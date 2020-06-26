Natura : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 26...

NATURA COSMÉTICOS S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 71.673.990/0001-77

Publicly-Held Company

State Registration (NIRE)

35.300.143.183

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON JUNE 26, 2020

I - Date, Time and Place: June 26, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., at the registered office of Natura Cosméticos S.A.

("Company"), located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Alexandre Colares, No.

1188, Vila Jaguara, CEP 05106-000.

II - Call Notice: Waived due to the presence of the sole shareholder of the Company, Natura &Co Holding S.A., pursuant to paragraph 4 of article 124 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law").

III - Quorum: Shareholder representing the totality of the Company's share capital, according to the signature in the Shareholders' Attendance Book.

IV - Presiding Board: Mr. Itamar Gaino Filho, Chairman; Mr. Moacir Salzstein, Secretary.

V - Agenda: To resolve on:

(1) The increase in the Company's share capital and corresponding amendment of the Article 5 of the Bylaws;

(2) The amendment to Articles 6 and 15 of the Bylaws to exclude the rules relating to the authorized capital regime;

(3) The consolidation of the Company's Bylaws; and

(4) The authorization to management to take all necessary measures to implement the resolutions approved herein.

VI - Drawing-up of the Minutes: The drawing up of these minutes in summary form and its publication with omission of the shareholders' signature was authorized, as permitted by article 130, paragraphs 1

and 2, of the Brazilian Corporation Law.

VII - Resolutions: The following resolutions were approved:

(1) The increase in the Company's share capital by means of issuance, for private subscription, of 54,545,455 (fifty-four million, five hundred and forty-five thousand, four hundred and fifty-five) new common shares, registered and with no par value, at the issuance price of R$5.50 (five reais and fifty cents) per share, established in accordance with the article 170, item II, of the Brazilian Corporation Law, for a total contribution in the amount of R$ 300,000,002.50 (three hundred million, two reais and fifty cents). From this amount: (i) R$ 278,088,929.82 (two hundred and seventy eight million, eighty eight thousand, nine hundred and twenty nine reais and eighty two cents) will be destined to the corporate capital, increasing from the current R$1,721,911,070.18 (one billion, seven hundred and twenty-one million, nine hundred and eleven thousand, seventy reais and eighteen cents) to R$ 2,000,000,000.00 (two billion reais), and (ii) R$ 21,911,072.68 (twenty one million, nine hundred and eleven thousand, seventy two reais and sixty eight cents) will be destined to the capital reserve account. The new shares issued were fully subscribed and paid up on this date, in local currency, by the Company's sole shareholder, Natura &Co Holding S.A., publicly-held company, located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, Room A17, Block A, Parque Anhanguera, CEP 05106-000, registered in CNPJ/ME under the No. 32.785.497/0001-97, pursuant to the subscription list of

Annex I. In light of the resolution above, the Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, already considering the cancellation of the Company's 158,198 (one hundred and fifty eight thousand, one hundred and ninety eight) treasury shares without capital reduction provided for in the Protocol and Justification of Shares Merger attached to the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on November 13, 2019, becomes effective with the following wording:

"Article 5 - The Company's share capital, subscribed and paid up, is of R$2,000,000,000.00 (two billion reais), divided into 920,205,397 nine hundred and twenty million, two hundred and five thousand, three hundred and ninety seven) common registered shares, with no par value."

(2) The amendment to articles 6 and 15 of the Bylaws to exclude the rules relating to the authorized capital regime, which shall become effective as follows:

"Article 6 - The Company is forbidden to issue founders' shares."

"Article 15 - The Board of Directors shall, in addition to the other duties attributed thereto by the law or the Bylaws:

(i) Exercise the normative functions of the Company's activities, being entitled to call up for its analysis and resolution any matter that is not understood as the exclusive competence of the General Meeting or the Board of Officers;

(ii) Establish the general orientation of the Company's businesses, in line with the goals of Natura & Co.;

(iii) Elect and remove the Company's Officers;

(iv) Attribute to the Officers their respective duties, observing the provisions of these Bylaws;

(v) Resolve on the calling of the General Meeting, when it deems appropriate, or in the case of article 132 of the Corporation Law (Law No. 6,404/76);

(vi) Supervise the Officers' management by inspecting, at any time, the Company's books and papers, and requesting information on agreements executed or that will be executed and any other acts;

(vii) Analyze the quarterly results of the operations of the Company;

