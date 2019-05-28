Log in
Natural Resources Canada : Minister Sohi Hosting International Clean Energy Conference

05/28/2019 | 11:19am EDT

OTTAWA - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, is hosting the 10th Clean Energy Ministerial and the 4th Mission Innovation Ministerial in Vancouver, B.C., from May 27-29, 2019.

Canada welcomes over 25 countries to discuss a future that will be cleaner, brighter and more prosperous for coming generations. Canada will showcase its leadership in cleantech innovation, champion the issue of gender equality, youth and Indigenous peoples in clean energy and promote Canada as an investment destination.

Note: To gain access to CEM10/MI-4 press conferences, events and on-site interviews, media must be accredited. Media who have not pre-registered are asked to check in on-site with their credentials.

For details of other Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation Ministerial events open to media, visit : http://cem-mi-vancouver2019.ca/about/

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR MINISTER SOHI

Date: Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Location: Vancouver Convention Centre
999 Canada Place,
Vancouver, BC V6C 3C1

Event: Canada's Energy Future
Description: Minister Sohi holds a media availability to discuss Canada's Energy Future and make clean energy and clean technology announcements.
Location: Room 212-213 (Press Conference Room)Time: 12:30 - 1:00 p.m.PDTNotes for media: Open to media.

Event: Liquefied Natural Gas Ministerial Event
Description: The Role of Liquefied Natural Gas in Global Energy Transitions hosted by Minister Sohi.
Location: Room 201
Time: 2:30 - 5:00 p.m. PDTNotes for media: Open to media.

Disclaimer

Natural Resources Canada published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 15:18:03 UTC
