Natural Wellness and Beauty Maven Susan Goss Successfully Launches Papillon Pur

07/30/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holistic nutritionist Susan Goss has announced the launch of Papillion Pur, an innovative direct selling company offering a variety of high-quality healthy living and beauty products. Goss stated that the company also provides opportunities for individuals to start home-based businesses by selling Papillon’s products directly to the consumer.

“Many of us often neglect ourselves because we are overwhelmed with balancing work, family, and lifestyle activities,” said Goss. “It is important to take the time to value who we are, treat our body respectfully, and appreciate all that it does. Our products have been developed with this exact mindset. Achieving optimal balance personally, and professionally is about making daily choices.”

Papillion Pur’s signature products include the following:

  • Pur Balance - A daily dietary supplement containing certified organic fruits and vegetables.
  • Pur Essential - A pH balanced skincare line comprised of a rejuvenating serum with resveratrol and vitamin C; an eye-brightening solution that reduces fine lines and wrinkles; and a nourishing and protective anti-aging creme with marine extracts.
  • Pur Silk - 100% Mulberry silk pillowcases that are hypoallergenic and gentle on your skin and hair.
  • Pur Beaute – Nature-infused cosmetics scientifically designed to protect, correct, and nurture your skin naturally with an array of antioxidants.
  • Pur Pallets – Organizers for your foundations, blushers, and eyeshadows.

“My goal is to help each customer become their own inner artist who can choose from the highest quality health and beauty products free of impurities, toxins, parabens, and fragrances,” explained Goss. “Our Papillon events not only provide each guest with amazing, healthy, and cutting-edge products, but also with a plethora of information that they can utilize in their daily lives.”

Papillon Pur also invites individuals to become Purologists who can earn money at home by helping others lead a more balanced life.

“As a Papillon Purologist, you will be able to empower your friends and family with knowledge and products that will help them achieve a healthier, more balanced, lifestyle,” said Goss. “You can be your own boss while earning substantial commissions and bonuses. We provide solid direction, personalized training and incredible inspiration so you will feel confident and ready to earn, no matter what your background. Papillon Pur is an innovative, progressive company that will continue to add cutting edge products to help balance and simplify our lives.”

Please visit our website and connect with us on social media:
www.papillonpur.com
https://www.facebook.com/papillonpur/ 

Pür Global, LLC Health Disclaimer: https://www.papillonpur.com/userfiles/85f00c10-e011-4ca1-a03c-0f7f13378925/PAPILLON_POLICIES-Health_Disclaimer.pdf

For More Information Contact:
Charles Jones
cjones@cjonespr.com
305-987-7418

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93b7cff1-aae8-4ae9-9ef5-6d1a0ed73676

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e79b3ed-bebf-4448-8341-24132255c6ec

Primary Logo

Papillion Pur Balance - Greens

Pur Balance is our NON-GMO complete phytonutrient and antioxidant powerhouse. It contains the finest organic dark leafy greens, fruits, and vegetables specifically chosen for their high phytonutrient content. We leave all important nutrients and live enzymes intact by first juicing them, then spray-drying at low temperatures. You will love the refreshing taste, and your body will love the easily absorbed 15 servings of fruits and veggies along with all of the vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients in each serving.
Papillion Pur Essentials

Our pH balanced skin care that goes beyond extraordinary.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
