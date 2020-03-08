Natural Food International : INSIDE INFORMATION PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Natural Food International Holding Limited

五谷磨房食品國際控股有限公司

(Registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1837)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Natural Food International Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Directors") of the Company (the "Board") hereby informs the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and other information currently available to the Company, as compared to the corresponding period in 2018, the Group is expected to record an increase in net profit of approximately 18% but decreases of approximately 2% and 40% in revenue and adjusted net profit, respectively, for the year ended 31 December, 2019.

Adjusted net profit is defined as profit for the year adjusted by fair value changes of convertible redeemable preferred shares and expenses incurred in connection with the initial public offering.