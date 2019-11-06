Log in
Naturally Slim : Names Doug Layman Chief Revenue Officer

11/06/2019 | 09:06am EST

Industry Veteran to Lead Company’s Growth Strategy in the Employer-Sponsored Healthcare Market

Naturally Slim®, a digital behavioral health company focused on metabolic syndrome (MetS) reversal, diabetes prevention and weight management, has appointed Doug Layman as chief revenue officer to lead its aggressive growth strategy in the employer-sponsored healthcare space. The company, which manages more than 2 million eligible participant lives and is the largest weight management company in the employer-sponsored space, has recently published new data indicating their proprietary digital solution can reduce an employer’s healthcare expenditures by over $350 per employee on an annual basis.

“Adding Doug to the team is a game changer in my mind,” said Rob Butler, CEO, Naturally Slim. “His experience, track record of growth success, professionalism, and breadth of relationships are best-in-class and I feel fortunate we were able to add him to the team. As we pursue our vision of expanding our clinical behavioral weight loss program into a whole health ecosystem that is guaranteed to save employers money and enhance their participant’s quality of life, Doug will be instrumental in driving this mission.”

Layman brings more than 25 years of thought leadership in the employee benefits industry, leading strategic planning, business development and sales operation initiatives. Doug has been speaking on the national circuit for years discussing innovative population health and employee engagement strategies. Prior to joining Naturally Slim, Layman was president of Gilsbar Health & Life where he also previously held the titles of executive vice president and chief sales & marketing officer. Before Gilsbar, Layman served as the chief sales & marketing officer at HCap Strategies, which was acquired in 2005.

“It’s a privilege to join such a high-caliber team and a company that has not only been growing at a rapid pace but truly puts the needs of employers and their employees at the forefront of healthcare to help make a difference,” said Layman. “Poor health as a result of obesity increases the risk of chronic diseases, hurts productivity and causes employers and employees to lose financially. The Naturally Slim program has been clinically tested to improve health and reduce costs. I’m excited to part of an organization that is leading the digital health revolution.”

For 15 years, Naturally Slim has helped hundreds of employers and plan sponsors—including American Airlines, The University of Texas System, Brinker International, The Hartford, Michaels, Baylor University, Genesis Health System, Oklahoma State University and many others—combat obesity and reduce the prevalence of metabolic syndrome risk factors that can lead to serious health conditions, like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and many forms of cancer. To date, Naturally Slim has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of employees and members nationwide with its innovative approach to sustainable behavior change. The entire experience, including the digital curriculum, online dashboard, mobile app, social community, coaching support and more, is focused on helping participants build new skills to develop a healthier relationship with food and physical activity.

About Naturally Slim
Naturally Slim is the leading digital behavioral counseling program focused on metabolic syndrome (MetS) reversal, diabetes prevention and weight management in employee and health plan populations. The program has helped hundreds of thousands of people learn the skills they need to lose weight and maintain that weight loss long term. The online program teaches participants simple, repeatable skills to lose weight, move more, sleep better and stress less. Naturally Slim unites the common goals of companies and individuals—lowering healthcare spend and improving health outcomes. Without the hefty price tag associated with traditional behavioral coaching, Naturally Slim is the single most cost-effective way to reduce obesity-related disease in populations, helping employers and health plans do the most good for the most people. Designed and administered by experienced medical professionals and based on the most effective clinical weight loss programs, more than 50 percent of participants with metabolic syndrome reverse their condition, and 55 percent of participants reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes. To learn more, visit www.naturallyslim.com.


© Business Wire 2019
