Natural refrigerants and efficiency: a feasible combination

The trend towards installations with natural refrigerants continues to grow worldwide, driven mainly by Europe and Japan. Over the last three years, CAREL has indeed tripled its number of CO 2 projects with DC inverter technology, guaranteeing high efficiency even when using natural refrigerants.

In 2019, further growth is expected in the area of installations with natural refrigerants, supported partly by strong demand in the South African, Australian and Asian markets. In particular, China may have significant opportunities for growth, following the success of the first installations in 2018.

'The CAREL offering is aimed at all market segments, from large hypermarkets to small supermarkets', commented Diego Malimpensa, Business Unit Manager, Retail Solutions. 'In fact, CAREL's know-how has proven most successful in the segment of medium and low capacity units. Intelligent use of DC inverter technology, together with our experience in the field of natural refrigerants, means we can combine high efficiency and environmental sustainability'.

