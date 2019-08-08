Nature Sunshine Products : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results with Continued Strong Margin Improvement 0 08/08/2019 | 06:31pm EDT Send by mail :

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS WITH CONTINUED STRONG MARGIN IMPROVEMENT Second Quarter 2019 Highlights Net sales decreased 0.6 percent to $90.7 million from $91.3 million in the prior year

GAAP net income was $2.6 million compared to a net loss of $0.1 million in the prior year

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.14 compared to $0.00 per diluted share in the prior year

Adjusted net income per share was $0.15 compared to an adjusted net loss per share of $0.07 in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA increased 80.4 percent to $8.0 million from $4.4 million in the prior year LEHI, Utah, August 8, 2019 - Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Management Commentary "We're about three months into our transformation and are pleased with the progress we're seeing. It's still early, but the business is performing in line with expectations, delivering strong second quarter growth in net income and adjusted EBITDA, as a direct result of our strategic restructuring initiatives. Net sales were relatively flat versus prior year despite double-digit growth in Europe and four percent plus growth in Asia, excluding impact of foreign currency. Continued softness in North America and the disruption of sales in China, from the government's 100-Day review of the direct selling industry, were the key factors inhibiting top-line performance," stated Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer. "To support top-line growth and drive market penetration, we recently launched a new regional leadership structure designed to build regional capabilities and intensify our consumer focus. We're also finalizing launch plans for our five growth strategies and will start phasing them in later this year. As a result, we believe we're well positioned to drive improved performance and shareholder value for the year." 1 Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary Net Sales by Operating Segment Three Three Percent Impact of Change Months Months Excluding Ended Ended Percent Currency Impact of June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change Exchange Currency Asia $ 35,162 $ 35,767 (1.7)% $ (2,061) 4.1% Europe 15,075 13,922 8.3 (388) 11.1 North America 34,620 35,518 (2.5) (88) (2.3) Latin America and Other 5,867 6,059 (3.2) (95) (1.6) $ 90,724 $ 91,266 (0.6)% $ (2,632) 2.3% Net sales of $90.7 million decreased 0.6 percent compared to $91.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net sales were also negatively impacted by $2.6 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. On a local currency basis, net sales increased 2.3 percent compared to 2018. The increase in local currency net sales was primarily related to growth in Asia and Europe, partially offset by declines in North America and Latin America and Other. Gross margin, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 73.7 percent from 73.4 percent in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in gross margin as compared to the prior year was primarily driven by changes in market mix and reserves for obsolete inventory recorded in the prior year. Volume incentives, as a percentage of net sales, remained constant at 34.5 percent compared to the second quarter 2018. Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") expenses decreased by approximately $2.3 million to $31.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in SG&A expenses is primarily due to the decrease in independent service fees in China and savings from restructuring activities. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 34.2 percent from 36.5 percent in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of restructuring and other non-recurring expenses and net gains on sales of properties, SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 33.8 percent and 37.3 percent for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Operating income in the second quarter of 2019 was $4.5 million, or 5.0 percent of net sales, as compared to $2.2 million, or 2.4 percent of net sales in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding non- recurring items related to restructuring, CEO transition and net gains on sales of properties, operating income was $4.9 million, or 5.4 percent of net sales, compared to a $1.5 million, or 1.6 percent of net sales in the prior year period. Other income (loss), net, in the second quarter of 2019 was $0.3 million compared to a loss of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. The provision for income taxes was $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. 2 GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted common share, compared to $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss attributable to NSP China was $0.1 million or $0.02 per diluted common share for the quarter, compared to a loss of $0.1 million, or $0.03 per common share for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share in the prior year period. A reconciliation of adjusted net income to GAAP net income is provided in the attached financial tables. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million, compared to $4.4 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before taxes, depreciation, amortization and other income/loss adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and certain noted adjustments. