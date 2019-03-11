Natural Products Expo West Gathers 86,000 Industry Members for 5 Days of Radical Collaboration and Values-Driven Innovation

BOULDER, Colo., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 39th annual Natural Products Expo West, the world's largest natural and organic products event, gathered an inspired community of more than 86,000 attendees from 136 countries, all working to drive positive change in the CPG industry. In another record-setting year, the event brought together more than 3,600 exhibiting companies, including more than 600 first-time exhibitors, shaping the future of healthy products. The event is hosted by New Hope Network and was held at the Anaheim Convention Center March 5-9, 2019.



Education sessions and social events were held throughout campus. New exhibit space holding 300 brands was added in the Hilton ballrooms, allowing more first-time exhibitors to join the event. On display throughout the campus were exhibits showcasing the latest in food and beverage, beauty and home, and supplements and nutrition. The new Step Up to Organic program highlighted hundreds of exemplary companies within the organic movement.

“I enjoy going to Expo West every year to discover exciting new natural and organic products and see how successful many of the brands we’ve met here have become. For me, one of the best parts is making personal connections with people I’ve talked to throughout the years and meet new faces.” Jimbo Someck owner of Jimbo’s…Naturally! said.

Natural Products Expo West is the premiere show for spotting trends. New Hope Network’s content and research team tracked 9 emerging trends in a digital roundup and gallery available at newhope.com .

“Every year at Expo West we foster the connection between emerging brands who are impacting the landscape and industry pioneers who have paved the way for decades. This event highlights the importance of community engagement and the role everyone plays to create a more sustainable packaged goods industry. With so much to celebrate in organic agriculture and ethical business practices, you can feel the energy throughout the campus,” said Lacey Gautier, Group Show Director at New Hope Network.

The winner of Natural Products Business School’s Pitch-Slam competition was Hakuna Banana. A full list of the winners of the 2019 NEXTY Awards can be found online. This year’s Hall of Legends ceremony, celebrating the individuals who have made significant contributions to the natural products industry, also honored NEXTY Gold award winners: Gaia Herbs and W.S. Badger Co. New Hope recognized these brands as the pinnacle of the natural product industry’s future.

The robust conference education program included a keynote presentation by world-renowned consumer advocate and clean water activist Erin Brockovich, and a keynote panel with This Saves Lives Co-Founders Paul Yoo, Ryan Devlin and Todd Grinnell. The Natural Products Hemp and CBD Summit took an in-depth look at the opportunities and challenges that exist for the hemp-derived cannabidiol market; and A Seat at the Table for All , examined the business and social case for working toward a more inclusive natural products industry.

New Hope Network and the Climate Collaborative hosted the third annual Climate Day event with featured keynote address by Tom Chi of Google X and Rapid Prototyping, and a conversation with Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard.

Natural Products Expo West 2020 will be held March 3rd-7th at the Anaheim Convention Center. Natural Products Expo East will take place at the Baltimore Convention Center September 11th-14th, 2019.



Follow @NatProdExpo and #ExpoWest on Twitter and Instagram , and visit us on Facebook for ongoing conversations. Natural Products Expo is at business-to-business trade show and is not open to the public.

