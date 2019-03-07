Nature Sunshine Products : Sunshine Products Reports 10.3% Fourth Quarter Net Sales Growth with Strong Momentum and Improving Margins Heading into 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS REPORTS 10.3% FOURTH QUARTER NET SALES GROWTH WITH STRONG MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING MARGINS

HEADING INTO 2019

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

 Fourth quarter net sales increased 10.3 percent to $97.4 million from $88.3 million in the prior year

 Key drivers of fourth quarter top-line growth included Synergy Worldwide up 19.9 percent, NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe up 21.1 percent and NSP China up 59.6 percent

 Fourth quarter GAAP loss per share was ($0.15) compared to ($0.92) per share in the prior year

 Fourth quarter adjusted loss per share was ($0.06) compared to ($0.11) per share in the prior year

 Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.0 million from $1.0 million in the prior year

 The Company ended 2018 debt free with $50.6 million in cash and cash equivalents

Full Year 2018 Highlights

 Net sales for 2018 increased 6.7 percent to $364.8 million from $342.0 million in 2017

 Key drivers of full year 2018 top-line growth included Synergy Worldwide up 13.9 percent, NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe up 19.9% and NSP China up 45.5%

 Full year GAAP diluted loss per share was ($0.04) compared to ($0.69) per share in the prior year

 Full year adjusted loss was ($0.05) per share compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.15 per share in the prior year

 Full year Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.1 percent to $17.6 million from $13.7 million in the prior year

 The Company paid down $13.2 million on its revolving credit facility and ended the year with no debt outstanding

LEHI, Utah, March 7, 2019 - Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Management Commentary

"We concluded 2018 on a strong note, generating over 10 percent net sales growth during the fourth quarter. The growth was driven by sustained positive sales trends in NSP China, Synergy Asia Pacific and NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe. We are pleased with how our operations in China are developing, and continue to invest ahead of the growth. NSP China net sales increased 60 percent during the fourth quarter and rose 46 percent for the full year. We also continue to have good momentum in Korea, the primary driver of the Synergy Asia region," stated Terrence Moorehead, Chief Executive Officer. "As we progress in 2019, we are working to reinvigorate our NSP Americas region with multiple specific initiatives that support our strategic objectives to become more modern, more flexible and more profitable. We see further opportunity to generate growth and capture market share, while improving the profit profile of the organization with the ultimate goal of enhancing shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Summary

Net Sales by Operating Segment

PercentThree MonthsThree Months

Ended December 31, 2018

Ended December 31, 2017

Percent Change

Impact of Currency Exchange

Change Excluding Impact of Currency

NSP Americas: NSP North America

$

32,089 $

34,273

(6.4 )% $

(103)

(6.1 )%

NSP Latin America 5,259 6,377 (17.5 )% (139 ) (15.4 )% )%

0 21.8

37,348 40,650 (242) NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe 10,786 8,904 (55) Synergy WorldWide: (8.1 )%

(7.5 )%

21.1 %

%

Synergy Asia Pacific 30,192 23,448 28.8 % (330) 30.2 % %

Synergy Europe

4,829

5,583

(13.5 )%

(186)

(10.2 )%

Synergy North America 2,973 2,656 11.9 % - 11.9 % %

NSP China

$

37,994 31,687 19.9 % 11,246 7,045 59.6 % 97,374 $ 88,286

(516) 21.5 % (103) 61.1 % 10.3 % $ (916) 11.3 %

Net sales of $97.4 million increased 10.3 percent compared to $88.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. On a local currency basis, net sales increased 11.3 percent compared to 2018. The increase was primarily related to growth in Synergy Asia Pacific, NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and NSP China offset by a $3.3 million decline in net sales in NSP Americas and 2

a $0.8 million decline in Synergy Europe. Net sales were also negatively impacted by $0.9 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Gross margin, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 73.8 percent from 72.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in gross margin as compared to the prior year was primarily driven by changes in market mix and reserves for obsolete inventory recorded in the prior year.

Volume incentives, as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 32.8 percent from 36.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in volume incentives as a percent of net sales is primarily due to changes in market mix, reflecting growth in markets where volume incentives as a percentage of net sales are lower than the consolidated average, and the growth in NSP China where sales commissions to independent service providers are included in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A").

SG&A expenses increased by approximately $6.6 million to $41.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in SG&A expenses is primarily due to increase in independent service fees in China, CEO transition related expenses, restructuring charges and other employee related benefits. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses were 42.2 percent, compared to 39.1 percent for the same period in 2017. Excluding the impact of CEO transition expenses and other restructuring charges, fourth quarter SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 40.1 percent compared to 38.1 percent in the prior year period.

The operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.2 million, or 1.3 percent as a percentage of net sales, as compared to $2.8 million, or 3.2 percent as a percentage of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding non-recurring items note above, operating income was $0.8 million, or 0.8 percent as a percentage of net sales, compared to a loss of $1.9 million, or 2.2 percent as a percentage of net sales in the prior year period.

Other income (loss), net, in the fourth quarter of 2018 was a loss of $0.7 million compared to a loss of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The provision for income taxes was $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018 the tax provision was primarily due to the U.S. tax impact of foreign operations, including Global Intangible Low-taxed Income ("GILTI") tax considerations, foreign withholding taxes, transfer pricing adjustments, foreign losses not benefited and foreign rate differentials. For the fourth quarter of 2017 the tax provision was primarily due to the impact

of tax reform, including increases to valuation allowances on foreign tax credits and revaluation

of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new lower U.S. federal tax rate as well as the impact

of foreign losses not benefited.

The GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders was $2.9 million, or $0.15 per common share, compared to a loss of $17.4 million, or $0.92 per common share, in 2017. Net income attributable to NSP China was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per common share for the quarter, compared to a loss of $1.3 million, or $0.07 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders was $1.2 million, or ($0.06) per common share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.0 million, or ($0.11) per common share in the prior year period. A reconciliation of adjusted net income/loss to GAAP net income/loss is provided in the attached financial tables.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.0 million, compared to $1.0 million in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income/loss from continuing operations before taxes, depreciation, amortization and other income/loss adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and certain noted adjustments. A reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the attached financial tables.

Year Ended December 31, 2018 Financial Summary

Net Sales by Operating Segment

Percent Change

Year Ended December 31, 2018

Year Ended December 31, 2017

Percent Change

Impact of Currency ExchangeExcluding Impact of Currency

NSP Americas: NSP North America

$

133,520 $

140,405

(4.9 )% $

19

(4.9 )%

NSP Latin America 22,597 25,612 (11.8 )% (221 ) (10.9 )% )%

0 19.1

156,117 166,017 (202) NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe 38,585 32,190 239 Synergy WorldWide: (6.0 )%

(5.8 )%

19.9 %

%

Synergy Asia Pacific 109,952 89,329 23.2 % 2,558 20.2 % %

Synergy Europe

20,334

23,529

(13.6 )%

902

(17.4 )%

Synergy North America 10,742 10,975 (2.1 )% - (2.1 )% %

141,028

123,833

13.9 %

3,460

11.1 %

NSP China

29,080

19,989

45.5 %

584

42.6

%

%

$

364,810 $

342,029

6.7 % $

4,081

5.5

Net sales increased 6.7 percent to $364.8 million compared to $342.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2017. On a local currency basis, net sales increased 5.5 percent compared to 2017. Growth was primarily related to continued growth in Synergy Asia Pacific, NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and NSP China, offset by a $9.9 million decline in net sales in NSP Americas and a $3.2 million decline in Synergy Europe. Net sales were also positively impacted by $4.1 million of favorable foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Gross margin, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 73.8 percent from 73.4 percent in the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in gross margin as compared to the prior year was primarily driven by changes in market mix and reserves for obsolete inventory recorded in the prior year.

Volume incentives, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 34.4 percent from 35.1 percent in the year ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in volume incentives as a percent of net sales is primarily due to changes in market mix, reflecting growth in markets where volume incentives as a percentage of net sales are higher than the consolidated average, partially offset by growth in NSP China where sales commissions to independent service providers are included in SG&A expenses.

SG&A expenses increased by approximately $8.8 million to $138.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in SG&A expenses is primarily due to transition costs related to the retirement of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, the increase in independent service fees from the Company's growth in China, the timing of accrued employee benefits, and increased depreciation related to the Company's Oracle ERP system implemented in April 2017, which were partially offset by gains on the sales of a certain real estate properties. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses were 37.9 percent of net sales for both years. Excluding the impact of CEO transition expenses, gains on sales of property and other restructuring charges, 2018 SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 37.9 percent compared to 37.5 percent in the prior year.

Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $5.4 million or 1.5 percent as a percentage of net sales, as compared to operating income of $1.4 million or 0.4 percent as a percentage of net sales, in the same period in 2017. Excluding non-recurring items note above, operating income was $5.6 million, or 1.5 percent as a percentage of net sales, compared to $2.9 million, or 0.8 percent as a percentage of net sales in the prior year period.