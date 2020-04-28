Natural Gas Procurement Intelligence Report – Insights into Natural Gas Procurement Risks, Category Best Practices, and Key Questions Asked by Procurement Professionals | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Natural Gas Procurement for pre-order. The report on natural gas procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global energy market, which includes all spend related to the provision of energy including electricity, gas, and alternative energy. This includes management related services such as meter reading and any levies but does not include the provision of infrastructure installations for energy.

According to our experts, suppliers are putting greater emphasis on the evaluation of their traditional business models and finding opportunities that can create value for themselves as well as their clients. A growing world population and economic development, especially in Asian countries have shifted the demand-supply equation and have created a more complex supply chain for the natural gas category.

SpendEdge's reports now include a complimentary Covid-19 impact assessment on all reports from the energy category.

Natural Gas Procurement Risks

Suppliers depend on various third parties, including raw material suppliers, distributors, and storage providers. Any failure on their part can lead to inconsistency in the supply of essential inputs for buyers.

Low product differentiation is making it difficult for suppliers to acquire new clients. Hence, there is intense competition among top players based on pricing. They are also adopting strategic initiatives such as a reduction in the prices of their products to gain market share. This is resulting in a reduction in their profit margins.



Natural Gas Procurement Best Practices

Buyers should engage with suppliers who are involved in vertical integration to reduce supply chain-related bottlenecks.

Buyers of fuels must adopt a regional sourcing model to obtain the benefits of reduced logistics costs, reduced inventory costs, and lower turnaround times.



Key Questions Answered in this Natural gas Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the natural gas market?

What is the correct price to pay for natural gas? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for natural gas suppliers market?

Who are the top natural gas suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in natural gas market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce natural gas procurement cost?

What are the best practices for natural gas procurement and what are the potential risks?

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

