Natura : Postponement of the Date of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings and Modification of the Calendar of Corporate Events

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/ME No. 32.785.497/0001-97 NIRE 35.300.531.582

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Postponement of the Date of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings and Modification

of the Calendar of Corporate Events

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Natura &Co") informs its investors and the market that, on this date, it represented the 2020 Calendar of Corporate Events to the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), due to the change in the date of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, from April 24, 2020 to April 30, 2020, as well as the change in the date of submission of both Management Proposal and Call Notice related to the abovementioned Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, from March 25, 2020 to March 31, 2020.

Natura &Co also informs that its event with investors and market analysts (Investor Day) has been postponed from April 24, 2020 to May 8, 2020.

These measures were taken exceptionally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the safety and health of all employees, shareholders and other interested parties. Natura &Co's Management remains attentive to the developments of the pandemic.

The updated 2020 Calendar of Corporate Events is available for consultation on the Investor Relations webpage of Natura &Co (https://natu.infoinvest.com.br/en), the CVM webpage (www.cvm.gov.br), the B3 webpage (www.b3.com.br) and at the headquarters of Natura &Co.

São Paulo, March 25, 2020.

JOSÉ ANTONIO DE ALMEIDA FILIPPO

Financial and Investor Relations Officer