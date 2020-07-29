Nature Home : PROFIT WARNING - SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Nature Home Holding Company Limited

大 自 然 家 居 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2083)

PROFIT WARNING

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Nature Home Holding Company Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the profit warning announcement of the Company dated 20 July 2020 (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to provide further information to the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the preliminary estimation of the Company, the Expected Loss will not be more than RMB35,000,000 as compared with the consolidated net profit of approximately RMB34,932,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019, due to the reasons set out in the Announcement.

The Company is still in the process of preparing and finalising the results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020, and is not based on any information or figures which have been audited or reviewed by the Group's auditors and may be subject to possible adjustments.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which is expected to be published by the end of August 2020.