(viii) Choose and dismiss independent auditors;

(ix) Call the independent auditors to provide the clarifications they deem necessary;

(x) Provide a statement regarding the the Management Report and the accounts of the Board of Officers, and resolve on their submission to the General Meeting;

(xi) Approve annual and multi-annual budgets, strategic plans, expansion projects and investment programs, as well as monitor their implementation, within the limits and pursuant to the business plans approved by Natura & Co.;

(xii) Order the performance of inspections, audits or rendering of accounts in the Company's subsidiaries, controlled or affiliated companies, as well as in foundations sponsored by it, pursuant to the procedures approved by Natura & Co.;

(xiii) Previously issue statements on any subject to be submitted to the General Meeting;

(xiv) Resolve on the issuance of debentures;

(xv) Authorize the Company to provide guarantees to third parties that are not part of the same economic group;

(xvi) Approve the Board of Officers' authority and its policies, as well as any amendments thereto, pursuant to the governance rules of the Company and of Natura & Co., which shall include rules for (a) the acquisition of fixed and intangible assets and the assumption of financial commitments, (b) the encumbrance of fixed and intangible assets, (c) the contracting of any fundraising and the issuance of any credit instruments to raise funds, whether bonds, notes, commercial papers, promissory notes and other instruments commonly used in the market, also deciding on its issuance and redemption conditions, among other rules of authority, as well as the supervision of compliance with such policy by the members of the board of officers;

(xvii) Approve the contracting of a trustee institution providing book-entry share services;

(xviii) Establish, in compliance with the rules of these Bylaws and the current legislation, the order of its work and adopt or issue rules for its operation; and

(xix)Decide on (i) the declaration of interim dividends, pursuant to article 28, paragraph 3; and (ii) the payment or credit of interest on the stockholders' equity during the year to shareholders, pursuant to the applicable law."

(3) The consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, including the amendments approved above. The wording of the Company's consolidated Bylaws herein approved was authenticated by the Board, numbered and filed at the Company's registered office, and will be filed at the Commercial Registry of the

State of São Paulo separate to these Minutes, as well as made available on the websites of CVM, B3 and the Company.

(4) The authorization to management to take all necessary measures to implement the resolutions approved herein.

VIII - Adjournment: There being nothing further to discuss, the Chairman thanked the presence of all attendees and ordered the adjournment of the meeting, which was suspended, in order to allow these to be drawn up, which, after being read, discussed and found to be in order, were approved and signed by the Chairman, by the Secretary and by the sole shareholder.

São Paulo, June 26, 2020.

Itamar Gaino Filho

Moacir Salzstein

Chairman

Secretary

ANNEX I TO THE MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON JUNE 26, 2020

SUBSCRIPTION LIST

Issuer NATURA COSMÉTICOS S.A., a Brazilian corporation located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, Vila Jaguara, CEP 05106-000, enrolled with the CNPJ under No. 71.673.990/0001-77 ("Company"). Subscriber NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A., a publicly-held company, located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, Room A17, Block A, Parque Anhanguera, CEP 05106-000, registered in CNPJ/ME under the No. 32.785.497/0001-97 ("Subscriber"). Total Shares of the Issuance 54,545,455 (fifty-four million, five hundred and forty-five thousand, four hundred and fifty-five) new common shares, registered and with no par value, pursuant to the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 26, 2020. Shares Subscribed in this Subscription List 54,545,455 (fifty-four million, five hundred and forty-five thousand, four hundred and fifty-five) new common shares, registered and with no par value, corresponding to the entire issuance. Subscription Price Per Share R$5.50 (five Reais and fifty cents) per share, established in accordance with the article 170, item II, of the Brazilian Corporation Law. Total Amount and Payment Method R$ 300,000,002.50 (three hundred million, two Reais and fifty cents), paid up on sight, in cash, on the date of this subscription list. From this amount: (i) R$ 278,088,929.82 (two hundred and seventy eight million, eighty eight thousand, nine hundred and twenty nine reais and eighty two cents) will be destined to the corporate capital, and (ii) R$ 21,911,072.68 (twenty one million, nine hundred and eleven thousand, seventy two reais and sixty eight cents) will be destined to the capital reserve account. Leftovers Not applicable, considering the full subscription of the capital increase by the Subscriber.

Issuer:

______________________________ Natura Cosméticos S.A.

Subscriber:

______________________________ Natura &Co Holding S.A.

São Paulo, June 26, 2020.