Natural gas prices in the 1st quarter of 2020 higher for household consumers and lower for non-household consumers

The average natural gas price for household consumers in Slovenia in the first quarter of 2020 was 0,06 EUR/kWh, which is a 5% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019. The average natural gas price without value added tax for non-household consumers in the first quarter of 2020 was 0.03 EUR/kWh, which is a 5% decrease over the fourth quarter of 2019.
The average electricity price for household consumers in Slovenia in the first quarter of 2020 was 0.14 EUR/kWh, which is a 9% decrease over the fourth quarter of 2019. The average electricity price without value added tax for non-household consumers in Slovenia was 0.09 EUR/kWh, which is a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019.
