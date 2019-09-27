Nature Home : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction - Lease Agreement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Nature Home Holding Company Limited

大 自 然 家 居 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2083)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

LEASE AGREEMENT

The Board announces that on 27 September 2019, Jiangmen Nature Home (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) (as lessee) entered into the Lease Agreement with Mr. Yuan (as lessor) in respect of the lease of the Properties, being the land and properties located at Donghuan Hongzi Wai, Nanan Villagers' Committee, Muzhou Town, Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, the PRC with a total leasing area of approximately 23,031 square meters.

The Properties will be used by Jiangmen Nature Home (or any of its affiliated companies) for its production and operation activities. The Lease Agreement is for a term of three (3) years commencing from 1 October 2019 and expiring on 30 September 2022 (both days inclusive) and the monthly rent payable (exclusive of tax, electricity and water charges) by Jiangmen Nature Home (or any of its affiliated companies) under the Lease Agreement is RMB194,317.

Listing Rules Implications

Mr. Yuan is a brother of Ms. Un. Ms. Un is an executive Director and a controlling shareholder of the Company. Hence, Mr. Yuan is a connected person of the Company and the transaction contemplated under the Lease Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 March 2019 in relation to, inter alia, the March Lease Agreement. Given that the March Lease Agreement and the Lease Agreement were entered into between (i) members of the Group; and (ii) associates of Ms. Un, the March Lease Agreement and the Lease Agreement are required to be aggregated pursuant to Rules 14.22 and 14A.81 of the Listing Rules.