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the attached financial tables. Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Summary Net Sales by Operating Segment Six Months Percent Six Months Impact of Change Ended Excluding June 30, Ended Percent Currency Impact of 2019 June 30, 2018 Change Exchange Currency Asia $ 68,758 $ 63,530 8.2% $ (3,531) 13.8% Europe 30,672 28,525 7.5 (955) 10.9 North America 71,143 73,623 (3.4) (222) (3.1) Latin America and Other 11,423 12,930 (11.7) (219) (10.0) $ 181,996 $ 178,608 1.9% $ (4,927) 4.7% Net sales of $182.0 million increased 1.9 percent compared to $178.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net sales were also negatively impacted by $4.9 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. On a local currency basis, net sales increased 4.7 percent compared to 2018. The increase in local currency net sales was primarily related to growth in Asia and Europe partially offset by a $2.3 million decline in North America and a $1.3 million decline in Latin America and Other. Gross margin, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 74.0 percent from 73.7 percent in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in gross margin as compared to the prior year was primarily driven by changes in market mix and reserves for obsolete inventory recorded in the prior year. Volume incentives, as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 34.2 percent from 35.2 percent in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in volume incentives as a percent of net sales is primarily due to changes in market mix, reflecting growth in markets where volume incentives as a percentage of net sales are lower than the consolidated average, and the growth in NSP China where sales commissions to independent service providers are included in SG&A. 3 SG&A expenses decreased by approximately $0.8 million to $64.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in SG&A expenses is primarily due to savings from restructuring activities. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 35.6 percent from 36.8 percent in the six months ended June 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of restructuring and other non-recurring expenses and net gains on sales of properties, SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 34.6 percent and 37.2 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Operating income in the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $7.5 million, or 4.1 percent of net sales, as compared to $3.1 million, or 1.7 percent of net sales for the same period 2018. Excluding non-recurring items related to restructuring, CEO transition and net gains on sales of properties, operating income was $9.5 million, or 5.2 percent of net sales, compared to a $2.3 million, or 1.3 percent of net sales in the prior year period. Other income (loss), net, in the six months ended June 30, 2019 was income of $0.3 million compared to a loss of $1.1 million for the same period 2018. The provision for income taxes was $3.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the same period 2018. GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share in the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net loss attributable to NSP China was $0.4 million or $0.02 per diluted common share for the quarter, compared to a loss of $1.5 million, or $0.08 per common share for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share in the prior year period. A reconciliation of adjusted net income to GAAP net income is provided in the attached financial tables. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.3 million, compared to $8.5 million in 2018. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Net cash used in operating activities was $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $9.4 million provided in the prior year period. Capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $2.8 million compared to $2.7 million in the same period of 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $46.3 million. 4 Active Distributors and Customers by Segment (1) 2019 2018 Distributors Managers Distributors Managers & Customers & Customers Asia 38,300 3,000 35,800 3,200 Europe 85,200 4,000 74,600 3,700 North America 78,400 4,700 78,200 5,000 Latin America and Other 30,100 1,200 28,600 1,200 232,000 12,900 217,200 13,100 Active Distributors and customers include Nature's Sunshine Products' independent Distributors and customers who have purchased our products directly for resale and/or personal consumption during the previous three months ended as of the date indicated. Total Managers, Distributors and Customers, which includes those who have made a purchase in the last twelve months, was 502,100 as of June 30, 2019. In China, we do not sell our products through Managers and Distributors, but rather through independent service providers who are compensated for marketing, sales support, and other services. Conference Call Nature's Sunshine Products will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The toll-freedial-in number for callers in the U.S. and Canada is 1-800-239-9838, conference ID: 7565503. International callers can dial 1-323-794-2551, conference ID: 7565503. A replay will be available from August 8, 2019 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time through Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), replay PIN: 7565503. The call will also be webcast live and will be available on the Investors section of Nature's Sunshine Products' website at www.naturessunshine.com for 90 days. About Nature's Sunshine Products Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

