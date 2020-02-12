Natural Food International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION AND IMPACT ON SALES OPERATION OF CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES OF THE GROUP

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Natural Food International Holding Limited

五谷磨房食品國際控股有限公司

(Registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1837)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION AND IMPACT ON SALES OPERATION OF CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES OF THE GROUP

This announcement is made by Natural Food International Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) (the "Novel Coronavirus Outbreak"), a number of provinces and municipalities in China have activated level I - the highest level response to public health emergencies, and adopted various strict measures to curb the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that the above-mentioned measures have the following impacts on the Group: