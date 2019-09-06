Log in
Natural Food International : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE 2018 ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY

09/06/2019 | 10:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole a or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Natural Food International Holding Limited

五谷磨房食品國際控股有限公司

(Registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1837)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

THE 2018 ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the annual report (the "Annual Report") of Natural Food International Holding Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2018 published on the website of both The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Company on 28 April 2019. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise.

The board of directors (the "Board") would like to provide further information on the Annual Report to update on the actual use of proceeds from the global offering of the shares of the Company (the "Global Offering") pursuant to paragraph 11(8) of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange. The shares of the Company were listed on the Stock Exchange on 12 December 2018 with net proceeds from the Global Offering amounted to approximately HK$636.8 million (after deduction of underwriting fees and commissions and estimated expenses payable by the Company in connection with the Global Offering).

During the period between the Listing Date and 31 December 2018, the net proceeds from the Listing had not been utilised given the short duration in between the Listing Date and the financial year end.

1

According to the intended use as set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the prospectus of the Company dated 29 November 2018, the breakdown of the intended use and the amount utilised as at 31 December 2018 were as follows:

Amount that

had been

Remaining

utilised as at

balance as at

31 December 31 December

Budget

2018

2018

(HK$

million)

To further enhance the integrated distribution

platform and optimise the channel mix

222.9

-

222.9

- To expand the online presence through further

developing the technology infrastructure

22.3

-

22.3

- To upgrade certain existing concessionary

counters into integrated health food stores in

supermarkets

22.3

-

22.3

- To further increase the number of the

concessionary counters, including the related

expense for decoration, equipment procurement

and other fees

44.6

-

44.6

- To expand into and introduce the existing and/or

new products at various high-frequency

"on-the-go" consumption channels

133.7

-

133.7

To construct the new Nansha Manufacturing

Facility in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province and

the procurement of machinery and equipment for

this planned processing facility

382.1

-

382.1

To use for general corporate purposes

31.8

-

31.8

Total

636.8

-

636.8

Note: The remaining proceeds are expected to be utilised during the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2020, and is based on the Directors' best estimation of the future market conditions and thus subject to change.

The Board confirmed that, save as disclosed in this announcement, the content of the 2018 Annual Report remained correct and unchanged.

By order of the Board

Natural Food International Holding Limited

GUI Changqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. GUI Changqing and Mr. ZHANG Zejun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. ZHANG Senquan, Mr. HU Peng and Mr. OUYANG Liangyi.

2

Disclaimer

Natural Food International Holding Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 14:41:02 UTC
