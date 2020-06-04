Log in
Natural gas prices in the 1st quarter of 2020 higher for household consumers and lower for non-household consumers

06/04/2020 | 04:56am EDT

The average natural gas price for household consumers in Slovenia in the first quarter of 2020 was 0,06 EUR/kWh, which is a 5% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019. The average natural gas price without value added tax for non-household consumers in the first quarter of 2020 was 0.03 EUR/kWh, which is a 5% decrease over the fourth quarter of 2019.

The average electricity price for household consumers in Slovenia in the first quarter of 2020 was 0.14 EUR/kWh, which is a 9% decrease over the fourth quarter of 2019. The average electricity price without value added tax for non-household consumers in Slovenia was 0.09 EUR/kWh, which is a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019.

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 08:55:05 UTC
