Nature Biotechnology Study Reveals That Tempus' xT Platform Increases Cancer Patients' Personalized Therapeutic Opportunities

09/30/2019 | 11:01am EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempus, a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare, today published a study in Nature Biotechnology, one of the industry’s leading peer-reviewed, scientific journals, surrounding its xT platform. The study, which focuses on 500 patient samples across diverse tumor types analyzed with the Tempus xT platform, found that those patients were matched to a broad range of therapies and trials based on deep molecular profiling and clinical data curation. 

Tempus’ xT platform is unparalleled in that it integrates analytics of each patient’s structured clinical data, along with molecular data from tumor/normal matched DNA sequencing, whole-transcriptome RNA sequencing and immunological biomarker measurements. Some key findings from the peer-reviewed study include:

  • The use of DNA-sequencing data resulted in 92% of patients being matched to precision therapies supported by all levels of therapeutic evidence tiers. Of these, 30% of patients matched to targeted therapies supported by high levels of clinical evidence from consensus guidelines or well-powered studies.
  • This number of matched therapies increased to 43% with the addition of RNA sequencing and immunotherapy biomarker results.
  • The combination of clinical data and biomarkers measured by the xT platform resulted in 77% of patients being matched at least one relevant clinical trial option.
  • The use of tumor-normal (germline) sequencing data led to substantial improvements in the accuracy of mutation identification.

Tempus is leading the way in pairing genomic analysis of tumor-normal samples and clinical data to discover unique insights that can inform treatment decisions. This is especially crucial for advanced cancer patients, and the Tempus platform is uniquely positioned to match them with therapies and clinical trials based on their genomic and clinical data. For the full Nature Biotechnology study, visit here.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company that is building the world’s largest library of molecular and clinical data and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, in an effort to bring the power of artificial intelligence to healthcare.  We enable physicians to make real-time, data-driven decisions and deliver personalized care for patients through our interactive analytical and machine learning platform. Our goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing the healthcare industry with tools that learn as we gather more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Erin Carron
communications@tempus.com

