Natural Systems Utilities Expands Into Cape Cod, MA and Acquires Bennett Environmental Associates

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Systems Utilities (NSU) announced today the successful completion of the acquisition of Bennett Environmental Associates LLC (BEA) and expansion into Cape Cod and the islands in Massachusetts. BEA currently manages 30 onsite water and wastewater systems along with 160 innovative/alternative Title V facilities. The company has been proudly providing safe and reliable operations services for over 25 years and has an outstanding reputation with its clients, along with the local and state regulatory agencies. NSU will assume all of the BEA contracts and business operations.

Providing local water treatment and reuse solutions with turnkey services to inspire communities and protect the environment.





NSU now operates over 240 onsite community based systems across 10 states, including the largest base of distributed reuse and natural treatment systems in the United States. BEA’s customers will benefit from NSU’s expertise and innovation in operations management and turnkey design-build services. BEA’s Founder, David Bennett reports; “NSU shares the same values we do, and has exceeded our hopes for a firm that we can join forces with. We look forward to continuing the tradition we have for excellent service, deep expertise, and an environment our clients and associates want to be a part of”.



Zach Gallagher, Executive Vice President of NSU stated; “NSU is very excited to expand into Cape Cod and the islands, a beautiful part of the Country that can benefit from our onsite systems and solutions. This partnership enhances our existing New England coverage based out of Fall River, and we look forward to building upon BEA’s legacy of local water resource management with long-term reliable operations and maintenance services”.



NSU consistently develops A Better Way to create value where others see waste. NSU is a national leader in wastewater treatment and water reclamation innovation. Our reputation has been built on best in class execution capability, and on long term, shared-value partnerships with the people and communities we serve.



For more information about Natural Systems Utilities, LLC, visit http://nsuwater.com or contact Kimberly Knight at 908-359-5501 or kknight@NSUwater.com . Learn more about BEA at http://bennett-ea.com/ .

