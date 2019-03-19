Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Natural Gas Line Rupture: Avoid Area at Mercantile & Pala Vista

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 09:35pm EDT

A 4-inch high pressure natural gas line has been ruptured at Mercantile Avenue and Pala Vista Drive in the Paseo Santa Fe downtown district. Mercantile to Pala Vista has been closed to traffic. Residents of a nearby mobile home park, as well as several businesses, have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Vista Fire and Sheriff are also at the incident to ensure safety. Power has been shut off in the area as a precaution as SDG&E crews work on the gas line.

S. Santa Fe Avenue is open to traffic and the Sprinter rail is in operation and on schedule. The public is encouraged to avoid the area if possible and plan an alternate routes to avoid traffic congestions. SDG&E reports it will take most of the day to provide a temporary fix and will then work through the night to permanently fix the damaged line.

Disclaimer

City of Vista, CA published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 01:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45pERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Goldfields Gas Pipeline Quarterly Reference Tariff Variation - 1 April 2019
PU
10:39pOil pulls back from four-month highs amid economic growth concerns
RE
10:28pBoeing reshuffles top engineers amid 737 MAX crisis
RE
10:25pBOJ policymakers disagree on next policy move as risks mount
RE
10:03pFrom farms to slums, Indian women on sharp end of jobs crisis
RE
09:53pAsian shares hold near six-month high on hopes of dovish Fed
RE
09:40pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Firms adding fuel to hydrogen industry drive
PU
09:35pNATURAL GAS LINE RUPTURE : Avoid Area at Mercantile & Pala Vista
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
2AMAZON.COM : Google announces browser-based streaming game service
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : cuts profit forecast again on economy, Express woes
5AT&T : AT&T : Three Executives to Oversee AT&T's Warner Bros. Studio -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.