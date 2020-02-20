Log in
Natura : Notice to the Market - Resignation to the position of independent member of the Board of Directors

02/20/2020 | 05:26pm EST

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/MF No. 32.785.497/0001-97

NIRE 35.300.531.582

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Resignation to the position of independent member of the board of directors of natura

&co holding s.a.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Natura &Co"), informs to shareholders and the market in general the resignation of Ms. Silvia Freire Dente da Silva Dias Lagnado to the position of Independent member of the Company's Board of Directors, by means of correspondence received on the present date, which will be filed at the Company's headquarters.

The Company thanks Ms. Silvia Freire Dente da Silva Dias Lagnado for her contribution during the period in which she performed her activities.

São Paulo, February 20, 2020.

JOSÉ ANTONIO DE ALMEIDA FILIPPO

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

JUR_SP - 35743660v1 - 2324004.428493

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 22:23:05 UTC
