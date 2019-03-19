Natural Gas Line Rupture: Avoid Area at Mercantile & Pala Vista

A 4-inch high pressure natural gas line has been ruptured at Mercantile Avenue and Pala Vista Drive in the Paseo Santa Fe downtown district. Mercantile to Pala Vista has been closed to traffic. Residents of a nearby mobile home park, as well as several businesses, have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Vista Fire and Sheriff are also at the incident to ensure safety. Power has been shut off in the area as a precaution as SDG&E crews work on the gas line.

S. Santa Fe Avenue is open to traffic and the Sprinter rail is in operation and on schedule. The public is encouraged to avoid the area if possible and plan an alternate routes to avoid traffic congestions. SDG&E reports it will take most of the day to provide a temporary fix and will then work through the night to permanently fix the damaged line.