Natural Food International : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE 2018 ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY

Natural Food International Holding Limited

五谷磨房食品國際控股有限公司

(Registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1837)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

THE 2018 ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the annual report (the "Annual Report") of Natural Food International Holding Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2018 published on the website of both The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Company on 28 April 2019. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise.

The board of directors (the "Board") would like to provide further information on the Annual Report to update on the actual use of proceeds from the global offering of the shares of the Company (the "Global Offering") pursuant to paragraph 11(8) of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange. The shares of the Company were listed on the Stock Exchange on 12 December 2018 with net proceeds from the Global Offering amounted to approximately HK$636.8 million (after deduction of underwriting fees and commissions and estimated expenses payable by the Company in connection with the Global Offering).

During the period between the Listing Date and 31 December 2018, the net proceeds from the Listing had not been utilised given the short duration in between the Listing Date and the financial year end.