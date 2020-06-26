Log in
Natura : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on June 26, ...

06/26/2020 | 08:39am EDT

NATURA COSMÉTICOS S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 71.673.990/0001-77

Publicly-Held CompanyState Registration (NIRE)

35.300.143.183

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON JUNE 26, 2020

  • I. Date, Time and Place: June 26, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., by conference call.

  • II. Call Notice: Waived due to the attendance, by conference call, of all members of the Board of

Directors, under paragraph 2 of article 12 of the Bylaws of Natura Cosméticos S.A. ("Company").

III. Quorum: All members of the Company's Board of Directors attended, namely: Roberto de

Oliveira Marques;Itamar Gaino Filho;João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira; and José Antonio de Almeida Filippo. Mr. Moacir Salzstein, secretary of the meeting, was also present.

IV. Presiding Board: Mr. Itamar Gaino Filho presided over the meeting, and invited Mr. Moacir Salzstein to act as secretary.

V. Agenda: To resolve, pursuant to article 15, item (xiii), of the Company's Bylaws, upon the proposal for (i) the increase in the Company's share capital, by private subscription of shares by its sole shareholder Natura &Co Holding S.A.; (ii) the amendment to the Bylaws to exclude the rules relating to the authorized capital regime; and (iii) the consolidation of the Bylaws.

VI. Resolutions: After discussing the matters on the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously resolved to recommend the approval by shareholders of the Company of (i) the increase in the Company's share capital by means of issuance, for private subscription, of 54,545,455

(fifty-four million, five hundred and forty-five thousand, four hundred and fifty-five) new common shares, registered and with no par value, at the issuance price of R$5.50 (five reais and fifty cents) per share, established in accordance with the article 170, item II, of the Brazilian Corporation Law, for a total contribution in the amount of R$ 300,000,002.50 (three hundred million, two reais and fifty cents). From this amount: (a) R$ 278,088,929.82 (two hundred and seventy eight million, eighty eight thousand, nine hundred and twenty nine reais and eighty two cents) will be destined to the corporate capital, increasing from the current R$1,721,911,070.18 (one billion, seven hundred and twenty-one million, nine hundred and eleven thousand, seventy reais and eighteen cents) to R$ 2,000,000,000.00 (two billion reais), and (b) R$ 21,911,072.68 (twenty one million, nine hundred and eleven thousand, seventy two reais and sixty eight cents) will be destined to the capital reserve account, to be fully subscribed and paid up in local currency by the Company's sole shareholder, Natura &Co Holding S.A., including the amendment to the bylaws resulting therefrom; (ii) the amendment to Articles 6 and 15 of the Bylaws to exclude the rules relating to the authorized capital regime; and (iii) the consolidation of the Bylaws, including to reflect the capital increase herein described, the exclusion of the rules relating to the authorized capital regime and the cancellation of the Company's treasury shares without capital reduction, provided for in the Protocol and Justification of Share Merger attached to the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on November 13, 2019.

VII. Closing: The Chairman thanked everyone for being present and declared the meeting adjourned, but first suspended the meeting so that these minutes could be drafted, which, after beingread, discussed and found to be in order, were approved, according to votes cast by e-mails and signed by the board and by the attending board members.

São Paulo, June 26, 2020.

Board:

Directors:

_________________________________

_________________________________

Itamar Gaino Filho

Moacir Salzstein

Chairman

Secretary

_________________________________

Itamar Gaino Filho

_________________________________

José Antonio de Almeida Filippo

_________________________________

Roberto de Oliveira Marques

_________________________________

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 12:38:06 UTC
