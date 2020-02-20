Natura : Notice to the Market - Resignation to the position of independent member of the Board of Directors

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/MF No. 32.785.497/0001-97

NIRE 35.300.531.582

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Resignation to the position of independent member of the board of directors of natura

&co holding s.a.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Natura &Co"), informs to shareholders and the market in general the resignation of Ms. Silvia Freire Dente da Silva Dias Lagnado to the position of Independent member of the Company's Board of Directors, by means of correspondence received on the present date, which will be filed at the Company's headquarters.

The Company thanks Ms. Silvia Freire Dente da Silva Dias Lagnado for her contribution during the period in which she performed her activities.

São Paulo, February 20, 2020.

JOSÉ ANTONIO DE ALMEIDA FILIPPO

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer