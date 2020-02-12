Log in
Natural Food International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION AND IMPACT ON SALES OPERATION OF CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES OF THE GROUP

02/12/2020 | 05:41pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Natural Food International Holding Limited

五谷磨房食品國際控股有限公司

(Registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1837)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION AND IMPACT ON SALES OPERATION OF CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES OF THE GROUP

This announcement is made by Natural Food International Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) (the "Novel Coronavirus Outbreak"), a number of provinces and municipalities in China have activated level I - the highest level response to public health emergencies, and adopted various strict measures to curb the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that the above-mentioned measures have the following impacts on the Group:

  • The operation of Hubei Fuya Food Science and Technology Co., Ltd（湖北馥雅食品 科技有限公司）(the "Hubei Fuya") which is a subsidiary of the Company located in Huanggang of Hubei Province, and engages in the manufacturing of natural health food finished goods, has been suspended after the statutory holidays for Chinese New Year as part of the Chinese government's countermeasures in containing the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak. Solely based on the Company's current assessment, it is expected that the Hubei Fuya will gradually resume its operation starting from 21 February 2020 onwards.

  • Due to the implementation of broad traffic control measures including the restrictions of the passage of motor vehicles into and out of Huanggang of Hubei Province, the delivery of the Company's finished goods from Hubei Fuya to the Group's customers and offline concessionary counters is suspended. The Company expects delivery to gradually resume starting from 21 February 2020 onwards.
  • As a result of less traffic at offline supermarkets, where the Company's concessionary counters are located, due to the reduction of trading hours as well as travel restrictions imposed by the Chinese government, the revenue derived from the offline concessionary counters is expected to be affected during the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak.

If the suspension needs to be extended in response to the development of the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak and relevant government policies, the Company will make further announcement in due course.

Longer term, subsequent to the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak, the Board is of the view that the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak may increase the consumer health consciousness and demand for natural health food products, which may provide further opportunities for the Company as a player in the natural health food industry. The Company is planning to accelerate and increase the investment over online channels, in addition to research and development of natural food products in serving the potential consumer needs.

The Board will closely monitor the development of the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak. Currently, the Board is in the process of assessing the impact of the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak on the Group. Further updates would be provided if there is any material development to the operation or business of the Group.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Natural Food International Holding Limited

GUI Changqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Ms. GUI Changqing and Mr. ZHANG Zejun as Executive Directors, Ms. TSE Cheung On Anne and Mr. WANG Duo as Non-executive Directors, and Mr. ZHANG Senquan, Mr. HU Peng and Mr. OUYANG Liangyi as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Natural Food International Holding Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:40:03 UTC
