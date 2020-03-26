Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Natura : Postponement of the Date of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings and Modification of the Calendar of Corporate Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 12:13am EDT

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME No. 32.785.497/0001-97

NIRE 35.300.531.582

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Postponement of the Date of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings and Modification

of the Calendar of Corporate Events

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Natura &Co") informs its investors and the market that, on this date, it represented the 2020 Calendar of Corporate Events to the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), due to the change in the date of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, from April 24, 2020 to April 30, 2020, as well as the change in the date of submission of both Management Proposal and Call Notice related to the abovementioned Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, from March 25, 2020 to March 31, 2020.

Natura &Co also informs that its event with investors and market analysts (Investor Day) has been postponed from April 24, 2020 to May 8, 2020.

These measures were taken exceptionally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the safety and health of all employees, shareholders and other interested parties. Natura &Co's Management remains attentive to the developments of the pandemic.

The updated 2020 Calendar of Corporate Events is available for consultation on the Investor Relations webpage of Natura &Co (https://natu.infoinvest.com.br/en), the CVM webpage (www.cvm.gov.br), the B3 webpage (www.b3.com.br) and at the headquarters of Natura &Co.

São Paulo, March 25, 2020.

JOSÉ ANTONIO DE ALMEIDA FILIPPO

Financial and Investor Relations Officer

JUR_SP - 36421111v1 - 2324006.455314

Disclaimer

Natura & Co Holding SA published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 04:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:45aJUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : Jungfrau Railway Group generates CHF 53.3 million profit
EQ
01:44aFOSSIL : China's factories reopen, only to fire workers as virus shreds global trade
RE
01:42aAIRBUS : says reducing wing production for three weeks
RE
01:38aION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA Reports Full Year 2019 Results
PU
01:35aPatrik Stillhart appointed as new CEO of the Zug Estates Group
TE
01:31aKAJABI : Sees Customer Revenue Pass $1b and Celebrates Its Community by Launching New “Let's Build Together” Marketing Campaign Starring Real Kajabi : Users.
BU
01:31aGlobal Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Expansion of Casinos to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:19aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Global smartphone sales fell 14% in February as coronvirus spread - Counterpoint
RE
01:17aTen signs the oil industry is bent out of shape
RE
01:14aDFROBOT : Chinese Makers Unite to Build Thermometers During Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
5KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group