maintain at its principal place of business, available to the CVM, a list of the persons mentioned in Clause 11.1 above and their respective identification, indicating the title or position, address and respective CNPJ or CPF, promptly updating it whenever a change occurs. All Related Persons shall sign the Term of Adhesion, in accordance with Exhibit I,, and further execute the Statement of Exhibit II, in case of any trading that change their corporate ownership in five percent (5%). Any doubts regarding the provisions of this Policy, or the application of any of its provisions, shall be directly sent to the Investor Relations Officer, who shall provide the appropriate clarifications or guidance. The unauthorized disclosure of Privileged Information, not publicly disclosed by the Company, is harmful practice for the Company, the shareholders and the market in general, being strictly prohibited. Any person who violates the provisions of this Policy shall be subject to the procedures and penalties established by the law and by other rules of the Company. This Policy was approved by the Board of Directors and is currently in force as of this date. Any violations of this Policy verified by the Related Persons shall be immediately informed to the Company, in the person of the Investors Relations Officer. In case of suspicious of violation of the Policy, it shall be incumbent upon the Disclosure Committee to analyze the case and, if it deems necessary, recommend the verification by the Ethics Committee. The Related Persons responsible for non-compliance with any provisions included in this Policy undertake to reimburse the Company and/or other Related Persons, fully and without limitation, for all losses arising, directly or indirectly, from such non- compliance. Attachments Original document

