Nature Sunshine Products : 7 Great Winter Workout Ideas

Winter weather often takes a toll on exercise regimens as snow and ice, cold temperatures and fewer daylight hours can ruin workout plans. When Mother Nature says, 'stay inside,' don't fret. Try an at-home workout, and get the health benefits of fitness along with the peace of mind your personal safety commands.

7 Great Indoor Workout Ideas

Choose the types of workouts you love, just keep moving!

Discover a new sport or skill! Try rock climbing, boxing, ice skating, spinning, dodgeball, MMA or anything else that will engage your interest and help you stay fit away from the elements.

Find a local boot camp workout. Military training provides the inspiration for these high-intensity indoor cardio sessions.

Join the resistance. This at-home workout method allows you to use furniture, walls and more to provide resistance and get your heart pumping. No free weights or machines needed, just your bodyweight!

Hit the pool! It's always summer at an indoor pool. Swimming provides excellent aerobic fitness and a full-body workout. It also helps keep shoulder and knee joints flexible.

Find a team. Sign up on a winter league for indoor soccer, dodgeball or basketball.

Row, Row, Row! Rowing works out all of your muscles and gets your heart rate firing. You can burn as many as 1,200 calories in an hour!

Book a session with a personal trainer. You'll work hard and be motivated to keep your appointment.

Prepare for COLD

Some people like the benefits of running in the cold: many find it exhilarating, challenging and emotionally empowering in an 'I-am-stronger-than-the-elements' way. Plus winter exercise can help you burn more calories. In fact, shivering can burn 100 calories in 15 minutes!

But be smart when working out in cold weather. Don't jeopardize your skin or your health in order to increase your calorie burn. Cover all of your extremities, and protect yourself from cold and wind. If you have weak lungs, you'll want to cover your mouth and nose as well to warm the air you're breathing. See what temperatures work for you, depending on the outdoor gear you have. When in doubt, do indoor workouts, and your immune system will thank you for it.

If you DO choose to venture out for exercise, make sure your winter workout plan includes multiple layers of clothing. To avoid misery, start out warm and slowly peel things off as you get warmer. Be sure to cover your ears and fingers, match your footwear to the road conditions, make sure you're visible (reflective gear) and bring your phone in case you fall or get into trouble.

TIP: Running in deeper snow is usually safer than running in a little snow since it's harder to slide in the deep stuff. Watch out for slush that will soak your feet fast.

Wondering How to Exercise in the Winter? Try these easy at-home workouts to stay fit during the cold months

Plyometrics. This type of exercise looks simple, but it's intense. Tuck jumps, leg-hops and other moves improve cardio fitness. Find training videos like Insanity online.

Pilates exercises help strengthen your core and tone muscles.

Winter Yoga improves your flexibility and can help you breathe better.

Lunges and Planks can be done almost anywhere indoors. You might get a funny look at the grocery store, but you might just motivate someone else to work out too!

Weightlifting. If you don't have a home gym or free weights, use what you have. One gallon of water = 8 lbs. dead weight. Lift water jugs, move bags of rice or dog food, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you stay active in the winter?

The key is doing something you enjoy. Don't plan on going to the pool if you hate swimming. Play on a rec basketball team or take a spinning class. Find something you LIKE, and you're MUCH more likely to succeed at your winter fitness plan.

TIP: Find a friend who wants to join you and be accountable to each other. Studies show that people who have a new exercise partner exercise more. And if the person's partner is emotionally supportive, he or she will exercise even more!

Is it ok to exercise during cold weather?

Generally yes, but use good judgment. If the air is too cold or polluted (in some areas pollution rises drastically in winter months), you should avoid exercising in the cold. You should also be cognizant of road conditions. It's ok to run in snow or slush, but you might slip and fall. And going down on frozen asphalt or concrete is NO FUN.

How can I motivate myself to exercise in the winter?

Working out in cold weather can be daunting. Try it and decide if you like it. You may love it! If you don't, stick to indoor workouts, and you'll be happier and healthier for moving more.